Stranger Things is an entertaining show with exciting action, compelling characters, and an unbelievable plot that doubles as a tribute to 80s cinema. The show borrows from some iconic 80s sci-fi, horror, and coming-of-age flicks that shaped the pop culture of a generation. Viewers can see the influence of these movies in the design of the Demogorgon, the small-town dynamic of Hawkins, Eleven's powers, and more. While this, of course, caters to the tastes of older fans who feel nostalgic for this age of media, it also has the potential to introduce young fans to an era of movies they have never seen before.

Those who love Stranger Things because of the heartwarming friendship between the kids will find the same warm and fuzzy feeling in many '80s films. If their favorite part of the show is when it blends small-town mundanity with sci-fi spectacle, this has been done in many different movies, each with a unique spin on the idea. Fans of Stranger Things will enjoy these movies that share similar stories, vibes, themes, and visual styles.

10 'Alien' (1979)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Many of Stranger Things' sci-fi visuals seem to borrow from this movie. Alien's spaceship closely resembles the hallways of the Hawkins Lab, with the scenes of scientists venturing into the Upside Down taking visual cues from Alien's scenes of its astronauts venturing into space. This movie's titular alien shares many similarities with the Demogorgon, such as dark-colored, bi-pedal, reptilian bodies and grotesque mouths that take over their entire faces. Taking over faces is also a common M.O. for these two monsters. Watching Alien, it becomes clear that poor Barb (Shannon Purser) was not the first character to suffer a monster attack via tentacles-in-the-face.

The structure of the horror in Alien, along with some of its core themes, are also shared with Stranger Things. This film features an ensemble cast, corrupt authority figures, friendships, and betrayals that are reminiscent of the series' character dynamics. Alien also deals with themes of gender and power, especially concerning its now-iconic female protagonist, Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), themes which are similarly explored in Stranger Things' Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). Alien was formative in shaping the sci-fi genre, and many modern works besides Stranger Things have been inspired by it. Any fans of the sci-fi horror genre must watch this movie.

9 'The Lost Boys' (1987)

Directed by Joel Schumacher

The Lost Boys is like if Stranger Things was aged up, shifted from sci-fi to fantasy, and made more edgy. The movie follows brothers Michael (Jason Patric) and Sam Emerson (Corey Haim), who move with their recently divorced mother to the Californian town of Santa Carla, a town overrun with vampires. Like Stranger Things, this movie features a small town that appears innocent and ordinary but has darker forces lurking under the surface. In The Lost Boys, these darker forces represent the destruction of small-town life, with vampires corrupting teenagers to become disillusioned with the sanitized, all-American status quo.

The movie takes a more comedic approach than Stranger Things, but it deals with similar family dynamics, with the two brothers/single mom family structure of the Emersons resembling the Byers family. This is an interesting dynamic to explore due to the gender roles of the 80s, which frowned upon single mothers but also upheld looser standards for supervising teens. Like Stranger Things, The Lost Boys uses the supernatural to contemplate familial relationships and the teenage experience in small-town America.

8 'WarGames' (1983)

Directed by John Badham

WarGames introduces the common Stranger Things theme of kids getting in way over their heads. The movie follows David (Matthew Broderick), a teenage computer whiz who accidentally hacks into the U.S. government instead of a video game company. Like the kids of Stranger Things, David finds himself wrapped up in a situation he never could have anticipated, where he has to deal with military personnel and engineers who doubt his intelligence due to his age. Like with Mike and his Party, it's thrilling to watch David and his friends outsmart the adults with their youthful perspectives.

WarGames originates the most interesting aspects of Stranger Things. The movie was made during the Cold War and portrays America's paranoia about a nuclear attack. The tension between the U.S. and the Soviet Union is also covered in Stranger Things, particularly in Seasons 3 and 4. Both works use this historical moment to make a point — for WarGames, a lesson about the futility of war and how there are no real winners. Stranger Things sends a similar message by having the Soviets attempt to replicate the experiments of Hawkins Lab to equally disastrous results, proving that neither side is superior to the other.

7 'Super 8' (2011)

Directed by J.J. Abrams

This film is a modern project set in the late 70s/ early 80s, demonstrating a nostalgic reverence for the decade. Super 8, like Stranger Things, follows a group of outcast tweens united by a common, nerdy interest (zombie filmmaking instead of D&D), who are disrupted by a mysterious supernatural event. Super 8's setting of Lillian, Ohio, denotes the same mid-western, late 20th-century Americana of Hawkins, Indiana, marking only the beginning of the similarities between these works.

Super 8 is yet another film where the American army is the primary antagonist, which is very 80s, but ultimately plays out unexpectedly. There is also a monstrous creature in Super 8, but it does not play the typical role of the monster in these types of stories, and its exit from the film ties meaningfully into the characters' emotional journeys. Super 8 inspired Stranger Things but takes its main themes in an unexpected direction.

6 'Firestarter' (1984)

Directed by Mark L. Lester

This movie will appeal to fans of the character of Eleven, specifically. Firestarter's Charlie (Drew Barrymore) has an extremely similar backstory to El — they had parents who underwent experiments that ultimately led to the creation of their superpowers, with their mothers being killed by the experimenters. Their powers are comparable, too, with each girl having one active power — El's telekinesis and Charlie's pyrokinesis — and one passive — El's extrasensory perception and Charlie's ability to see the future. Also, the dynamic of a young girl possessing immense power is shared between the two works.

Firestarter follows Charlie and her father, Andy (David Keith), who attempt to evade capture by an evil government organization, The Shop. In contrast with Stranger Things, Charlie's parents are also superpowered in Firestarter, providing more motivation for the family to escape. Charlie is younger than El, making her story feel even more tragic. Firestarter puts a suspenseful spin on the story of "The Weirdo," creating a film that is impossible to look away from.

5 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984)

Directed by Wes Craven

Freddy Krueger's (Robert Englund) stalking of his teenage victims is excellently emulated in Stranger Things. A Nightmare on Elm Street's monster targets its victims in their dreams, making it difficult to prove that the attacks actually happened. This approach introduces the theme of teenagers not being believed by adults, forced to fight their way out of danger, a staple of the Stranger Things series. For example, Vecna's (Jamie Campbell Bower) stalking of Chrissy (Grace Van Dien) in Season 4 appears as visions that the school counselor writes off as symptoms of PTSD, and her death is eventually blamed on Eddie (Joseph Quinn), who claims his innocence.

Not only is Freddy Krueger a reincarnation of a past serial killer, like Henry Creel, but both get stronger when they make their victims feel certain emotions. For Vecna, these emotions are depression and guilt, which he creates by trapping his victims in their worst memories. Conversely, Krueger feeds on pure fear, making his movie a classic of the slasher genre. Both monsters' attacks are character-driven, making them more potent. Lovers of Vecna will love Freddy even more.

4 'Stand by Me' (1986)

Directed by Rob Reiner

Stand By Me doesn't take place in the 80s or include any supernatural or horror elements, but Stranger Things fans will adore its sense of adventure and friendship. What elevates Stranger Things beyond a CGI monster series is its characters, the strong bonds between them, and the emotional turmoil of their journeys; Stand By Me has this in spades. The film follows four young boys on a hunt to find a dead body and, by extension, leave the bliss of childhood and begin to venture into adulthood, an idea spread across Stranger Things.

This movie is influential in the coming-of-age genre because it portrays these boys' friendships with an earnestness and tenderness that makes it impossible not to feel for them. Everyone has experienced a similar journey where their innocence is lost, and they begin to see the world as it truly is. Stranger Things makes fighting monsters and evil governments a pivotal experience for its characters, whereas Stand By Me takes a more grounded but still magical approach. Stand By Me perfectly captures the bittersweet tragedy of growing up with one's friends.

3 'It' (2017)

Directed by Andrés Muschietti

Though the Stephen King novel It is based on takes place in the 1950s, the makers of the 2017 film decided to change its setting to 1988, ensuring the decade played a crucial role in the film. Both Stranger Things and It feature a group of preteens in a small, mid-Western town who must defeat a supernatural monster. While Stranger Things' monster is based on a mix of Dungeons and Dragons lore and a bit of sci-fi science, Pennywise is completely fantastical. As thrilling as the Demogorgon is, the way that Pennywise strikes fear into his victims is creative and visually captivating in a way rarely seen in Stranger Things.

While It shares a central conflict with Stranger Things, it takes this approach to a more severe level of horror. While both the Party and the Losers Club face bullies, It's Henry Bowers (Nicholas Hamilton) is at another level of danger, and his psychopathic actions traumatize poor Ben Hanscom (Jeremy Ray Taylor) as much as they will terrify the film's audience. It deals with much darker themes and will appeal to fans who favor the horror aspects of Stranger Things.

2 'The Goonies' (1985)

Directed by Richard Donner

The spirited bickering between The Goonies' protagonists was a clear inspiration for the kids of Stranger Things. This movie has the perfect balance of humor, adventure and mystery that will appeal to any fan of the series. The Goonies is an 80s classic, including many of the beloved conventions of this era, such as kids riding bikes, deliciously evil villains, and, of course, booby traps. Although more lighthearted than Stranger Things, The Goonies still contains some genuinely scary moments and is grounded in the strong love and friendship between its characters.

The idea of discovering a treasure trove underneath the surface of the boring world is extremely tantalizing to viewers of all ages, particularly for kids who yearn for their lives to become a bit more magical. This movie's ending creates a feeling of exhilaration and nostalgia that will never get old. Stranger Things also deals with this tension between the real and the unbelievable, but while most of the "magical" things its characters encounter want to kill them, The Goonies introduces the idea that the unknown can be mystical and exciting, too. This movie is an amazing adventure.

1 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' (1982)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

The many homages to E.T. in Stranger Things, from the characters' names (Mike and Steve) to the costuming, confirm that this movie hugely inspired the show. Stranger Things even references E.T.'s iconic chase scene in Season 1 by putting its characters on bikes running away from corrupt government agents. The most important theme Stranger Things incorporates, however, is the unique relationship between its two main characters, who bond despite coming from completely different worlds. In E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, it's Elliot (Henry Thomas) and E.T., and in Stranger Things, it's Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven.

Elliot is compassionate and open-minded to the point that he puts himself at risk to protect the strange alien he finds in his backyard. He is special, not because he is emotionally intelligent beyond his years but because he is compassionate, setting up the kids-vs-adults conflict that is central to both works. This compassion is reflected in Mike, how he takes Eleven into his home when he finds her alone in the pouring rain and introduces her to a world of friendship and love. Indeed, E.T. inspired the beautiful childhood acceptance that drives Stranger Things.

