Spider-Man is easily one of, if not the most popular superheroes of all time. He's relatable to everyone, being, well, the everyman... if the everyman happened to do whatever a spider can. His movies are often coming-of-age stories about growing up and discovering who he truly is. Unfortunately for fans, though, there are only 10 films in the Spider-Man catalog to view, and if someone has already seen them all, they can only rewatch them so many times.

Fortunately for Spider-Man fans, plenty of films out there encapsulate the same values, action, coming of age and teenage/young adult feeling that Spider-Man typically brings. Whether it be another teenage superhero story or a film that's a bit different but conveys the same traits, these are the best movies for Spider-Man fans to watch if they're looking for more action-adventure stories to scratch their superhero itch.

10 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' (2021)

Directed by Andy Serkis

Being a major enemy of the wall-crawler, it's obvious that watching a Venom film would help fill the Spidey-shaped void in people's hearts. While nowhere near as good as the Spider-Man series, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the best of the Venom series and has actually done pretty well compared to the first film.

Venom (Tom Hardy) gets to face off with the terrifying Carnage (Woody Harrelson), a longtime Spider-Man villain that he's yet to fight in the movies, most likely because he's a pretty brutal character. While still being a PG-13 franchise, the Venom films can get away with a lot more than the Spider-Man franchise can, meaning fans can live vicariously through Venom, finally getting to see another fan-favorite Spidey villain on the big screen.

9 'Chronicle' (2012)

Directed by Josh Trank

Chronicle is one of the best and darkest high school coming-of-age movies of the 2010s. Spider-Man's stories are typically lighthearted (at least a little) and heroic, but Chronicle is less heroic, which makes it a nice contrast and palette cleanser for those who have just finished the long line of Spider-Man films.

While the story of Spider-Man shows how getting powers and being put through immense struggle can craft the greatest of heroes, Chronicle tells the story of how going through the same type of scenarios can craft quite the opposite. Andrew Detmer (Dane DeHaan) is kind of like Peter Parker, a loner and outcast going through a large shift in his life that, unfortunately, sends him down a terrible path. If fans of the Spider-Man franchise are looking for a similar story that changes things up a bit, Chronicle is the way to go.

8 'Kick-Ass' (2010)

Directed by Matthew Vaughn

What makes both Kick-Ass and Spider-Man similar (even though they truly are vastly different) is their basic desires: all they truly want is to do good and help their community. The scene in which Kick-Ass has his first save and states he would rather die than let the thugs keep hurting the victim he's defending is so inherently Spider-Man-coded that it's actually wholesome.

Kick-Ass, as a person, certainly has his flaws, but at the end of the day, his intentions are pure. While he might start with an idealized version of superhero-ing, he grows into simply wanting to be a good person and help people (even if he is lying to Katie about his sexuality, which is admittedly icky). The Spider-Man films and Kick-Ass are incredibly fun, high-flying superhero stories that are also street-level and grounded.

7 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' (2023)

Directed by Jeff Rowe & Kyler Spears

Growing up is hard, especially when it comes to being different from the rest of the world and having exceptional abilities, imposing a responsibility that is difficult to bear as a kid. The famed Ninja Turtles and Spider-Man are similar in that sense. In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, directors Jeff Rowe and Kyler Spears make the Ninja Turtles legitimate teenagers, giving the film a whole new vibe compared to previous TMNT outings.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem finds a lot of similarities to 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming in that it takes the famous characters, who are typically portrayed by older actors, and casts them accurately, opting for a more refreshing and youthful approach. For those looking for another film like Spider-Man: Homecoming, where young heroes are tasked with using their new abilities to not only save the city but grow up at the same time, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is the perfect choice.

6 'Bumblebee' (2018)

Directed by Travis Knight

While a Transformers movie isn't what many would think of when trying to find a film similar to the Spider-Man franchise, Bumblebee is an exception to the Transformers franchise in that it's a classic coming-of-age film. The origin story of the fan-favorite Bumblebee (Dylan O'Brien) is reminiscent of classic John Hughes movies of the '80s in so many ways—the film is even set in that decade.

Not only is it an origin story for Bumblebee, but also a tale of self-discovery for the young Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld). She might not have any powers, but her position as a normal girl thrust into extraordinary circumstances resonates with fans of the wall-crawler. Spider-Man: Homecoming is heavily inspired by John Hughes, giving these two movies more than a few similarities. It's also a joy to see Hailee Steinfeld in another project for those who loved her in the Spider-Verse franchise.

5 'Power Rangers' (2017)

Directed by Dean Israelite

Spider-Man is typically depicted as a teenager with attitude, but there are no teenagers with attitude like the iconic Power Rangers. 2017's Power Rangers depicts the classic group of teens in the modern day, and while the film garnered mixed reviews upon release, looking back, many find it quite impressive, especially in the main characters' depiction.

The best part about Spider-Man stories is how well he and his supporting cast are characterized; if there's a film that does an incredible job doing something similar, it's Power Rangers. It's also far more grounded than the typical tone of the projects in the Power Rangers franchise, kind of like how Sony Pictures Entertainment treated The Amazing Spider-Man franchise. So, those who enjoyed Andrew Garfield's tenure as Spider-Man will most likely find a lot to love about 2017's Power Rangers.

4 'Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo' (2006)

Directed by Michael Chang, Ben Jones & Matt Youngberg

After the iconic Cartoon Network series was canceled far too soon, Warner Bros. decided to produce a film to satisfy fans one last time. Not only is Teen Titans one of the greatest representations of teen superheroes in media alongside Spider-Man but their film Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo shares a lot of similarities with Tom Holland's second film as the wall-crawler, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Both Spider-Man: Far From Home and Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo take the teen heroes that fans know and love and place them overseas in places they've never been before and get them completely out of their natural habitats. Both films do a great job at totally switching things up for both the heroes and the audience, making things feel fresh and unique compared to other entries in their respective franchises.

3 'Sky High' (2005)

Directed by Mike Mitchell

A common struggle that Spider-Man often deals with is having the weight of the world placed on his shoulders at such a young age. If there's another teen hero who deals with almost the same struggle, it's Will Stronghold (Michael Angarano) in the underrated Sky High. Being the son of two of the world's greatest superheroes, Will has yet to develop powers but attends Sky High regardless, trying to get by without them. Everyone expects the world of him, thanks to his parents, and he isn't sure he can live up to the expectation.

Spider-Man, in pretty much any film, has the world on his shoulders. Everyone expects something big of him, so he can't escape these crushing expectations from friends, foes, and everyone in between. In the MCU, Spider-Man also deals with a similar struggle to Will, as he's surrounded by tons of heroes who seem so much better and more experienced than he is, making him desperate to prove himself worthy of standing beside them.