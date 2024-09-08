If you’re a fan of Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and murder mysteries, then you need to be watching Only Murders in the Building. The hit comedy series is back for its fourth season on Hulu and is just as strong as ever. Martin—who co-created the show with John Hoffman— Short and Gomez star as three true crime-loving New Yorkers who set out to solve murders taking place in their affluent Upper West Side apartment building, chronicling their progress in a podcast.

Since its premiere in 2021, Only Murders in the Building has been praised for its terrific blend of comedy and mystery, as well as being a love letter to the whodunit genre. Steve Martin and Martin Short have been collaborating on films and television for years, and this series is another strong addition to their body of work. That said, loyal fans who love Only Murders in the Building should consider checking out these great comedy and mystery films that share many similarities.

10 'Game Night' (2018)

Directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein

Who said board games can’t include murder? Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams star in Game Night as Max and Annie, a competitive husband and wife who love games and hosting game nights. One night, Max, Annie, and their friends' murder mystery game with his brother Brooks (Kyle Chandler) ends up taking a sharp turn and becomes a real life-or-death situation.

For OMITB fans, Game Night is a great viewing choice, especially for those in the mood for action and laughs. What especially sells the premise is the hilarious performances of the cast members—Bateman, McAdams, Chandler, and especially Jesse Plemons as the creepy next-door neighbor, Gary, one of his best and most memorable roles. Game Night has mystery, mayhem, and puzzles, but it’s all about the laugh-out-loud moments.

9 'Manhattan Murder Mystery' (1993)

Directed by Woody Allen

OMITB is a Manhattan murder mystery, and so is Manhattan Murder Mystery! This somewhat forgotten 1993 film is about a Manhattan married couple, Larry and Carol Lipton (Woody Allen and Diane Keaton), who suspect that their neighbor Paul (Jerry Adler) may have killed his wife. What follows is an amateurishly executed investigation by the persistent Carol and her eager friend Ted (Alan Alda), which is initially met with much skepticism from Larry until he relents.

Unlike the Arconia trio, though, Carol and Larry are far less effective and prone to chaos.

As the story progresses with them diving deep in, the antics remain entertaining and funny in that classic Allen way. Manhattan Murder Mystery matches the same spirit as OMITB with its setting and centering around snoopy neighbors playing sleuths in their homes. Unlike the Arconia trio, though, Carol and Larry are far less effective and prone to chaos, making Manhattan Murder Mystery an underrated mystery comedy that would pair nicely with Hulu's hit comedy.

8 'A Simple Favor' (2018)

Directed by Paul Feig

Based on the novel by Darcey Bell, A Simple Favor is a delightfully twisted mystery and easily the best film by director Paul Feig. Anna Kendrick stars as a single mother named Stephanie who befriends an exciting but mysterious woman named Emily (Blake Lively). One day, Emily goes missing, and Stephanie sets out to learn what happened while documenting her findings on her mommy vlog.

What’s fun about A Simple Favor is Kendrick’s Stephanie stepping into amateur sleuth mode, much like Charles, Oliver, and Mabel. These characters also use modern technology and social media to solve their respective mysteries. Furthermore, A Simple Favor stands out because of how deliciously scandalous it gets, dipping its feet into Gone Girl territory by way of Bridesmaids. A Simple Favor is definitely worth watching, and there’s a sequel on the way with Feig and the main cast returning!

7 'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang' (2005)

Directed by Shane Black

People consider Iron Man to be Robert Downey Jr.’s Hollywood comeback, but it was actually the criminally underrated Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. Downey plays Harry, a petty thief who gets roped into a convoluted murder case in Los Angeles along with private investigator “Gay” Perry (Val Kilmer) and actress/childhood crush Harmony (Michelle Monaghan). Written and directed by Shane Black of Lethal Weapon fame, the film was praised for its tongue-in-cheek approach to the neo-noir genre.

Despite Kiss Kiss Bang Bang being less of a whodunit than OMITB and instead leaning more into the antics of the characters, it still revels in satire. Even with its lackluster box office results, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang still received critical praise and helped revitalize Downey’s career, eventually leading to Iron Man. With its witty dialogue and darkly comedic tone, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is highly entertaining and absurdly hilarious.

6 'Three Amigos' (1986)

Directed by John Landis

Three Amigos is not a murder mystery but instead a lighthearted ‘80s comedy and a classic Steve Martin/Martin Short collaboration. Along with Chevy Chase, they play failed silent movie stars in 1916 who believe they’ve gotten a career-reviving gig in Mexico, but it turns out to be a call for help from a small village terrorized by a ruthless gang. From there, the Three Amigos set out to become real heroes like the ones they’ve played on screen.

Despite possessing the unfavorable white savior trope, Three Amigos is still a wacky comedy and an interesting time capsule to visit for fans of ‘80s cinema. As far as Western comedies go, it's not as funny or shocking as something like Blazing Saddles, but comedic giants like Steve Martin and Martin Short easily carry The Three Amigos. Also, for OMITB fans who are curious to see how far back Martin/Short collaborations go, this one is worth popping in for some good chuckles.

5 'Glass Onion' (2022)

Directed by Rian Johnson

It could be argued that Rian Johnson helped re-popularize whodunits with the Knives Out franchise. In the style of classic Agatha Christie mysteries, he introduced audiences to a new favorite fictional detective, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig). Johnson’s second installment, Glass Onion, sees Detective Blanc receiving an invitation from tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) to spend a weekend on his private Greek island with a group of eccentric guests. But when one of them ends up dead, Blanc must solve the case before the killer strikes again.

Glass Onion has an incredible ensemble cast, including big names such as Norton, Janelle Monae, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista, to name a few. It also pokes fun at the dangerous influence that the wealthy can have, which has been especially relevant today. Glass Onion is the kind of film that Charles, Oliver, and Mabel would watch together on a movie night when taking a break from podcasting. There can’t be too much else said about Glass Onion without spoiling it, but it does have many layers to go through.

4 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' (1988)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

There will never be another live-action/animation hybrid as great as Who Framed Roger Rabbit ever again. Not only was it a critical and financial hit, but also a groundbreaking achievement in traditional animation and VFX. Set in a 1940s version of Los Angeles where cartoon characters exist among humans, toon-hating detective Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins) has to clear the name of toon Roger Rabbit (Charles Fleischer), who’s been framed for murder.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit was a major gamble for Disney at the time; there was a lot of pressure on director Robert Zemeckis, executive producer Steven Spielberg, and the late animation director Richard Williams to make the film work. It ultimately paid off as a stellar mashup of genres, including drama, noir, crime, mystery, and comedy, much like what OMITB has accomplished. And, while it does not have any cartoon characters, both the show and Who Framed Roger Rabbit have an endearing and delightful zaniness thanks to likable characters.

3 'Father of the Bride' (1991)

Directed by Charles Shyer

“That’s right, we’re the fathers of the bride!” OMITB fans might remember that direct but chuckle-worthy reference made in Season 3, Episode 9. Father of the Bride is considered one of Martin and Short's best films. Martin plays George Banks, a man whose world is turned upside-down when his daughter, Annie (Kimberly Williams-Paisley), announces she’s getting married. Short plays Franck, the eccentric and heavily accented wedding planner who adds to George’s stress with the growing costs of putting on the ceremony.

Like Three Amigos, Father of the Bride is also not a murder mystery but a great comedic showcase of Martin and Short’s talents. Moreso, the 1991 comedy is a heartwarming story about a father who’s essentially afraid of letting go of his daughter. Martin sells it with heart and a bunch of skeptical wit, and Short adds flair and flamboyance as the flawless foil. Father of the Bride is essential viewing for all Martin/Short fans.

2 'Knives Out' (2019)

Directed by Rian Johnson

Films like Knives Out were made for people like Charles, Oliver, and Mabel. It was one of the biggest surprise hits of 2019, boasting a talented cast and even launching a franchise. The death of famed mystery novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is initially ruled as a suicide, but when detective Benoit Blanc is brought in to investigate potential foul play, the rest of Harlan’s family and his nurse Marta (Ana de Armas) are deemed suspects.

For better or for worse, one thing that director Rian Johnson is best known for is subverting expectations. Without revealing any spoilers, what makes Knives Out work so well is the twists and turns it takes. He elevates the mystery with social commentary on class inequality and race and best utilizes the talents of cast members such as Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, and Michael Shannon. Knives Out is one of the best mystery movies of the 21st century, and now, with Glass Onion and a third film, Wake Up Dead Man, on the way, it's certain to be a new favorite franchise for many.

1 'Clue' (1985)

Directed by Jonathan Lynn

For many people growing up, their first experience with whodunits was playing the board game Clue. The Hasbro game has a simple objective: there’s a dead body and six suspects, and players must determine who the killer is, where the murder took place, and which weapon was used. Clue remains popular to this day and even led to a 1985 film adaptation, also called Clue. It was directed by Jonathan Lynn and features a talented cast, including Tim Curry, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean, Lesley Ann Warren, and the late Eileen Brennan, Madeline Kahn, and Martin Mull.

Clue essentially follows the same premise as the board game, and that’s a good thing. Although it received mixed reviews and bombed at the box office, it gained a cult following over the years and is now considered the best film adaptation of a board game. What also makes the movie unique is its multiple endings, another great example of it staying true to its source material. Anybody who loves murder mysteries will love Clue. In fact, anybody who loves Only Murders in the Building will love Clue.

