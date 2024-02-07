Saltburn is not the kind of movie for everyone, with its divisiveness being a key reason why it feels as though it's up there with the most discussed releases of 2023. It takes an unsettling and darkly comedic look at a disturbed protagonist: a young man who becomes infatuated with a fellow student, and slowly inches his way into said student's circle of friends and family. From there, numerous shocking plot twists and a fair few gross-out scenes occur.

It's dark and disturbing at times, sure, but Saltburn is also aesthetically pleasing to look at, and its fast pace, use of dark humor, and great performances ultimately make it very entertaining. It's also a film that takes both direct and indirect inspiration from other acclaimed films, remixing and reimagining certain tropes and narrative beats in a way that still feels fresh. Nevertheless, this fact does mean that fans of Saltburn will be glad to know there are other films to watch that scratch similar itches, with the titles below being some of the best.

10 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' (1999)

Director: Anthony Minghella

To get the most obvious comparison out of the way first, yes, there are definite similarities when it comes to the premise of both The Talented Mr. Ripley and Saltburn. Both deal with obsession and a sense of wanting to become like the target of one’s obsession, and though 1999’s The Talented Mr. Ripley is the most well-known adaptation of the novel of the same name, it’s not the first, nor is it the only great one (1960’s Purple Noon is also very good).

Matt Damon’s rarely been better than he was in this film’s titular role, though the supporting cast of The Talented Mr. Ripley is also worth noting, and includes Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Philip Seymour Hoffman. Some might feel that Saltburn feels dangerously close to The Talented Mr. Ripley, especially in the first half, but the 2023 film does go in some interesting alternate directions the further it goes along (to say more would feel like divulging too much).

9 'Parasite' (2019)

Director: Bong Joon-ho

A darkly comedic thriller/social satire movie that won Best Picture at the Oscars, Parasite is a film that’s been praised to the moon and back (possibly further), so it’s hard to even know what to say at this point. It’s a masterful blend of genres and tones, proving funny, suspenseful, and very emotional when it needs to be, and its story about the clash between two families belonging to two different classes is fascinating and absorbing.

Much of Saltburn revolves around its protagonist, Oliver Quick, wanting to work his way into the lives of classmate Felix Catton and his wealthy family, and Parasite kicks off with the less wealthy family wanting to work their way into the lifestyle of the wealthier family. Both films also blend comedy, drama, and thriller genres quite effectively, and each has things to say about class and societal divisions in society.

8 'Promising Young Woman' (2020)

Director: Emerald Fennell

Three years before Saltburn, filmmaker Emerald Fennell made her feature film directorial debut with Promising Young Woman, another provocative 2020s release that was widely discussed and somewhat divisive (though not to the same extent as Saltburn). Its protagonist is a woman with a tragic past, with the film gradually revealing her history to the audience while showing her elaborate revenge plot against a group of men responsible for upending her life.

Promising Young Woman could be read as darkly funny to some extent and in some places, but there is less comedy here than in Saltburn, and its thematic content is heavier, too. That being said, it has the same kind of energy and unpredictable plotting that characterized Fennell’s more recent film, and is more than worthy of a watch for anyone who liked Saltburn and had Promising Young Woman fly under their radar several years ago.

7 'Triangle of Sadness' (2022)

Director: Ruben Östlund

As movies like Parasite and Saltburn demonstrate, satirical movies about class and societal division have proven popular in recent years, and Triangle of Sadness is another fairly recent release that can be included alongside such films. Much of this 2.5-hour-long movie is centered on the experiences of passengers and staff on board a luxury cruise, though disaster strikes at a point and shifts at least the final act into more unexpected territory.

It's largely comedic, perhaps more broadly so than Saltburn, though the issues it explores are still serious and very much topical in today’s day and age. It’s not an example of satire done perfectly, with certain things feeling a little questionable and parts of the final hour dragging a little, but Triangle of Sadness, for better or worse, is memorable and certainly contains sequences of greatness.

6 'The Servant' (1963)

Director: Joseph Losey

A classic from the 1960s, The Servant – as its title suggests – unsurprisingly deals with divisions of class, doing so while primarily being a drama; more of a societal critique/observation than a satire. The narrative is a slow-burn one, revolving around an aristocrat in London hiring the titular servant and expecting things to go a certain way, only for certain power dynamics to shift as the film progresses.

The Servant might not be flashy or action-packed by any definition, but it is engrossing and quietly tense throughout, being another movie that looks at class through a story about someone from a lower standing in life entering the world of someone who lives more lavishly. Though it’s an older release, The Servant still holds relevancy and remains biting, which is somewhat troubling to think about, given it came out more than 60 years ago.

5 'Thoroughbreds' (2017)

Director: Cory Finley

Thoroughbreds clocks in at a nice and lean 92 minutes, and has a very direct psychological thriller premise that it executes well. The main characters are a pair of teenage girls who used to be childhood friends and find themselves reconnecting after several years apart, only to have certain suspicions about aspects of each other’s lives before deciding to work together on an ill-advised scheme that involves murder.

It features plenty of narrative twists and turns that are best left unspoiled, with the unpredictability of Thoroughbreds being one of the best things about it. For those wanting the same kind of rollercoaster ride that Saltburn provides, alongside a comparably hard-to-predict story and a dash of dark comedy for good measure, this 2017 movie is likely worth checking out.

4 'Knives Out' (2019)

Director: Rian Johnson

Boasting one of the most impressive ensemble casts in recent memory – including Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Toni Collette, Christopher Plummer, and Jamie Lee Curtis, to name a few – Knives Out also represented filmmaker Rian Johnson at his most playful and unpredictable. It’s a blend of dark comedy, thriller, and mystery genres, starting out feeling like a traditional whodunit before taking plenty of unexpected turns.

Knives Out features plenty of untrustworthy and greedy characters, eventually emerging as another film that critiques members of the upper class and unpacks greed/societal division in a way that feels funny and impactful. It doesn’t sacrifice entertainment value, because, at the end of the day, Knives Out is still a crowd-pleaser… albeit one that can be compared to something like Saltburn, seeing as both had different ways of approaching similar thematic content.

3 'Theorem' (1968)

Director: Pier Paolo Pasolini

After The Talented Mr. Ripley, Pier Paolo Pasolini’s Theorem is perhaps the most easily comparable older film to Saltburn, at least from a narrative perspective. This methodically paced and unsettling psychological drama involves what happens to a family after they’re visited and individually seduced by a mysterious stranger, who then disappears from their lives and leaves them in despair.

Theorem is a little like Saltburn if Saltburn didn’t feature Oliver as the central character and instead focused on the family he infiltrated (and then subsequently left said family well before the film was over). Beyond the premise, though, Theorem is very different in terms of pacing and how it feels overall, being a quieter and more subtle film than the flashier and more over-the-top Saltburn, though it can’t be denied that narratively (and at least in part thematically) there are similarities.

2 'Ready or Not' (2019)

Directors: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

While Saltburn can prove gross and shocking in parts, it’s probably not accurate to call it a horror movie. Thankfully, there are horror movies that deal with similar themes while also being quite funny, in case anyone was curious what a more terrifying and gruesome Saltburn would look like. Enter Ready or Not, a bloody and oftentimes ridiculous horror movie that is probably more intent on making viewers laugh than scaring them.

Still, that approach is okay if the film itself is entertaining, and, thankfully, Ready or Not is. Its premise sees one young woman get involved in a strange series of events with members of the wealthy family she’s just married into, leading to plenty of gore, narrative surprises, and tense scenes of gritty action. To say more about the plot would be a sin, but viewers can rest assured that the ride provided is a fun one.

1 'Barry Lyndon' (1975)

Director: Stanley Kubrick

At first glance, the epic Stanley Kubrick-directed Barry Lyndon might look tremendously different to Saltburn, owing to both belonging to different genres and Barry Lyndon being set back in the 1700s. However, if you were to summarize both films in a fairly broad manner, you could say that the two both revolve around determined and disturbed characters stopping at nothing to climb some sort of social ladder.

In Barry Lyndon, things take place over many decades, with the titular character being a tragic and sometimes laughable one who brings about his own misfortune, all the while never stopping to question what he wants or why he wants it. Barry Lyndon impresses as an epic film, too, running for three hours and having some beautiful cinematography throughout, as well as a surprisingly snappy pace and some infrequent yet compelling action set pieces.

