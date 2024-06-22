Saddle up and ride along on a journey through the Old American Frontier in one of the most compelling Western video game franchises of all time, Red Dead Redemption. Developed by Rockstar Games and starting with 2004's Red Dead Revolver, it's a captivating action-adventure series that takes players on a mesmerizing open-world experience through the dying, dark days of the West.

With three significant installments, including the recently successful Red Dead Redemption II, it's an incredibly immersive and powerful game franchise that makes gamers feel they are on a Western adventure, a feeling that before could only be achieved through the power of cinema. There are many similarities between the Red Dead series and some of the best Western films of the last several decades. Whether they have similar tones and themes or even plot points, fans of these games would get a kick out of many Western movies Hollywood has produced. From modern-day classics to Spaghetti Westerns, here are ten films that every Red Dead Redemption player should see at least once.

10 'Tombstone' (1993)

Directed by George P. Cosmatos

Kurt Russell and Val Kilmer star as lawmen Wyatt Earp and gunslinger Doc Holiday in Tombstone, a wickedly entertaining 1993 action Western retelling of one of the most infamous blood feuds of the Old West. Co-starring Sam Elliot and the late Bill Paxton, it follows Earp, his brothers, and Holiday as their plans to retire from the law in the prosperous mining town of Tombstone, Arizona, go awry when they are forced to put a stop to a sinister cowboy gang.

Tombstone takes audiences on a wild, action-packed Western adventure that mirrors the feeling of playing the Red Dead series. With glorious shootouts, memorable lines, and dramatic stand-offs, the connections are uncanny, and it's certainly a film that'll satisfy anyone who enjoys these games. It is also a brutal revenge tale which, much like the epilogues of both the 2010 game and its 2018 sequel, features a character going on a bloody quest for vengeance after the death of a loved one.

9 'Django Unchained' (2012)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino's Oscar-winning Western epic Django Unchained sees Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, and Leonardo DiCaprio delivering some of the most captivating performances of their careers. Set in late 1850s Texas, after being freed by a prolific German bounty hunter, a former slave learns the ropes to become a skilled gunslinger to save his beloved from a deranged, ruthless plantation owner.

Much like the main elements of the Red Dead series, Django Unchained follows a distinctly rootable antihero as he treks across the Western frontier, encountering all sorts of enemies and dangerous situations while slowly improving his fighting skills. It's also exceptionally violent, with plenty of bloody shootouts and explosions to satisfy any players' lust for action and excitement. Overall, it's a well-paced, character-driven action adventure that doesn't fail to entertain.

8 'There Will Be Blood' (2007)

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

In one of the most outstanding Oscar-winning villain performances of the 21st century, the revered Daniel Day-Lewis plays the monstrous oil tycoon Daniel Plainview in Paul Thomas Anderson's There Will Be Blood. Cold, calculating, and incredibly cunning, Plainview will stop at nothing to expand his oil empire, even if it means stepping over a few throats.

It's a genuinely captivating Western experience, full of brilliant writing and magnificent performances. There Will Be Blood has a deep sense of nihilism in its tone, dominating much of the story. It includes powerful themes and messages about the dangers of greed and capitalism that are highly prevalent in the game series. In the first Red Dead Redemption, there's even a fun reference to this movie in the form of an oil field located south of the "Rio Bravo" region of the map called "Plainview," an obvious mention of Day-Lewis' memorable character.

7 'The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford' (2007)

Directed by Andrew Dominik

Released in a marvelous year for cinema, 2007, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford paints a heartbreaking, bleak depiction of the last few months of notorious American train robber Jesse James. Starring Brad Pitt and Casey Affleck, it follows the two from the waning days of the James-Younger Gang to the fateful event that immortalized the two men forever.

Die-hard fans of Red Dead Redemption II almost certainly know by now that one of its most famous missions, "Pouring forth of Oil - IV," is a wonderful homage to the nighttime train robbery scene from this movie, even capturing its suspenseful tone and dark atmosphere. Aside from imitating iconic moments, the Red Dead series and The Assassination of Jesse James feature stories centering around a sad closing chapter of the West and the end of the American Outlaw. It is a deep, thought-provoking film that captures one of the core elements that make the games so compelling for players.

6 'The Searchers' (1956)

Directed by John Ford

In arguably his greatest film role, The Searchers sees Hollywood legend John Wayne playing hardened and grizzled Civil War veteran Ethan Edwards. When his attempt to live a peaceful farm life is disturbed after the brutal slaying of his brother and his family, Edwards saddles up for one last big adventure to save his last surviving niece, Debbie (Natalie Wood), who's been captured by Comanche warriors.

The Searchers is an essential Western classic for any Red Dead fan. It's one of the best collaborations of talent between Wayne and filmmaker John Ford, both of whom deliver an unforgettable Western experience full of exciting action and compelling drama that the games are all about. Players won't get bored watching this film as it's a timeless adventure story that has been around for years.

5 'The Wild Bunch' (1969)

Directed by Sam Peckinpah

Marking a glorious sendoff to the Golden Age of Western cinema, director Sam Peckinpah's exceedingly brutal Western adventure epic The Wild Bunch certainly doesn't skip out on the violence. Starring William Holden, Ernest Borgnine, Warren Oates, and Ben Johnson, it follows an aging band of outlaws who find their days numbered after a railroad station heist turns into a bloodbath.

It's a non-stop action-packed Western thrill ride that delivers some of the most brutal deaths and gun battles ever brought to the silver screen. Both Red Dead II and The Wild Bunch are stories of a group of outlaws on the run and at the end of their ropes after a heist goes horribly wrong. With remarkable performances from its seasoned cast and its gripping action, it's a must-watch for Red Dead players, as they'll undoubtedly be thrilled by how relentless and bloody the film can get.

4 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' (1969)

Directed by George Roy Hill

Standing tall among some of the greatest films of 1969, George Roy Hill's Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid has endured over the years as a charming Western classic. Featuring a marvelous collaboration between two of Hollywood's famous leading men at the time, Paul Newman and Robert Redford, it sees them playing the titular criminal duo on the run after a failed train robbery leads them to escape to South America.

Newman and Redford's impeccable chemistry is the driving force of the story, an incredible mix of talents to deliver an exciting buddy Western adventure tale that doesn't fail to leave an impression on viewers. Butch and Sundance's partner-in-crime dynamic is even very similar to that of Dutch (Benjamin Byron Davis) and Arthur's (Roger Clark) friendship in Red Dead II, with the latter's bond being what many fans find to be the most compelling part of the story.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid In 1890s Wyoming, Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid lead a band of outlaws. When a train robbery goes wrong, they find themselves on the run with a posse hard on their heels. After considering their options, they escape to South America. Release Date September 24, 1969 Director George Roy Hill Cast Paul Newman , Robert Redford , Katharine Ross , Strother Martin , Henry Jones , Jeff Corey Runtime 110 minutes

3 'Unforgiven' (1992)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

In this Best picture winning epic, Clint Eastwood directs, produces, and stars in Unforgiven, a brutal, unromanized depiction of the end of the Western era. Co-starring Gene Hackman in a well-deserved Oscar-winning supporting performance, it follows the story of William Munny, a former bandit who reluctantly takes on one last bounty-hunting job to save his struggling farm.

Unforgiven is a heartbreaking, sad tale that's nothing like the more adventurous, exciting Westerns typically associated with Eastwood's career. While still featuring a few memorable shootouts and even a climactic finale, it's more of a grounded character drama about an aging criminal forced to confront his terrible past, much like how the protagonists deal with their morality and consequences in the Red Dead series. It's a deep, emotional tale that is definitely more for players who enjoyed the games for their compelling narratives.

2 'Once Upon a Time in the West' (1968)

Directed by Sergio Leone

Hailed as one of the greatest Spaghetti Westerners of all time, Once Upon a Time in the West is a cinematic achievement that continues to significantly influence the Western genre. Starring Claudia Cardinale and Henry Fonda, it follows the story of a former New Orleans prostitute who, upon acquiring a wealthy plot of land after the slaying of her new husband and his family, hires two gunslingers to protect her from assassins wanting to take everything she owns.

Once Upon a Time in the West is an epic desert adventure tale full of stunning action, gripping drama, and palpable suspense. Henry Fonda wonderfully gives the most memorable performance, playing against type to portray the murderous main antagonist, Frank, who steals every moment of screen time with his sinister presence and intensity. It's an iconic Western masterpiece that still thrills audiences all these years later, and for fans of the Red Dead series, it couldn't fail to entertain them.

1 'The Dollars Trilogy' (1964-1966)

Directed by Sergio Leone