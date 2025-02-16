Ratatouille is one of Pixar's most underrated films (at least compared to its massive hits). Directed by Brad Bird—who also helmed The Incredibles—It follows a culinary-obsessed rat named Remy (Patton Oswalt) as he befriends a human named Alfredo Linguini (Lou Romano) to become a great chef and restore the prestige of the restaurant of Remy's deceased idol, Auguste Gusteau (Brad Garrett). Along the way, they contend with Gusteau's greedy successor, Skinner (Sir Ian Holm), a notoriously picky food critic named Anton Ego (Peter O'Toole), and the prejudices that exist between humans and rats.

Those who have seen the film love it for Remy and Linguini's friendship, its delicious-looking food, and its powerful themes regarding overcoming preconceptions and that great talent can often come from the most unlikely of places. Given how universal these qualities are, quite a few animated and live-action films can scratch a similar itch.