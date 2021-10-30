Movie-goers and bookworms alike have enjoyed the various film adaptations of Pride & Prejudice over the decades, and many have adored the original novel for even longer. Written in 1813 by the wickedly clever Jane Austen—and adapted to screen numerous times, most notably in 1995 and 2005—Pride & Prejudice follows the pursuits of the Bennett sisters in each of their attempts to secure their futures. And, as the sisters’ frenzied mother repeatedly reminds them, the best shot at a comfortable life for a woman of the time is through an advantageous marriage. After all, our heroine Elizabeth Bennett famously tells us, “It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife.”

Titled a romance but really a work of satire, Pride & Prejudice explores timeless themes of love, marriage, and social structure, and Austen’s relevant commentary on these subjects is still enjoyed to this day. Recent movies inspired by Jane Austen's classics are excellent modern retellings to turn to for a Jane Austen fix. If you love the spirit of Pride & Prejudice and are looking for more films like it, check out our compiled list of suggestions, below.

20 'The Age of Innocence' (1993)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese has directed a lush and dramatic adaptation of Edith Wharton's classic novel, The Age of Innocence. Set amidst the opulent world of 1870s New York high society, the movie follows Newland Archer (Daniel Day-Lewis), a successful lawyer, who finds his meticulously planned life thrown into disarray when he becomes engaged to the innocent and proper May Welland (Winona Ryder). However, the arrival of the alluring and unconventional Countess Ellen Olenska (Michelle Pfeiffer) ignites a passionate spark within Newland.

Fans of Pride & Prejudice will find The Age of Innocence to be delightful as both films movies highlight the restrictions placed on individuals by societal expectations. Just like Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley) navigating the rigid social hierarchy in Pride & Prejudice, Newland grapples with the suffocating expectations of 19th-century New York high society. There’s also the unspoken passion between Newland and Ellen Olenska, which mirrors the slow-burn tension between Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen). – Jom Elauria

19 'A Room with a View' (1985)

Directed by James Ivory

Fans of E.M. Forster's novels will find themselves captivated by James Ivory's delightful adaptation of A Room with a View. Set in Edwardian England, A Room with a View puts the spotlight on Lucy Honeychurch (Helena Bonham Carter), a young woman whose trip to Italy with her traditional cousin Charlotte (Maggie Smith) takes a surprising turn. Lucy's encounter with the free-spirited George Emerson (Julian Sands) stands in stark contrast to her engagement with the reserved and proper Cecil Vyse (Daniel Day-Lewis). This clash of personalities forces Lucy to grapple with her own desires.

Bonham Carter's portrayal of Lucy Honeychurch is the heart of the film as she embodies the spirit of Jane Austen's heroines with her wit and resilience as Lucy Honeychurch. The film captures the essence of a period drama with its picturesque settings, witty dialogue, and richly drawn characters. Just like Pride & Prejudice, A Room with a View offers humor, romance, and self-discovery to the viewers. – Jom Elauria

18 'The Young Victoria' (2009)

Directed by Jean-Marc Vallée

The Young Victoria is a historical romance that rewrites the storybook image of a queen. In it, a young Victoria played by Emily Blunt is determined to overcome the manipulations of her court and establish her reign. While navigating the complexities of royal life, Victoria finds an unexpected love in the dashing Prince Albert (Rupert Friend). Their passionate connection showcases the challenges of love within the confines of royalty.

The Young Victoria offers a fresh perspective on a historical figure, making it a must-watch for fans of Pride and Prejudice. With both movies having strong, independent women navigating societal expectations and defying the status quo, The Young Victoria shares a lot with Pride & Prejudice. That said, The Young Victoria goes beyond the romance by foraying into political intrigue and historical accuracy with stunning visuals and intricate costume design. – Jom Elauria

17 'Belle' (2013)

Directed by Amma Asante

History buffs and fans of inspiring true stories will be captivated by Belle. Directed by Amma Asante, Belle features the remarkable story of Dido Elizabeth Belle (Gugu Mbatha-Raw). Raised by her aristocratic family, Dido carefully traverses 18th-century British society despite the prejudices she faces due to her mixed heritage. As she matures, Dido takes a stand for what she believes in, becoming a pivotal figure in a landmark legal battle against slavery.

Belle is a must-watch movie for those who like Pride & Prejudice as it defies the odds, both socially and romantically. Just like Elizabeth Bennet, Dido challenges the limitations placed upon her. However, Belle adds a layer of historical significance with its true story set against the backdrop of the British slave trade. It’s a captivating watching experience for those who enjoy historical dramas with rich characters, a touch of romance, and a powerful message about social justice. – Jom Elauria

16 'Howards End' (1992)

Directed by James Ivory