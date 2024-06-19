Sex and the City is more than just a show — it’s a lifestyle. Portraying the ups and downs of being a girls' girl in the bustling city, the series is more than just a diary of every romantic misadventure in Manhattan. Underneath its witty dialogue and iconic fashion, Sex and the City is an unabashed and unapologetic celebration of female friendships and the pursuit of love, no matter how messy it gets sometimes.

Luckily for fans of the beloved show, many movies share similar themes as the iconic HBO show. Featuring stories with the same spirit, these movies are perfect to watch for those who like Sex and the City. With the same strong female leads, beautiful cityscapes, and a blend of drama and comedy, these movies are not only meant to entertain but also deliver a heartfelt story of self-discovery.

10 ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown’ (1988)

Directed by Pedro Almodóvar

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown is a riotous Spanish comedy that plunges into the chaotic life of Pepa (Carmen Maura), an actress reeling from being dumped by her lover, Iván (Fernando Guillén). After receiving his abrupt goodbye via the answering machine, Pepa’s quest for closure spirals into an unpredictable adventure. In her luxurious penthouse, Pepa inadvertently sets her bed on fire, setting the tone for the craziness that follows suit. Her best friend, Candela (María Barranco), bursts onto the scene, fearing arrest due to her ex-boyfriend’s terrorist activities. Then there’s Iván’s ex-wife, Lucia (Julieta Serrano), freshly released from a 20-year stay in a mental institution and harboring a murderous intent.

From the visionary mind of Pedro Almodóvar, this film blends absurdity with sharp, witty dialogue and fast-paced direction. Although most of its storylines are hyper-exaggerated for comedic purposes, these characters couldn’t be more relatable. At the heart of Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown are people who try to navigate a world of deceit and heartbreak, portraying the universal feelings of loneliness and especially the resilience of women in a male-dominated society.

9 ‘The First Wives Club’ (1996)

Directed by Hugh Wilson

Based on the novel by Olivia Goldsmith, The First Wives Club is a deliciously delightful romp of a revenge comedy featuring the powerhouse trio of Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, and Diane Keaton. Brenda (Midler) is a fiery single mom, Elise (Hawn) is a glamorous but aging actress, and Annie (Keaton) is a neurotic housewife. All three women find themselves unceremoniously dumped by their husbands for younger women after years of supporting them. Furious and heartbroken, the trio unites to form the First Wives Club, concocting a devious plan to hit their exes where it hurts the most: their multi-million dollar wallets.

Unlike typical soapy girl power chick-flicks, The First Wives Club braves itself to go on the path of revenge as a form of empowerment. It validates the anger and betrayal of women who have ever been wronged in love, showing that no matter how perfect someone’s life might seem, everyone feels pain. The best part is that no one is alone. Through the power of friendship, anyone can get through heartbreak, even if it requires the sweet taste of payback.

8 ‘Secretary’ (2002)

Directed by Steven Shainberg

Secretary is a daring explosion of arguably a twisted yet transformative relationship. Lee (Maggie Gyllenhaal) is an emotionally fragile young woman recently released from a mental hospital for self-mutilation. With a home life far from ideal, Lee’s determined to turn her life around. With secretarial skills in hand, she lands a job with Mr. Grey (James Spader), a demanding lawyer whose stern demeanor masks a penchant for sadomasochism. At work, Lee quickly discovers that Mr. Grey’s unique demands go beyond typing and filing. Soon enough, their boss-secretary relationship morphs into an intense, erotic power play that pushes them to their limits.

Sticky, raw, and sensual, Secretary doesn't utilize the BDSM element for mere shock. Instead, it elevates the slow-burn power dynamics between Lee’s naivety and Grey’s broodiness. Through unconventional methods, the two learn not only about each other but also about themselves and what they truly want. Benefitting from spectacular performances from Maggie Gyllenhaal and James Spader, Secretary doesn’t just push boundaries about female sexuality — it obliterates them.

7 ‘The Wedding Banquet’ (1993)

Directed by Ang Lee

A charming social commentary on age-old cultural expectations, The Wedding Banquet follows Wei-Tung (Winston Chao), a gay Taiwanese-American man who enjoys a blissful life in Manhattan with his partner, Simon (Mitchell Lichtenstein). However, the constant pressure from his parents back in Taiwan to marry and produce male heirs drives him to concoct a scheme with his tenant, Wei-Wei (May Chin), a Chinese immigrant in desperate need of a green card. What starts as a simple arrangement quickly spirals into chaos when Wei-Tung’s jubilant parents arrive for the wedding and demand an extravagant banquet.

Exploring the themes of filial piety and cultural tradition, audiences are treated to a glimpse into the pressures of a traditional Chinese family. With richly developed characters, viewers can’t help but sympathize with their struggles, even if they don’t always agree with their choices. Revealing the humanity behind the characters’ facade, The Wedding Banquet is a delightful and touching story that resonates universally, celebrating the messy, beautiful clash of tradition and modernity. A remake starring Lily Gladstone and Kelly Marie Tran is coming, although there's no release date yet.

6 ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ (1961)

Directed by Blake Edwards

A dazzling and bittersweet tale set in a dreamlike New York City, Breakfast at Tiffany’s follows Holly Golightly (Audrey Hepburn), a charming yet deeply troubled socialite. She soon befriends Paul Varjak (George Peppard), a struggling writer who has just moved into her apartment building. Paul, entangled with a wealthy older woman, finds himself irresistibly drawn to Holly, whose life revolves around glamorous parties and hidden vulnerabilities. A carefree, sophisticated party girl to others, in private, Holly shows a tender, neurotic side that makes her all more endearing.

With its lush production and stylish design, Breakfast at Tiffany’s successfully creates a fantastical version of New York City that feels both real and surreal and fits in perfectly with Sex and the City's idealized version of the Big Apple. Most importantly, the film has garnered a strong pop culture following thanks to Hepburn’s iconic fashion, especially her Givenchy black dress and pearls. Yet underneath the glamor, Breakfast at Tiffany's explores themes of loneliness and the search for love and belonging, which can be hard in a city that’s as massive as New York.

5 ‘Confessions of a Shopaholic’ (2009)

Directed by P. J. Hogan

Confessions of a Shopaholic brings audiences on a whimsical journey through the world of retail therapy and personal redemption. Rebecca Bloomwood (Isla Fisher) is a vivacious journalist whose addiction to shopping lands her in a financial mess of epic proportions. Despite her mounting debts and dodging a persistent collector, Rebecca stumbles into a writing job at a financial magazine, where her knack for creative metaphors and relatable anecdotes surprisingly makes her a sensation.

A feel-good movie with a predictable plot, Confessions of a Shopaholic brings up society’s obsession with luxury and opulence, as seen from the many shopping trips Rebecca takes and her catfights with other shoppers for a pair of discounted shoes. But the film’s more than just a tale of financial folly. Ultimately, it’s about growing up, where the main lead eventually learns that sometimes, true happiness cannot be bought. It’s a guilty pleasure that, like Rebecca’s favorite fashion finds, is hard to resist.

4 ‘The Way We Were’ (1973)

Directed by Sydney Pollack

A timeless Hollywood classic, The Way We Were is one of the all-time best romantic movies that spans tumultuous decades from the 1930s to the 1950s. Katie Morosky (Barbra Streisand), an idealistic Jewish activist, and Hubbell Gardiner (Robert Redford), a laid-back, All-American writer, are drawn together despite their stark differences. Their college romance blossoms into marriage, but as they face the realities of post-World War II America and the Hollywood blacklist, their contrasting ideals strain their relationship.

Digging into themes of identity, ambition, and the pressure of fitting in, The Way We Were isn’t afraid to unveil the nitty-gritty of love stories. Set against the backdrop of McCarthyism and Hollywood’s heyday, the movie’s message is simple: love can either bring people together or tear them apart. The film is famously referenced in Sex and the City, as Carrie compares her story with Big to Katie and Hubbel's, even referencing herself as a "Katie girl."

3 ‘La Dolce Vita’ (1960)

Directed by Federico Fellini

In La Dolce Vita, Marcello Rubini (Marcello Mastroianni), a gossip columnist in 1960s Rome, is constantly chasing after the high life and celebrity scandals. Set over seven days, the episodic-like movie shows Marcello’s glamorous yet troubled existence as he flits from one indulgence to another. He’s engaged to Emma (Yvonne Furneaux) but can’t resist dalliances with the likes of heiress Maddalena (Anouk Aimée) and Swedish actress Sylvia (Anita Ekberg).

Through the eyes of Fellini, audiences are treated to a stunning look at Rome, complete with its stylish architecture and natural light. While the movie doesn’t follow a concrete plot, La Dolce Vita somewhat feels more like a Bildungsroman, with Marcello plunging himself into a world of superficiality and empty fame. Unafraid to bring up existential angst and the allure of hedonism, the film leaves audiences questioning the true cost of living the sweet life in a fast-paced, glittering society.

2 ‘Thelma & Louise’ (1991)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Thelma & Louise is a wild ride of a movie that starts with two best friends looking for a fun escape but quickly turns into a high-stakes flight from the law. Louise (Susan Sarandon), a non-nonsense waitress dealing with a flaky musician boyfriend, and Thelma (Geena Davis), a stifled housewife stuck with a controlling husband, decide to hit the road for a little adventure. What starts as a carefree trip soon takes a dark turn when Louise shoots a man who tries to assault Thelma. Suddenly, their road trip becomes a desperate run to the Mexican border, with the police hot on their trail.

Best known for its teal 1966 Ford Thunderbird and its now-iconic ending, Thelma & Louise captures the essence of female empowerment without beating audiences over the head with it. With drama, humor, and action, viewers get to watch Thelma and Louise’s transformation from everyday women into outlaws on a quest for freedom. It’s a timeless story about friendship, resilience, and taking control of one’s destiny.

1 ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ (2006)

Directed by David Frankel

Enter the cutthroat world of high fashion in The Devil Wears Prada. Fresh out of university, Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) lands what many would call the dream job: assistant to the legendary Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), editor-in-chief of Runway magazine. But there’s a catch — Andy’s fashion sense is non-existent, and surviving Miranda’s relentless demands is no easy feat. Thrown into a rollercoaster of designer heels, caffeine fixes, and sky-high expectations, Andy’s career relies on her being able to keep up with these never-ending demands.

Not everyone is in the fashion industry, but audiences can relate to the crazy power dynamics often found in workplaces. In many ways, Hathaway’s awkward character is familiar, and at one point in life, many people might've had a demanding boss like the icy Miranda. Beneath the magazine-glossy surface of the film, The Devil Wears Prada raises the notions of success and what limits people are willing to go to maintain it. Besides, the wardrobe looks straight out of Carrie Bradshaw's best fantasies, which makes sense, considering it was designed by Sex and the City's costume designer, Patricia Field.

