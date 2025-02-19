A gripping dose of post-apocalyptic suspense from Apple TV+, Silo has utilized its brilliant cast, breathtaking production value, and its engrossing story of survival and power to deliver one of the best television series of the 2020s thus far. Set amid a ruined and toxic future, the series follows Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) as she uncovers a duplicitous plot at the core of the underground bunker that could shatter the illusion that the survivors live under.

Combining end-of-the-world stakes with a sharp commentary on political power, manipulation, and abuse, Silo has enchanted millions of fans throughout its first two seasons. Ranging from other apocalyptic classics to sci-fi stunners and dystopian dramas, these 10 films are perfect for fans of the Apple TV+ series who want to find new stories that hit hard at similar themes of survival, power, and the fear of the unknown.

10 'Life' (2017)

Directed by Daniel Espinosa

Image via Sony Pictures

Balancing high-concept sci-fi intrigue with a typically excellent lead performance from Rebecca Ferguson, Life is one of the easiest films to recommend people who have been entranced by the first two seasons of Silo. It follows a team of astronauts aboard the ISS who discover an alien life form from Mars. Their initial excitement and jubilation concerning their discovery soon turns to a terrifying fight for survival when the inky, gelatinous being becomes hostile and starts to grow at a rapid rate.

While the fact that both star Ferguson is perhaps the most obvious similarity between the two titles, they can also be likened through their aspirations to conjure up suspense in a confined setting. Life is perhaps too derivative of space horrors that have come before it to truly thrive in its own right, but with a litany of solid performances, impressive production design, and a strong appetite for horror thrills, it provides more than enough entertainment for fans of Ferguson and viewers interested in sci-fi.