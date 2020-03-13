If You Loved ‘Spenser Confidential,’ Watch These 5 Netflix Action Movies Next

Mark Wahlberg! Winston Duke! Peter Berg! Post Malone? Uh, sure! This power quartet recently teamed up to deliver Netflix original Spenser Confidential, a cheerfully throwback Boston-set action-comedy. And the movie has caught fire, routinely making Netflix’s new top 10 lists, proving again that streaming is the perfect platform for mid-budget star-driven genre pictures to throw on and chill the heck out. If you dug the vibes of Spenser Confidential and are looking for stuff in a similar vein, look no further. Here’s what you should watch after Spenser Confidential — all conveniently on Netflix!