The trilogy of Paddington movies has been beloved by audiences across the world, with this tender immigrant's story the perfect child-friendly alternative to Brady Corbet's The Brutalist. Based on Michael Bond's iconic stories of the titular bear, the Paddington series took its latest bow this most recent Valentine's Day, with Paddington in Peru debuting in theaters to plenty of praise. Is the film as good as the previous two entries? Possibly not, but that stands as an improbable achievement considering the sheer genius of Paddington in Peru's predecessors.

Nevertheless, the Dougal Wilson-directed third entry is well worth viewers' time, with a central story of Paddington seeking his roots, and his missing Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton), via a rocky trip through the rainforest sure to bring a tear to the eye and a smile to the face. If you, like many, loved Paddington in Peru, then grab your marmalade sandwiches, settle into a cozy spot on the couch, and check out these ten films next.

Paddington in Peru
Release Date November 8, 2024
Runtime 106 minutes

Paddington in Peru, directed by Dougal Wilson, follows Paddington Bear as he travels to Peru to visit Aunt Lucy at the Home for Retired Bears. Joined by the Brown Family, they embark on a thrilling journey through the Amazon rainforest and the mountain peaks of Peru after encountering a mystery.
Director Dougal Wilson
Writers Mark Burton, James Lamont, Jon Foster, Michael Bond
Main Genre Adventure

10 'Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl' (2024)

Directed by Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham