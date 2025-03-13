The first season of the hit Hulu show Paradise has wrapped up and got us thinking about several movies that share some elements and plot devices that made the show so popular. One of the things that make Paradise so enjoyable is its unique concept carried out by an ensemble of talented performers like Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, and James Marsden. The combination of an extinction-level event with a seemingly utopian underground city turned on its head by a series of murders and a coup d'état really worked nicely and set up a terrific segue into Season 2.

These movies are certainly not identical to Paradise, but they do have some aspects that mirror the Hulu show and should be enjoyable to watch if you liked the show. Some are closer in style, while others emphasize an underground city, a corrupt and oppressive government, and rebellion against tyranny. Here are 10 movies to watch to hold you over until Paradise returns for an encore batch of episodes.

10 'The Truman Show' (1998)

Directed by Peter Weir

Image via Paramount Pictures

Truman Burbank (Jim Carrey) goes about his daily routine, unaware that he is the star of the biggest reality show in the world, orchestrated in a massive artificial city run by the mysterious Christof (Ed Harris). In The Truman Show, he has a nice job, a doting and watchful wife, Meryl (Laura Linney), and a best buddy from childhood named Marlon (Noah Emmerich). His ignorance is blissful as he knows nothing of the hidden cameras recording his idyllic life since birth. It is a marvelous concept written by Andrew Niccol and directed by Peter Weir that was nominated for a handful of Academy Awards, including a Best Screenplay nod for Niccol.

This is probably the most straightforward cinematic match to Paradise, given that it also takes place in a synthetic city and there is deception involved by a "man behind the curtain" type character. The big difference is that Truman is the only one unaware that nothing in his world is a carefully produced mirage, and he is being used for entertainment. This was a real coming-out party for Carrey, who got his first real opportunity to show he was more than a rubbery-faced funnyman and could carry a movie with his dramatic rigor.