If you're a fan of bittersweet romantic dramas with period settings, then you’ve likely seen Portrait of a Lady on Fire, which is one of the best films to fit into such a category of its decade, or maybe even any decade. It unfolds slowly and proves eventually devastating, all the while being subtle and convincing with its story of two women falling in love during the 1700s; one of them being an artist tasked with painting the other.

There are plenty of other movies that scratch a similar itch to Portrait of a Lady on Fire, and also stand as being of high quality overall. Such films might have similar settings, comparably bittersweet conclusions, and similarly slow/emotional/subtle depictions of love, with a selection of films like Portrait of a Lady on Fire listed – in no particular order – below.

1 'Carol' (2015)

Director: Todd Haynes

Carol is a non-traditional and potentially unexpected Christmas movie, in a sense… but then again, the title is “Carol,” so maybe it’s not all that surprising. It goes back in time to tell a love story about two women, but doesn’t go back nearly as far as Portrait of a Lady on Fire, with the setting of Carol instead being New York City during the 1950s.

Still, the period depicted does make the same-sex romance one with more obstacles that need to be overcome, given that non-heterosexual romance was seen by some as taboo. The narrative here is therefore understandably reserved and subtle, but also utterly convincing and ultimately tender. Additionally, it offers more hope than many other LGBT-focused stories set decades in the past, many of which end in ways that are bittersweet at best, or entirely tragic at worst.

2 'Blue Valentine' (2010)

Director: Derek Cianfrance

If Portrait of a Lady on Fire is bittersweet, and Carol is a little more focused on the sweet than the bitter, then Blue Valentine – in contrast to those two aforementioned movies – is ultimately all about the bitter. It’s a truly harrowing romantic drama, and a surprisingly tense film, following a married couple who find their once seemingly strong bond coming apart due to both of their personal demons.

So, as far as romance movies go, it’s inevitably more about the sad final stages of a relationship than the earlier, happier ones, but you have to respect how uncompromising Blue Valentine is when approaching such a subject. It’s emotionally powerful, like the other two aforementioned films, and, also like those, is laser-focused on just its two main characters throughout the bulk of its story.

3 'The Piano' (1993)

Director: Jane Campion

The key thing that makes The Piano feel somewhat reminiscent of Portrait of a Lady on Fire is its period setting and the visuals found in both, with heavy emphasis placed on natural landscapes in each. The Piano is set in New Zealand, though, and during the 1800s rather than the 1700s… but, when looked at through late 20th century or early 21st century eyes, either century is ages ago.

The Piano is also a very passionate movie, centering on a mute woman and her young daughter, and the way the woman falls for a man who she’s very much not in an arranged marriage with, causing inevitable conflict. It dodges feeling cheesy the way some “love triangle” movies might be, and is just amazingly well-acted and beautifully shot throughout (the Michael Nyman score is also awesome).

4 'Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy' (2021)

Director: Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Ryusuke Hamaguchi directed two movies that were released in 2021, with Drive My Car ultimately being the one that made the biggest splash. It was probably the best of his two from that year, but Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy was also pretty great in its own right, delivering the same sort of emotional punches Drive My Car did but in a more gentle way, and with more of a focus on romance, too.

Essentially, it’s an anthology movie with each of its three segments having something to do with love and placing female characters front and center. That focus on women – including one story focusing on same-sex attraction – is what gives it some qualities reminiscent of Portrait of a Lady on Fire, though it also feels quite different in other regards (principally, the structure, owing to it being an anthology film).

5 'Call Me by Your Name' (2017)

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Call Me by Your Name is another LGBT-themed romance film that proves utterly devastating by the end. Indeed, the endings of both this and Portrait of a Lady on Fire do feel quite similar, with long shots held on the faces of primary characters clearly overcome with emotion, thinking back on the feelings of love they felt earlier before losing them, all the while life marches on, rather cruelly.

But Call Me by Your Name isn't all misery. It’s a sunny and sometimes breezy film, working as a coming-of-age movie perhaps even more effectively than it does a romance film. It’s sad, but not entirely tragic or depressing the way some other movies about same-sex romances have been, with it striking a pretty good balance between bitter and sweet on the previously alluded to bittersweet scale.

6 'Before Sunrise' (1995)

Director: Richard Linklater

There’s an argument to be made that the last two movies in the Before Trilogy (the ones that are a little more drama-heavy) are more akin to Portrait of a Lady on Fire than Before Sunrise, but this first movie in that trilogy is being included here anyway. It’s still somewhat bittersweet, anyway, with an instant love only allowed to last so long, and a parting at the end that, as the sequels reveal, almost ended up being permanent.

Even sad romance movies have to focus on the good times before the bad times, and both Before Sunrise and Portrait of a Lady on Fire abide by this. In both, there is a sense of a ticking clock attached to a passionate affair; a knowledge that things will be over sooner rather than later. Such feelings also shine in the summer-set Call Me by Your Name, too; it’s a tried and true way to make films about love hit hard emotionally.

7 'Past Lives' (2023)

Director: Celine Song

Few films about love show as little of it as Past Lives does, which is really all about a love that could’ve been, but honestly never was. The two characters were childhood friends who parted ways when they were young because of their families, and when they reconnect in their adult lives, one is attached to another partner, while both seem to have underlying feelings for each other remaining.

It’s even sadder than some of the previously mentioned films, because the two main characters in Past Lives never even got a brief amount of time to be in genuine love, as they were too young to truly understand the feelings they had toward each other before they were separated. It’s a depiction of a harsh and hard-hitting reality of life, and the ultimate feature-length film exploring the idea of “what could have been.”

8 'In the Mood for Love' (2000)

Director: Wong Kar-wai