Quentin Tarantino rose to prominence in the 1990s, with his second film, 1994's Pulp Fiction, remaining one of his finest in a filmography filled with iconic titles. Typical for the filmmaker's style, it took influence and inspiration from countless past films - many of them obscure - and blended them all into something unique. In addition, Pulp Fiction is also notable for putting several stories into one movie, having a non-chronological structure, featuring bursts of uncompromising violence, and mixing crime/drama with dark comedy.

The critical and commercial success of Pulp Fiction ensured that this movie, itself inspired by movies of the past, ended up inspiring plenty of movies in the future. All the movies below have comparable elements to those in Pulp Fiction that made it such a noteworthy film, whether that be because they involved Quentin Tarantino or found (likely) inspiration in this 1994 crime film. They might not all be as great as Pulp Fiction necessarily, but they're likely to appeal to fans of Tarantino's film.

10 'Jackie Brown' (1997)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Jackie Brown was Quentin Tarantino's follow-up to Pulp Fiction (though he had co-starred in and co-written 1996's From Dusk till Dawn between the two). It stands out in his filmography for having noticeably less graphic violence than his other films, even though the story here still features crime, suspense, and death. It revolves around the titular Jackie Brown, a flight attendant who gets caught between a dangerous gun smuggler and the law, with both sides wanting to use her for different reasons.

It has the same sort of atmosphere and effortless cool vibe that can be found in certain scenes in Pulp Fiction and works as a less frenetic and somewhat more mature crime-related film. Given this is Tarantino, the soundtracks from both movies are seriously impressive, as are the casts in each film, with Jackie Brown's including the likes of Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Forster, Michael Keaton, and Robert De Niro playing hilariously against type.

9 'Lucky Number Slevin' (2006)

Directed by Paul McGuigan

For a good deal of Lucky Number Slevin's runtime, it feels heavily indebted to Pulp Fiction with an overall style that feels reminiscent of Tarantino's. It's a movie that aims to keep viewers on their toes through a true sense of unpredictability, with the film seeming to focus on one thing, before shifting to another, and then shifting again, all within the first few scenes of the movie. Eventually, things come together, and Lucky Number Slevin reveals itself as something of a revenge movie.

On top of having a decent number of threads that take some time to coalesce, Lucky Number Slevin has dialogue that also feels Tarantino-inspired, with lots of quips and pop culture references (they're not always done gracefully, though). It also happens to feature two actors well-known for their Tarantino collaborations: Bruce Willis, who himself was in Pulp Fiction, and Lucy Liu, who was featured prominently in the very bloody Kill Bill Vol. 1.

8 'Sin City' (2005)

Directed by Robert Rodriguez & Frank Miller

First and foremost, Sin City is connected to Quentin Tarantino because he directed one of its scenes, apparently because he wanted to try out digital filmmaking (it's not something he's liked since). But how else is it connected? Well, it's very violent, it tells several different stories within one movie, it features Bruce Willis in a prominent role, and just as Pulp Fiction was one of 1994's best films, Sin City was a highlight of 2005.

It takes film noir tropes and pushes them all to the extreme, in turn becoming one of the greatest neo-noir movies of the 21st century so far. The titular locale earns its name and then some, with all the stories told within this film revolving around crime, violence, and heavily flawed people fighting back against morally reprehensible individuals. It's also stunning to look at, with its black and white visuals punctuated every so often with vivid, eye-catching color.

7 'True Romance' (1993)

Directed by Tony Scott

There are a handful of movies written by Quentin Tarantino but not directed by him, including the aforementioned From Dusk till Dawn and 1994's Natural Born Killers. Neither of those capture the feel of a Tarantino movie as well as True Romance, though, with Tony Scott's sensibilities as a director being perfectly suited to a Tarantino screenplay. It definitely feels first and foremost like a Tony Scott film, but the Tarantino-isms and stylistic flourishes still shine through.

True Romance centers on two people who fall in love and then attempt to rip off a ruthless pimp, with this ultimately putting the pair in great danger. It's an action-packed crime movie, and also a surprisingly emotional one, too, having the kind of 1990s grit/style that's made Pulp Fiction age gracefully. It also assembles a truly stacked cast that includes Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette, Gary Oldman, Dennis Hopper, Christopher Walken, Brad Pitt, and a scene-stealing James Gandolfini.

6 'Smokin' Aces' (2006)

Directed by Joe Carnahan

Like Lucky Number Slevin, Smokin' Aces is a fast-paced crime/thriller that came out some years after Pulp Fiction and feels quite heavily inspired by it. The premise here centers around one man deciding to testify against the mob, and when news breaks that this is happening, various criminals pull out all the stops to end this man's life to maintain their freedom. Naturally, things get chaotic and violent fast.

Smokin' Aces has its issues, but there's also a good deal of entertainment value here and an overall fun mix of comedy, action, thrills, and drama. Funnily enough, it's also a movie that acclaimed filmmaker Terrence Malick is a big fan of, even though the type of film Smokin' Aces is couldn't be further than the kind of thing Malick usually makes (his stuff is slower, generally less flashy, and usually far from action-packed).

5 'Reservoir Dogs' (1992)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Pulp Fiction might've been the film to raise Quentin Tarantino's profile considerably, but it wasn't his first film, nor his undeniable breakout success. Two years before Pulp Fiction, Tarantino wrote and directed Reservoir Dogs, which is a slightly simpler crime/thriller that's still undeniably ambitious for a feature film debut. It also served to establish some recurring Tarantino themes/tropes, like having ruthless and sometimes terrifying main characters, intense violence, and profane/pop culture-referencing dialogue.

It also plays out in a non-chronological way, and while it might not be one of Tarantino's funniest movies, it does still have its share of pitch-black humor. It feels gritty and quite down-to-earth, which makes it comparable to the aesthetics visible in Tarantino's other 1990s movies (Pulp Fiction and Jackie Brown). Starting with Kill Bill, he did start to engage more in expressionistic visuals, more elaborate action scenes, and films that were set decades in the past.

4 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels' (1998)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

By no means does Guy Ritchie have a patent on British gangster movies, but that kind of crime film was what allowed him to gain recognition in the late 1990s. The first film of his to establish him overnight as a filmmaker willing to push the crime genre forward was 1998's Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. In a way, it tries to outdo the various characters and subplots found in something like Pulp Fiction, as the cast here is gigantic and hard to always keep track of.

Scenes jump between what sometimes feels like dozens of characters in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, with the plot revolving around one gang who steals from another, in turn pulling in even more people who all clash over the stolen cash. It's chaotic, but in a way that's genuinely enjoyable and admirably fast-paced, and pairs its rough and violent gangster-centric storyline with some dark comedy.

3 'Seven Psychopaths' (2012)

Directed by Martin McDonagh

Several years after directing the stressful dark comedy that was In Bruges, Martin McDonagh made another mash-up of comedy and crime with Seven Psychopaths. It sees numerous characters clashing in the criminal underworld of Los Angeles, which is a way that Pulp Fiction could be broadly summarized, too. Beyond that, things do differ a decent amount, though, with Seven Psychopaths having its own distinct identity.

What that identity ends up being might not be to everyone's tastes, but in assembling a great cast - including Colin Farrell, Sam Rockwell, Woody Harrelson, and Christopher Walken - and having them take part in a hard-to-predict narrative, Seven Psychopaths largely succeeds. It might not be quite as good as McDonagh's other films, but it is likely the one that's most reminiscent of a Tarantino film.

2 'Go' (1999)

Directed by Doug Liman

An underrated late '90s crime movie classic, Go starts small-scale and gradually becomes more convoluted and twist-filled as it goes along. Things get kicked off when a seemingly simple drug deal has unforeseen consequences, with the film following the unusual series of events from several points of view, each one adding a little more complexity and intrigue to the proceedings.

It's best not to say too much about the plot when a film aims to surprise as both a comedy and a crime/thriller, and on top of that, it's hard to effectively summarize what makes the premise of Go work so well. It feels like a youthful and energetic film, and potentially takes some inspiration from Tarantino's early films - including Pulp Fiction - without in any way feeling derivative or overly similar.

1 'Snatch' (2000)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

While Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels was very impressive in its own right, Snatch arguably took things to the next level for Guy Ritchie. It's debatably better, as an overall great crime movie that is similarly ambitious, though a little more polished overall. Two crime-related storylines get told throughout Snatch - one about a stolen diamond, and the other to do with boxing - with much of the film's thrills coming from how they end up intersecting.

Snatch is a dizzying movie to watch in the best way possible, and it's best to just enjoy the ride that it provides while accepting you're not going to catch all the dialogue (especially much of what Brad Pitt's heavily accented character says). It sees Ritchie taking what worked about Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and pushing it all further, and the end result is very entertaining and consistently tense.

