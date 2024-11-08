When it comes to the world of chaotic parody movies, few franchises have made as undeniable of an impact as the Scary Movie franchise, which quickly redefined for many audiences what a parody movie could be. The films had a brash and in-your-face approach to raunchy humor, directly satirizing not only the clichés and trends of the genre, but directly taking aim at the most popular movies of the then-current day. Especially with the recent announcement of a new Scary Movie film a decade after the previous entry, there has been an itch and excitement for films that provide the comedic energy of Scary Movie.

Scary Movie's distinct style has inspired a wide array of exceptional comedies that tap into this same style of raunchy, abrasive satire. Whether it be other chaotic horror comedies that are poking fun at the horror genre and trends of their eras, or other parody movies that more closely align with Scary Movie's style of humor, but for a different genre entirely. While many are quick to think of the many egregious and low-quality parody movies throughout the 2000s, many great comedies have scratched the same itch that Scary Movie provides.

While animated movies are more often considered to be wide-appealing family movies, Sausage Party takes the animation style and visuals of a family film while providing some of the raunchiest and perverse R-rated comedy imaginable. The film follows the living food items at an everyday supermarket, who longingly await the day when they are chosen to be taken away by humans in shopping carts and leave the store. However, when a select group learns the terrifying truth of what humans do with food, they stage a plan to escape to warn everyone of this painful reality.

Sausage Party relays a similar style of shockingly raunchy and in-your-face comedy that actively spits in the face of the genre that it's satirizing of Scary Movie, with Scary Movie being for horror and Sausage Party being for animation. Sausage Party even manages to tie into some more comedic horror aspects with its plot, especially with the sequences of cartoon produce items being violently sliced and murdered while being prepared for a meal.

The other massively iconic comedy outing from the Wayans brothers aside from the first two Scary Movie films, White Chicks, is a massively iconic raunchy comedy of the 2000s that similarly taps into risqué and nearly problematic concepts. The film follows a duo of African American FBI brothers who in able to avoid being fired, accept a mission where they disguise themselves as rich white women using whiteface. Under their new identities, they are tasked with protecting a duo of hotel heiresses from a deadly kidnapping plot that is targeting wealthy socialites.

White Chicks follows in the footsteps of Scary Movie before it with the Wayans' approach to abrasive yet undeniably hilarious comedy that pushes uncomfortable barriers for the sake of comedy. Under the guise of a lesser comedic voice, the concept of a brash raunchy comedy with its main actors constantly in whiteface could be easily misconstrued, yet between the effective performances and top-notch execution, it works despite all the red flags. Especially for those who are fans of the first two Scary Movie films, the Wayans find an even stronger comedic voice in White Chicks.

What Scary Movie was able to do as a scathing takedown of popular horror trends of the era, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story acts as a hilarious satire of famous musician biopics that rose to popularity in the 2000s. The film follows the rise in popularity of fictional musician icon Dewey Cox (John C. Reilly), as his time at the top of the charts sends him on a wild road of various musical genres, relationship struggles, and a battle with every drug. The film directly satirizes the popular musician biopics of the 2000s, including Walk the Line, Ray, and I'm Not There.

Walk Hard draws inspiration from Scary Movie's approach to systematically finding comedy out of the tropes and clichés of modern trends. Few satires are as effective and spot-on with their topic as Walk Hard is with musician biopics, combining it with stellar absurdist comedy to make for a hilariously fun time, even if one isn't familiar with these trends. Even all this time after its release, the film has proven to age like a fine wine as it continues to apply to the modern wave of musician biopics, with its timelessness being a true sign of being one of the best satire movies.

From director David Wain, best known for his work on Wet Hot American Summer, They Came Together is an absurdist parody of romantic comedies, balancing satire on the genre's conventions with top-notch chaotic comedy. The film follows the retelling of the initial meeting and falling in love of Joel (Paul Rudd), a major corporate worker, and Molly (Amy Poehler), a small business owner about to lose her shop. The two relay their story of absurdity and chaos to a fellow couple over dinner, with frequent interruptions and strange addendums.

They Came Together stands out not just as an effective parody movie of the romantic comedy genre, but much like Scary Movie, it finds its greatest comedy out of pure absurdism and commitment to outlandish gags. The film also stands out for being one of the last great parody movies, as the genre saw a major decline in the years to follow and hasn't truly recovered since. The film's absurdist style of humor has helped it age beautifully in the decade since its release, still being a laugh-out-loud riot with constant funny jokes at a non-stop pace.

While Mel Brooks is widely acclaimed and famous for being one of the masters of satirical comedy, one of his most overlooked and underappreciated comedies that tapped into horror elements was Dracula: Dead and Loving It. The film acts as a parody of the classic horror story of Dracula, following Renfield appearing at the doorstep of Count Dracula, where he ends up falling prey to his charms and joining his quest for fresh blood. It becomes up to Professor Van Helsing as the only person who can stop Dracula's rampage.

Dracula as a story has been constantly told and retold throughout cinematic history, with the simple addition of comedy proving to make Dead and Loving It one of the best Dracula movies. Dead and Loving It simply gives Brooks's signature style of over-the-top comedy to the horror classic, especially elevated by a top-notch comedic performance by satire icon Leslie Nielsen. Especially for those who like Nielsen's horror comedy chops in Scary Movie 3 and Scary Movie 4, there is a lot to enjoy with Dead and Loving It.

Many parody movies followed in the footsteps of Scary Movie in the early 2000s, with many incredibly raunchy genre satires simply failing to live up to the original's signature charm and effective comedy. One of the few exceptions that actually manages to stand toe-to-toe with Scary Movie in terms of laughs and wit is Not Another Teen Movie, acting as a direct parody of teen romcoms, another overwhelming trend of the 2000s. The film sees football star Jake Wyler (Chris Evans) being dared to turn ordinary girl Janey Briggs into a popular prom queen, directly parodying the plot of She's All That.

One of the greatest strengths that both Scary Movie and Not Another Teen Movie held over other parody movies of the era is that their satire was toward defining cinematic trends of the 90s and early 2000s. Both horror movie slashers and teenage romcoms were some of the most popular and defining trends of the era, allowing for a great deal of potential and material for both films to rip the respective trends apart. The addition of early 2000s raunchy humor also helps define the style of this era of parody film, with Not Another Teen Movie in some ways even surpassing the standard set by Scary Movie.

A movie that many people would confuse and mistake for being Scary Movie, Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the Thirteen is another direct parody of Scream released in the year 2000. The film loosely follows a similar plot to the first Scream film while also parodying an array of other slashers, including Friday the 13th, Halloween, and I Know What You Did Last Summer. The film similarly also features an array of pop culture references and gags, even including starring Coolio in a supporting role as the school's principal.

As far as movies that are similar in approach and content to the original Scary Movie, it's difficult to find a film that more closely resembles it than a film released in the same year parodying the same film and genre. It almost comes across as an alternate universe version of Scary Movie, with the film having similar yet distinctly different approaches to certain scenes and gags, making for a unique standalone experience. The film even manages to star Simon Rex in a supporting role, who would eventually find his way as a part of the main cast in the Scary Movie franchise, starting in Scary Movie 3.