Rick and Morty is a beloved sci-fi animated series that follows the adventures of cynical scientist Rick Sanchez (Justin Roiland and Ian Cardoni) as he takes his grandson Morty (Roiland and Harry Belden) on adventures through time and space. The show is known for its whip-smart and fast-paced humor with heavy, and at times depressing, moments of reflection. As Rick and Morty travel through different dimensions and meet odd and interesting characters, they frequently learn things about themselves.

There are many movies that capture the tone of Rick and Morty and that feature similar characters and stories. Some movies, like South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, have a style similar to Rick and Morty, being animated stories with mature themes. Other movies, like Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory feature similar relationships to those featured in Rick and Morty. The best movies like Rick and Morty capture the chaotic and lovable nature of the series.