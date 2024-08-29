Quentin Tarantino is an American screenwriter and director from Tennessee whose directorial debut came in 1992 with Reservoir Dogs. The movie was screened at the Sundance Film Festival and became his breakthrough hit. Two years later, Pulp Fiction was an even bigger hit, winning the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival and becoming a major turning point for indie cinema in the '90s. Tarantino's list of successes continued to grow, and today, he is regarded as one of cinema's most treasured minds.

Tarantino has established himself as a respected film connoisseur whose taste in movies closely reflects his directorial approach. Fans and cinephiles are always eager to hear his opinions on certain releases and the inspirations behind his greatest works. Whether they are films that share a similar essence to Tarantino's works or films that inspired him as a filmmaker, these non-Tarantino movies are must-watches for any Tarantino fan, as they share many of the same thematic, narrative, and even visual cues as the acclaimed director's oeuvre.

10 'Lady Snowblood' (1973)

Directed by Toshiya Fujita

Image via Toho

Lady Snowblood is a Japanese revenge movie led by renowned Japanese actress and singer Meiko Kaji as Yuki. The single-minded Yuki was raised to be an assassin and to serve one purpose: to murder the criminals who killed her family. After 20 years of training and harnessing a bloodlust, Yuki is released into the world as a vehicle for vengeance and fury.

A fantastic film in its own right, Lady Snowblood is among the most influential Japanese movies and a landmark in the revenge thriller. Modern audiences will also recognize it as a primary inspiration behind Tarantino's fourth movie, Kill Bill: Volume 1. Narratively similar by virtue of being female-driven revenge stories heavily rooted in Japanese culture, Kill Bill pays tribute to Meiko Kaji and Lady Snowblood. For those with a particular affinity for Kill Bill and gorgeously stylish revenge movies, Lady Snowblood is well worth the time.

9 'Fargo' (1996)

Directed by Joel & Ethan Coen

Image via Universal Pictures

In a small Minnesotan town, a used car salesman named Jerry Lundegaard (William H. Macy) finds himself in a financial bind. Jerry hatches a harebrained scheme to hire two goons (Steve Buscemi and Peter Stormare) to kidnap his wife and demand ransom money from her wealthy father. Things go awry when Jerry's henchmen only grow more reckless, and a talky yet tenacious police chief (Frances McDormand) catches wind of their malfeasance.

Fargo is an essential dark comedy and one of the best movies of the '90s. Fans of Tarantino's often morbid sense of humor will likely appreciate the humor in this Coen brothers' breakout hit. Additionally, Fargo's punchy, quick-witted screenplay is similar to what one could expect from a Tarantino work. Fargo is a masterwork of a movie that could be recommended to just about anyone, but fans of Tarantino's movies will be especially pleased by the film's chaotic approach.

8 'The Last Stop in Yuma County' (2023)

Directed by Francis Galluppi

Image via Well Go USA

A traveling knife salesman (Jim Cummings) is forced to stop at an Arizona rest stop. The gas truck meant to refuel the reservoir has yet to arrive, stranding him and any other strangers that happen to come along. When a pair of violent, on-the-run criminals turn the scene into a hostage situation, hair triggers are the only thing preventing a massacre.

The Last Stop in Yuma County is an incredibly confident, slick, and remarkably well-crafted debut from director Francis Gallupii. It's a fresh B-movie throwback brimming with excellent performances and sharp dialogue with an impressively varied cast of characters similar to what one could find in a Tarantino flick. The narrative is twisty and always engaging, punctuated by an ending reminiscent of Reservoir Dogs, blending violence with emotional punch.

7 'Snatch' (2000)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Snatch is a crime caper that follows multiple crooks pursuing a stolen diamond. A pair of unqualified boxing promoters (Jason Statham and Stephen Graham) unwillingly become involved in a scheme to fix a boxing match. The pair are forced to wrangle the talented but rowdy fighter Mickey O'Neil (Brad Pitt). These events coincide with a massive diamond heist that will see both groups clash with severe consequences.

Above all else, Snatch is a wildly entertaining and decidedly fun movie. Director Guy Ritchie infuses so much energy into every scene that the pace of it all can even be overwhelming. Fans of Tarantino are likely to appreciate and find loads of enjoyment in the filmography of Ritchie, a director who always brings to life a wide cast of unique and varied characters and hurls them into the most comically absurd situations. Snatch is arguably Ritchie's best movie and well worth a watch for Tarantino admirers.

6 'True Romance' (1993)

Directed by Tony Scott

Image via Warner Bros.

Clarence (Christian Slater) is a lonely pop-culture fan who finds his true love in Alabama Whitman (Patricia Arquette), a kindhearted call girl. The couple is quick to marry, but their situation is complicated when they unwittingly steal a briefcase full of cocaine. Pursued by the mob, Clarence and Alabama head to California to sell off the drugs to the highest bidder.

True Romance is Tarantino's first writing credit on a feature film that he didn't direct. Alongside Reservoir Dogs, it solidified Tarantino as an extremely promising creative voice to be looked out for. Tarantino's script for True Romance is fiery and energetic, especially the long sequences of fiery, anxiety-ridden dialogue. The writing brings out the best in both Slater and Arquette, while Tony Scott's distinct directorial style keeps the story moving at a brisk pace. Scott changed True Romance's ending, and while Tarantino initially protested, the director eventually won him over.

5 'Audition' (1999)

Directed by Takashi Miike

Image via American Cinematheque

A lonely, middle-aged Japanese widower will soon be left on his own as his young son plans to head off to college. A friend of the widower and filmmaker is inspired to organize an audition for a non-existent film to help his friend find a new lover. The widower is struck by a soft-spoken and emotionally mature young woman, but he soon finds out that there is much more to this woman than meets the eye.

Tarantino is not quiet when it comes to voicing his opinions on films, particularly the ones that he has an adoration for: Audition is one of those movies. Tarantino has touted Takashi Miike's horror drama as a "true masterpiece if there ever was one." Audition is widely recognized as one of the most disturbing and gut-punching horror movies ever made and received acclaim for the performances and craftsmanship behind it. Audition is not for the faint of heart, but it's worthwhile nonetheless.

4 'Seven Psychopaths' (2012)

Directed by Martin McDonagh

Image Via CBS Films

When three friends (Colin Farrell, Sam Rockwell, and Christopher Walken) unknowingly kidnap the prized Shih Tzu of a notorious gangster (Woody Harrelson), the criminal underworld of Los Angeles is flipped on its head. From acclaimed writer/director Martin McDonagh, Seven Psychopaths is a high-energy crime comedy bursting with colorful characters, narrative twists, and stylized violence.

Seven Psychopaths is among the darkest comedy movies, a funny and wildly entertaining ride for those who can stomach the violence. Much like many of Tarantino's movies, Seven Psychopaths boasts a star-studded cast all at the top of their game. While certainly less understated than a comparable movie such as Tarantino's Jackie Brown, Seven Psychopaths is still a relatively sharp comedy that's easy to enjoy.

3 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly' (1966)

Directed by Sergio Leone

Image via United Artists

Set in the backdrop of the American Civil War raging in the Southwest, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly follows three separate men as they compete to find a fortune's worth of gold buried in a remote cemetery. Each man has information vital to finding the treasure, but their warring personalities and motives pit them against each other. Only the lowliest of the bunch will walk away with the gold alive.

An essential spaghetti western and one of the most influential movies of all time, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly is a timeless classic and a meticulously crafted epic. Tarantino states The Good, the Bad and the Ugly has influenced him more than any other movie and has discussed it several times. The admiration he has for the movie is made very clear in his Westerns, Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight. For fans of Tarantino and his work, it's a necessary watch.

2 'Brawl in Cell Block 99' (2017)

Directed by S. Craig Zahler

Image via RLJE Films

Bradley Thomas (Vince Vaughn), a former boxer turned drug courier, works tirelessly to provide for his wife and future child. After a deal gone wrong that lands him in prison, Bradley is forced to bend to the whims of his employers while behind bars, receiving a target he is forced to execute or else he forfeits his chance at a future.

Anyone even slightly knowledgeable about Tarantino's tastes and tendencies will know that he has a particular affinity for grindhouse and exploitation cinema. Brawl in Cell Block 99 fits neatly in with those descriptors; it's a simple premise executed with supreme conviction. It's exceptionally violent, gritty and brutal but also sharply written and features a powerhouse performance from an unusually serious Vaughn. Brawl in Cell Block 99 is an easy movie to recommend to Tarantino fans.

1 'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen