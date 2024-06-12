Thanks to its unforgettable characters, incredible writing, and astounding direction on top of the amazing acting performances (Cillian Murphy deserves all his flowers for his top-notch efforts in bringing to life one of the most iconic protagonists on television), the crime show Peaky Blinders has become a fan-favorite since its release in 2011 up until its season finale in 2022.

Considering that the series has officially come to an end, fans may be wondering what to watch next while the wait for the upcoming film set to release on Netflix isn't over. From overlooked gangster films such as Public Enemies to iconic flicks that are widely regarded as one of the best of all time like The Godfather, these are a few essential movie picks for anyone who likes Peaky Blinders.

10 'Public Enemies' (2009)

Director: Michael Mann

Although arguably not Michal Mann's best movie, Public Enemies is worth mentioning when it comes to films like Peaky Blinders, especially considering the era it is set in and the fact that it is based on real-life events. The movie illustrates the hunting of notorious American gangsters John Dillinger, Baby Face Nelson, and Pretty Boy Floyd during a booming crime wave in the 1930s.

Public Enemies benefits from a star-studded cast, with Johnny Depp and Christian Bale in the lead roles. Funnily enough, the film also stars Peaky Blinders' own Stephen Graham, who played Hayden Stagg in the series and brought Baby Face Nelson to life in the Michael Mann picture. Overall, this adaptation of Bryan Burrough's 2004 non-fiction book is engaging and stylish, with an intriguing crime drama narrative at its center.

9 'Legend' (2015)

Director: Brian Helgeland

Peaky Blinders fans who loved Tom Hardy's performance as Alfie Solomons may feel compelled to watch Brian Helgeland's Legend, a crime drama centering around two identical twin gangsters, Ronald and Reginald Kray, terrorizing London during the 1960s. It is adapted from John Pearson's book The Profession of Violence: The Rise and Fall of the Kray Twins.

Hardy's impeccable efforts playing two different lead characters are noteworthy as expected and a huge part of what makes Legend worthwhile. Although it is definitely not the best flick in the gangster genre, its entertaining screenplay makes the Brian Helgeland film an enjoyable watch, essentially for those who like Peaky Blinders — not only does Hardy star in this period crime drama but also Paul Anderson, who plays Arthur in the show.

8 'Gangs of New York' (2002)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Starring the undeniably talented Daniel Day-Lewis in the lead role and also featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Cameron Diaz among others, Gangs of New York is one of Martin Scorsese's gangster films that fans of the series may want to check out. Set in 1862, the narrative follows Amsterdam Vallon as he returns to the Five Points area of New York City to seek revenge against Bill the Butcher, who has murdered his father.

The ambitious Gangs of New York may not be the greatest of all Scorsese efforts. However, it is still a crime film worth checking for its enthralling premise, beautiful imagery, and, of course, incredible performances (namely by its Oscar-winning lead, who carries the film throughout). With a two-hour-and-a-half runtime, the Day-Lewis-led picture keeps boredom at bay and provides an epic gangster tale loosely based on a real-life story, just like Peaky Blinders.

7 'The Gentlemen' (2019)

Director: Guy Ritchie

Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen captured the attention of many when it was released, and understandably so. In addition to its star-studded ensemble cast including the likes of Matthew McConaughey, Jeremy Strong, Colin Farrell, and Jeremy Strong, The Gentlemen advantages from its wicked fun screenplay centering around an expat who tries to sell off his highly profitable marijuana empire in London.

Whether it is the triggering plots, schemes, and blackmail, this crime comedy resembles the Netflix series in many ways and may be an adequate pick for fans of the show. The Gentlemen is a genuinely gripping, action-packed film filled with laugh-out-loud moments, resulting in a great mix of genres. It was very well received by general audiences and critics alike — this led to the creation of a new series of the same name (albeit with a different story) available for streaming.

6 'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Including Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, and Michael Fassbender among other talents, Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds is mandatory viewing when it comes to epic war films. It illustrates a fictional scenario in Nazi-occupied France during World War II, where a plan to assassinate Nazi leaders by a group of Jewish U.S. soldiers coincides with a theater owner's (Mélanie Laurent) vengeful plans for the same.

Equal parts suspenseful and hilarious, the intentionally misspelled Inglourious Basterds is now one of the filmmaker's finest efforts to date if not the finest. The top-notch performances are undoubtedly part of what makes it excellent, but its creative narrative and Tarantino-esque twist — especially its bloody ending — is a strong aspect. Peaky Blinders fans who enjoy the cerebral side of the show and are looking to watch well-executed schemes are guaranteed to enjoy Inglourious Basterds.

5 'The Irishman' (2019)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese's The Irishmen also deserves a mention regarding the best gangster films the filmmaker has put out — notably for its top-notch cast featuring acting pals Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. Based on the 2004 book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt, the movie takes viewers inside the life of Frank Sheeran, from W.W.II veteran to hit-man for the Bufalino crime family and his alleged assassination of his close friend Jimmy Hoffa.

Despite its extended runtime that can throw some people off, The Irishmen is an epic gangster movie that surely deserves a mention — especially in how it addresses crime family themes, as does Peaky Blinders. The acting is a huge asset, but its sharp writing, overall well-executed story, and twists added to Scorsese's masterclass direction make the must-see Netflix original essential viewing in the genre.

4 'Goodfellas' (1990)

Director: Martin Scorsese

When the topic is Martin Scorsese, Goodfellas is, too, an unmissable flick. Just as much as Tommy Shelby from the beloved series was a real person, the 1990 crime drama is based on true events revolving around a true gangster, Henry Hill (Ray Liotta), and his life in the mafia, covering his relationship with his wife Karen and his mob partners Jimmy Conway (De Niro) and Tommy DeVito (Joe Pesci).

Exploring friendship, betrayal, and the crime scene, Goodfellas is the perfect example of a flawless gangster epic. Scorsese's iconic movie is perfectly cast and genuinely absorbing, with stylish direction and incredible editing that makes it stand out from the rest; although violent, it is also humorous and comical, providing viewers with the best of both worlds. Considering that Goodfellas is a high-quality gangster tale like Peaky Blinders, it would be impossible not to mention it on such a list.

3 'Le Samouraï' (1967)

Director: Jean-Pierre Melville

The one and only Alain Delon is Jef Costello in Jean-Pierre Melville's neo-noir crime thriller Le Samouraï, a compelling and influential character study about a contract killer who is caught by witnesses and sees his efforts to provide himself with an alibi drive him further into a corner.

A mandatory viewing in French cinema, this 1967 movie features incredible screenwriting and atmospheric execution, beaming with Melville's style while sending messages about morality, featuring a three-dimensional protagonist at its center. Le Samouraï may not be like Peaky Blinders in some aspects. However, it surely resembles the series in others — especially in how well-written it is and how well it illustrates the inner struggles of its layered and troubled central character, wonderfully played by Delon.

2 'Scarface' (1983)

Director: Brian De Palma

Al Pacino shines as the titular character in this Brian De Palma epic crime drama thriller set in 1990 Miami. The movie illustrates Tony Montana, a Cuban immigrant, as he takes over a drug cartel, becomes a powerful drug lord and succumbs to greed while bringing a new level of violence to Miami.

Be it for Pacino’s astounding powerhouse performance or its incredible characters and storyline, Scarface is indubitably a terrific movie in the gangster genre and likely to keep the attention of Peaky Blinders' enthusiasts. Its portrayal of the crime scene in the 1980s makes it an unforgettable picture in the genre, which is why it has become so popular and even served as an inspiration for the famous and well-liked GTA video games.

1 'The Godfather' (1972)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Widely regarded as the best gangster film of all time, Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather, starring Marlon Brando, also deserves a nod. Its story is based on Mario Puzo's novel of the same name and portrays the powerful Italian-American crime family of Don Vito Corleone, illustrating when the don's youngest son, Michael (Pacino) reluctantly joins the Mafia.

From its unmatched ensemble cast to the unforgettable, complex story that ranges the three films and truly involves viewers in it — Godfather Part II and Part III is also worth noting — it’s far from difficult to understand The Godfather’s appeal. To this day, the Ford Coppola movie remains a landmark picture in cinema for a number of reasons, and the few Peaky Blinders enthusiasts who haven’t yet seen it won’t regret giving it a try.

