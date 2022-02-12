When Parallel Mothers premiered at the Venice Film Festival, it stunned audiences and Penélope Cruz walked away with the Volpi Cup for Best Actress. It follows two women who give birth at the same hospital on the same day and something happens that intertwines their fates forever. With director Pedro Almodóvar at the helm, you can always expect a zany, melodramatic story of Spanish women, but his latest film has given us even more. He has woven in a tale of motherhood with the history of the Spanish Civil War and the ways they affect Spain to this day. Check out these movies if after watching his recent masterpiece, you’re hungry for more stories that detail the rich tapestry left behind by a strong maternal line, war, and melodrama.

Volver

One of the best films about the intricacies of a mother-daughter relationship, this Almodóvar tale won the Best Actress prize at Cannes for every actress in it. Volver follows Raimunda (Penélope Cruz) and her sister Soledad (Lola Dueñas) who have left their small Manchegan town behind in favor of Madrid when suddenly they feel the presence of their dead mother (Carmen Maura) coming back to haunt them. Like Parallel Mothers, it has a wonderful sense of humor and melodrama. It shows how generational trauma affects a mother-daughter relationship and what it means when that bond is broken. With beautiful performances and a tear-jerking story similar to the classic Mildred Pierce, it’s a must-see.

Everybody Knows

Everybody Knows is from another great auteur, Asghar Farhadi. Although the Iranian director never lived in Spain, he created one of the most painfully accurate depictions of the gossip and secrets of a small Spanish town. When Laura (Penélope Cruz), a Spanish woman living abroad in Buenos Aires, returns to her small town for a wedding, secrets are unraveled and her family and marriage are put in danger. Cruz is always good, but when paired with her real-life husband Javier Bardem, she is unstoppable. The two actors feed off each other and make each other exponentially better. Together, they show how the two characters struggle to keep the past at bay and make sure future generations don’t get tied down by the same arcane secrets.

Pan’s Labyrinth

Pan’s Labyrinth is possibly the best film told from the perspective of a child. Before Guillermo Del Toro wowed American audiences with The Shape of Water, he focused his attention on the trauma of the Spanish Civil War, seen through a child’s eyes. It follows Ofelia, a fairy tale-obsessed young girl, who is forced to move when her mother marries a cold and unloving Francoist general. There she finds resistance fighters, a magical maze, and a way to end the violence. While Parallel Mothers gives us glimpses into the horrors of the civil war, Pan’s Labyrinth reveals an unflinching web of forgotten injustices that will leave you haunted and inspired.

Imitation of Life

If there is one director who has made an indelible mark on Almodóvar’s career it has got to be Douglas Sirk. The German director brought some of the most colorful tableaus to the cinema in the 1950s and made melodrama a prestige genre, often using it to denounce the hypocrisies of contemporary society. One of his best films is Imitation of Life, the story of two mothers (one black and one white) with daughters the same age. They are loving and strive to create a stable environment for their daughters. Unfortunately, racial intolerance leads the young black daughter to pass for white and disown her mom. Infusing the unjust politics of the day with an intimate piece about motherhood makes it an equally compelling companion piece to Parallel Mothers.

Cria Cuervos

Losing a mother at a young age can be extremely hard, but losing your father, a distant Francoist military man, at the same time can leave you to question your parents and your childhood. This is exactly the predicament that young Ana faces in Cria Cuervos. Before Almodóvar showed how zany and artful Spanish cinema could be, the most accomplished director of the late-Francoist era was Carlos Saura. Together with his then-girlfriend and actress Geraldine Chaplin, he created some of the most important and thought-provoking anti-Franco work and this was his masterpiece. By focusing on a girl’s loving relationship with her mother and the confused and violent glimpses at her parents' marriage, we learn more about Francoism and early childhood than we could from any book.

Roma

A year before Parasite made history as the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture, Roma almost snagged the title first. Directed by Alfonso Cuaron, this semi-autobiographical tale focuses on a domestic worker, Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio) who cares for the children of an upper-middle-class family in the backdrop of social unrest in 1960s Mexico. As the patriarch of the family becomes more and more distant, Cleo and the matriarch must learn to unite the family. In the same way that Cruz’s and Milena Smit’s characters forge a bond and create a home, these two women fight their own demons so they can properly care for these kids. With mesmerizing cinematography and a compelling and intricate portrait of Mexico, Roma remains one of Cuaron’s best.

20th Century Women

One of the most underrated films of 2016, 20th Century Women looks like a postcard and has the feel of a memory. It tells the story of Dorothea (Annette Bening) who feels that her teenage son is becoming more distant. To remedy this, she enlists a boarder at her house (Greta Gerwig) and her son’s best friend (Elle Fanning) to help her raise her son. Though Parallel Mothers and 20th Century Women take place in vastly different worlds, they both embrace the feminine vision that arises from having multiple mothers. Bening elevates the feature to the level of a classic and the use of historic images intercut between scenes makes for an authentic and intimate movie.

Far From Heaven

Abroad, Almodóvar is considered one of the best LGBT directors but in the US, that director is Todd Haynes. The two are very different but one thing they have in common is their love of Douglas Sirk, and Far From Heaven is the ultimate homage to the director. With influence taken primarily from Imitation of Life and All That Heaven Allows, it follows Cathy (Julianne Moore) a 1950s housewife who discovers her husband is gay and her perfect life is not so perfect. In this intimate story about a woman redefining her purpose, Haynes steeps the feature with explorations of race, class, and gender. Haynes and Almodóvar both understand how individual stories of women can be used to talk about society at large and the secrets it tries to put down.

Incendies

At the moment, Denis Villeneuve is probably one of the most recognized and celebrated directors especially with the release of his new feature, Dune. Before he made a splash in Hollywood, Villeneuve wowed international audiences with this French-Canadian thriller. Incendies begins with the death of Nawal, the mother of two grown twins. In her will, she leaves two letters: one for their older brother and the other for their father, both of whom they don’t know. What ensues is a journey into their mother’s history in the Lebanese Civil War and the unraveling of her long-lost and unspoken past. Where Parallel Mothers uses melodrama to intertwine history and motherhood, Incendies takes a darker psychological thriller element to tell this story. Nothing will haunt you more than this movie.

Terms of Endearment

There is no better tear-jerker than Terms of Endearment. It tells the story of the hot and cold relationship between Aurora Greenway (Shirley MacLaine) and her daughter Emma (Debra Winger) over the course of 30 years. At moments, the two are as close as can be and at other times they’re at each other’s throats, especially over Emma’s choice of husband and Aurora’s domineering sensibility. Director James L. Brooks (As Good As It Gets) paints an intimate, funny, and tragic portrait of motherhood that Almodóvar himself would be envious of. With great performances and a brilliant script, it is certainly one of the best films to win the top prize at the Oscars.

