Rush Hour was a major hit when it was released in the fall of 1998. The teaming of Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan in the thrilling action comedy brought newfound popularity to both men, with Chan finding a new level of crossover appeal with western audiences. The movie also, unfortunately, furthered the career of director, and disgusting human hedgehog, Brett Ratner.

Regardless of the film's role in bringing fame and fortune to a privileged Hollywood hemorrhoid, it still provides a great deal of entertainment to fans of its buddy comedy antics. This is proven by its recent place among Netflix's most popular films, which shows that there is still an audience for this kind of movie. Luckily for those audiences, there have been plenty of other films that provide the same two-fisted combo of comedy and action. These are ten movies for anyone who loves Rush Hour.

10. '48 Hrs.' (1982)

Directed by Walter Hill

While buddy comedies existed well before the 80s, the decade was a high watermark for the subgenre. Many of the films put into production during that time were done so in an effort to recapture the success of 48 Hrs., Walter Hill's action-comedy that teamed Nick Nolte's gruff cop with Eddie Murphy's fast-talking bank robber as partners who have two days to take down some criminals.

This was Murphy's film debut, and he leaves no crumbs as he eats up every scene he's in. The role was originally intended for one of Murphy's comedic idols, Richard Pryor, who dropped out while the film was stuck in development. Murphy gives a star-making performance and is perfectly matched against Nolte's gravel-voiced straight man. Without the success of 48 Hrs. it's entirely possible there would be no Beverly Hills Cop, and certainly no Rush Hour.