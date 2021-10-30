It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a person in possession of good taste, must be in want of Jane Austen themed movie suggestions.

Movie-goers and bookworms alike have enjoyed the various film adaptations of Pride & Prejudice over the decades, and many have adored the original novel for even longer. Written in 1813 by the wickedly clever Jane Austen—and adapted to screen numerous times, most notably in 1995 and 2005—Pride & Prejudice follows the pursuits of the Bennett sisters in each of their attempts to secure their futures. And, as the sisters’ frenzied mother repeatedly reminds them, the best shot at a comfortable life for a woman of the time is through an advantageous marriage. After all, our heroine Elizabeth Bennett famously tells us, “It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife.” Titled a romance but really a work of satire, Pride & Prejudice explores timeless themes of love, marriage, and social structure, and Austen’s relevant commentary on these subjects is still enjoyed to this day.

If you love the spirit of Pride & Prejudice and are looking for more films like it, check out our compiled list of 15 suggestions, below.

Emma (2020)

Emma Woodhouse is handsome, clever, and rich. She's also very, very meddlesome... Based on Jane Austen's beloved 1815 novel, Emma stars Anya Taylor-Joy as the feisty Regency-era matchmaker.

When her governess and closest companion leaves to be married, Emma finds herself in need of a new friend. She soon sets her sights on the young and impressionable Harriet Smith (Mia Goth), who Emma decides to groom for high society. Though the respectable Mr. Knightley (Johnny Flynn) tries to discourage Emma from interfering, Emma inevitably meddles in Harriet's romantic affairs and convinces her to decline the marriage proposal of a local farmer. Emma's haughtiness finally gets the best of her when she cruelly insults a dear friend—much to the dismay of her social circle, including Mr. Knightley. Emma has a lot to learn about the realities of social class structures in love and in life, and these timeless lessons play out on screen in classic Jane Austen fashion.

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Another film based on a beloved Jane Austen novel, Sense and Sensibility has also been made into a handful of variations of the original story. Our favorite film version for this list stars Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet as the Dashwood sisters—with Thompson working behind the camera as producer, too. Sense and Sensibility includes Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman in leading roles, as well.

Following the death of their father, Elinor (Thompson) and Marianne Dashwood (Winslet), are suddenly penniless. With their home, belongings, and apparent future now in the hands of an older half-brother who's inherited everything, it seems the only way for the Dashwood sisters to improve their situations is through marriage. But this wouldn't be a Jane Austen story without missed connections, unrequited feelings, and a mix of social misunderstandings—all of which seem to cleverly work themselves out in the end.

Love & Friendship

Inspired by one of Jane Austen's lesser-known stories, Love & Friendship is based on Austen's circa 1794 novel, Lady Susan. As a young, attractive, and recently-made widow, Lady Susan Vernon (Kate Beckinsale) is searching for suitable husbands for both herself and her daughter, Frederica, in order to restore their lost fortune. Frederica, however, will not be "married off" so easily. For classic Austenian commentary on marriage, society, and more, look for the 2016 comedy, Love & Friendship.

Mansfield Park

Released in 1995, Mansfield Park is a celebrated, albeit not exactly true to the source, variation of Jane Austen's 1814 novel of the same name. Frances O'Connor plays the young heroine, Fanny Price, who has lived with her wealthy extended family at Mansfield Park since she was a little girl. Coming from a lower class, Fanny Price has (mostly) enjoyed the kindness and charity of the Bertram family over the years, growing close with childhood companion, Edmund Bertram. But when scandal arises following the arrival of the mysteriously risqué Henry and Mary Crawford, life as Fanny knows it is suddenly put into a tailspin. While varying somewhat from the source novel—the film even weaves a bit of Jane Austen's real-life into the story—Mansfield Park feels enjoyably modern, given the rustic time-period-piece that it is.

Becoming Jane

Continuing the spirit of all things Jane Austen, this entry on our list explores the life of the woman behind the classic novels. Loosely based on the 2003 book by Jon Hunter Spence, Becoming Jane Austen, the 2007 film stars Anne Hathaway as the talented female writer. Becoming Jane depicts Jane Austen's early life, including her longtime love for Thomas Langlois Lefroy, played by James McAvoy. The film pieces together the various known facts about Jane Austen's life, as taken from her books and letters. For lovers of Austen's work, Becoming Jane takes readers and audiences through the real-life experiences that inspired the timeless novels.

Little Women (2019)

Taking our list beyond the world of Jane Austen, we suggest the classic coming-of-age story, Little Women. Like much of Austen's work, the original Little Women—an 1868 novel by Lousia May Alcott—has been adapted for the screen many times. But the 2019 version, written and directed by Greta Gerwig, stands out from the rest.

Saoirse Ronan is Jo March, who is an ambitious writer and the headstrong leader of her four beloved sisters. Emma Watson plays the eldest of the March sisters, the kind and practical Meg. Florence Pugh is Amy March, who recognizes social savviness as a way to secure her place in the world. Eliza Scanlen plays the youngest March sister, sweet and innocent Beth, and Timothée Chalamet is Laurie, who each of the March sisters adore in their own ways. If you're seeking additional Austenesque heroines and storylines to love, check out Little Women.

Atonement

Most Jane Austen stories conclude with a happy ending—that's the beautiful power of storytelling. Which is exactly what famed novelist Briony Tallis is now trying to do in her old age: atone for past mistakes and create a new ending to a lifelong story.

Let's go back: 13-year-old Briony (Saoirse Ronan) has a vivid imagination and a knack for writing stories. Briony also has an older sister, Cecilia (Keira Knightley), a family employee named Robbie (James McAvoy), and an unfortunate misinterpretation of what she witnesses occurring between the two. Set against a backdrop of sprawling English estates and the drama of WW2, Atonement is a period-piece that literary-lovers should give a watch.

The Duchess

Keira Knightley returns to our list in The Duchess—a 2008 British drama based on the biography by Amanda Foreman. The Duchess portrays the opulent life of Georgiana Cavendish, 18th-century aristocrat and Duchess of Devonshire.

Contractually married to the Duke of Devonshire, William Cavendish, and expected to soon birth a male heir, Georgiana's world is filled with both extreme lavishness and extreme pressure. Add to that: daughters that were supposed to be sons, complex extramarital affairs, and personal tribulations put on full display for the public, and we have quite the dramatic period-piece.

The Other Boleyn Girl

An additional period-piece drama that is very (very) loosely based on real historical figures, The Other Boleyn Girl follows the (fictionalised) love triangle between Anne Boleyn, her sister Mary, and King Henry VIII.

Natalie Portman plays Anne Boleyn, the tragically-fated second wife of the historical King Henry VIII of England. Scarlett Johansson is Mary Boleyn—the "other" Boleyn Girl—who also finds herself involved with Henry, played by Eric Bana.

Set in 16th-century England, the 2008 film is based on the 2001 novel by Phillippa Gregory. For a fresh take on a known historical drama, look for The Other Boleyn Girl.

Anna Karenina (2012)

Another literary great on par with Jane Austen that you might recognize? Leo Tolstoy. Based on Tolstoy's 1877 Russian novel of the same name, Anna Karenina returns Keira Knightley to our list as a leading lady once again, with Jude Law starring alongside, as well.

With the magnificent setting of 19th-century Russian aristocracy, and social circles filled with countesses, princesses, and plenty of scandalous affairs, Anna Karenina provides some historical sensuality that's a bit steamier than Pride & Prejudice...

Jane Eyre (2011)

Speaking of notable literary names, you might've also heard of classic novelist Charlotte Brontë. Like Jane Austen's Pride & Prejudice, Charlotte Brontë's Jane Eyre has undergone multiple film adaptations. Our favorite version to include on this list is the 2011 film starring Mia Wasikowska and Michael Fassbender, which is true to the gothic romance and understated themes of the original 1847 novel.

After a cruel childhood as an orphan, and following many years spent in a strict school for girls, Jane Eyre (Wasikowska) is grateful for her new position as governess of a large manor called Thornfield Hall. Her young pupil is a good student, she's given food to eat and a place to sleep, and the master of the house, Mr. Rochester (Fassbender), seems pleasant enough. But, as Jane will soon discover, things at Thornfield Hall are not what they appear to be.

Emily Brontë's Wuthering Heights

Another Brontë classic for our list, Wuthering Heights is a gothic romance from 1847 written by Emily Brontë—sister of Charlotte. Again, similar to her literary counterparts including her sister, Austen, and Tolstoy, Brontë's novel has seen many film adaptations.

Our choice for this list, Emily Brontë's Wuthering Heights stars Ralph Fiennes as the dark and brooding Heathcliff, with Juliette Binoche as the tragic Catherine Earnshaw. As childhood companions at the Wuthering Heights estate, Heathcliff and Catherine have a bond that defies social status and family duty. But when the pressure of growing up threatens to drive them apart—and a misunderstanding drives Heathcliff away—the young man returns to Wuthering Heights hell-bent on proving his worth to Catherine, her family, and anyone else he suspects of doubting his worth.

The Notebook

While most of the picks on this list are very… English, The Notebook takes us across the pond for a nostalgically romantic drama set in mid-century America. Based on the best-selling novel by Nicholas Sparks, The Notebook chronicles the love story of Noah and Allie—a story that spans many decades.

Noah (Ryan Gosling) and Allie (Rachel McAdams) meet as teenagers in the early 1940s, and are instantly head-over-heels in love. Yet, with upper-class expectations of Allie, and wartime duty inevitably required of Noah, it seems that their short-lived romance is destined to remain a thing of the adolescent past. But when an anxious (and newly engaged) Allie pays a visit to Noah some years later—seeking closure before her coming wedding—she discovers her young love has grown up and, well, you can imagine how all that turns out.

Notting Hill

Notting Hill is one of only two selections here that has the spirit of Jane Austen, but that isn’t a time-period-piece.

Notting Hill, London, is where William Thacker (Hugh Grant) owns a bookstore and leads a pleasantly modest life. That all changes when the beautiful, charming, and famous American actress, Anna Scott (Julia Roberts), visits his bookstore. For a back and forth, will they/won’t they love story reminiscent of Pride & Prejudice's Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet, give Notting Hill a watch.

Love Actually

The next romantic comedy that, like Notting Hill, has the Jane Austen feel but is set in modern times, is Love Actually. Keira Knightley graces our list yet again, and is part of an ensemble cast alongside many talented actors featured in other films listed here, such as Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, and Hugh Grant, to name a few.

Love Actually follows the various overlapping, and often over-complicated, love stories of a handful of loosely-connected, regular people, who are all trying to get through the winter holiday season. Some of these love stories are just beginning, and some of them are ending. And some of them are better kept as a bittersweet secret from the rest of the world. For a light-hearted romantic comedy that has the modern cleverness of Pride & Prejudice, check out Love Actually.

