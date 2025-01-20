An epic war-scale movie about courage, bravery, and sacrifice, Saving Private Ryan is arguably one of the best epic war films around. While it has one of the most emotional opening scenes in film, the narrative is still one viewers were eager to watch, as a squadron of soldiers led by Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) go behind enemy lines in World War II with orders to save Private James Ryan (Matt Damon). It is a brutal telling of one of the deadliest wars in history, taking viewers into a violent and bloody battle where no one is safe.

From the eagerness of Paul Bäumer (Felix Kammerer) in All Quiet on the Western Front to the last stand seen in Fury, Saving Private Ryan isn’t the only film that will have viewers on the edge of their seats. These films are fast-paced and filled with action and consequences arising from various military operations. So, for viewers who enjoy intense fight sequences, interesting characters, and powerful stories, check out these movies that are similar to the ferocity seen in Saving Private Ryan.

10 'Gladiator' (2000)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Image via Universal Pictures

Gladiator follows the story of Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe), taking viewers back to the time of Ancient Rome and gladiators fighting in an arena for the entertainment of the empire. Once an honored general for Emperor Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris), Maximus soon finds himself bound in chains after the Emperor’s son, Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), murders his father. Jealous that his father wanted Maximus to be his successor, Commodus frames him. Maximus’ family is eventually sold to Proximo (Oliver Reed), a gladiator trainer. It isn’t long before Maximus is thrown into Rome’s Colosseum, fighting for his life and, eventually, taking on Commodus and killing him for the spectators.

While Ridley Scott's historical epic is set in ancient times, it is still a compelling tale of strength and honor. Like Saving Private Ryan, it moves at just the right pace, so when the action sequences do happen, they are all out entertaining, if not wildly violent. Crowe’s performance as Maximus is magnificent, creating a quiet yet strong-willed person who wants revenge for the murders of his family while still wanting to fight for the freedom of himself and the other gladiators forced into slavery. Visually stunning and electric, Gladiator won five Oscars at the 73rd Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Crowe.

9 'Narvik' (2022)

Directed by Erik Skjoldbjærg

Image via Netflix

A suspenseful tale of the true events that happened during the Battles of Narvik from April 9, 1940, to June 8, 1940, Narvik brings viewers into the tiny Norweigan port town as German forces are invading the country, intent on taking over the iron ore exports the village is known for. The movie follows Ingrid Tofte (Kristine Hartgen) and Corporal Gunnar Tofte (Carl Martin Eggesbø), a married couple who want nothing more than to live a normal life and to keep their family safe even though they are now caught up in a war.

The film brings to question what a person will do under extreme duress if they are willing to stand up and fight for what they believe in. An emotional and impactful movie, Narvik has a way of making every decision made by the characters feel as though it is life or death, a moral obligation, and less of a strategic way of taking on the encroaching German forces. It is interesting to watch, as viewers aren’t sure if the characters are going to break under the emotional turmoil or continue to fight for their town.