RoboCop is an iconic 80s action/sci-fi franchise. Paul Verhoeven's violent, satirical original left a steel-plated footprint in genre cinema so distinct that many imitators, and an awful remake, tried to replicate it, often with very little success.

Fans of RoboCop are not without other viewing options, however. Beyond films that inspired, or were inspired by, cinema's most famous cybernetic police officer, there are also those that come from the same creative minds. For those who are (Dick) Jonesing for some more mechanically enhanced mayhem like that proferred by the metallically reincarnated officer Murphy, these ten movies are the perfect fix.

'Escape from New York' (1981)

Directed by John Carpenter

Image via AVCO Embassy Pictures

Urban decay was certainly on the brain of sci-fi filmmakers in the 80s. Before RoboCop presented near-future Detroit as the most wretched hive of scum and villainy, John Carpenter went one further by turning 1997 New York City into a full-blown prison in action B-movie Escape From New York. Kurt Russell plays man of few words (and eyes) Snake Plissken, a mercenary turned prisoner who is offered his freedom when the President of the United States crash lands on Manhattan island and is taken hostage by dangerous prisoners.

With a literal time-bomb in his neck, Plissken shoots his way through the Big Apple to save the leader of the "free world." Despite its reputation as a gritty sci-fi movie, Carpenter's actioner has a decent amount of dark humor and satire woven into it. It may not be as blunt or over-the-top as Verhoeven's movie, but Escape from New York is still a wicked good time.