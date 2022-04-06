Studio 666 is a horror comedy that stars the iconic rock band the Foo Fighters as they take on an ancient evil that has possessed their frontman, Dave Grohl, all while recording their 10th album in a haunted mansion. An over-the-top and impressively gory hard-rocking horror comedy directed by BJ McDonnell, Studio 666 is the latest film to blend genre filmmaking and rock music, with the horror genre an especially good match to head-banging adventures of good, evil, and shredding guitar solos!

Now if you liked the film, then here are seven more movies to watch after Studio 666.

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny

A fantastical comedy musical that tells the very fictitious origin story of cult comedy duo Tenacious D, Jack Black and Kyle Gass star as a pair of talented yet directionless musicians who are sent on a mission from metal god Ronnie James Dio to start the “world’s most awesome band”. Together they embark on a heavy metal adventure to possess the mythical “pick of destiny” and dominate the world with metal.

In many ways a precursor to Studio 666, the suitably ludicrous Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny features the D’s patented lowbrow humor, celebrity cameos from the likes of Ben Stiller and Tim Robbins, crushing comedy rock anthems, and even Dave Grohl as a rockstar Satan. Directed by Liam Lynch, Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny faltered at the box office yet has lived on as a cult classic.

Deathgasm

From New Zealand comes the terrifically named Deathgasm, a black metal horror comedy that stars Milo Cawthorne as the leader of a teenage black metal band. When the band comes in possession of a forbidden song called “The Black Hymn”, they conjure a demon apocalypse through their doom-laden sounds. Now they must find a way to rid the world of this evil, if they don’t destroy one another first.

Featuring buckets of blood and thrashing heavy metal riffs to spare, Deathgasm blends the violent splatter-fest carnage reminiscent of Peter Jackson’s early work with a full-on faucet blast of heavy metal riffage and patented Kiwi humor. The results are a damn fine lowbrow exploitation work that horror and heavy metal fans will salute with many a devil horn.

Uncle Peckerhead

An indie horror-comedy from director Matthew John Lawrence, the hilariously titled Uncle Peckerhead focuses on a small-time punk band named Duh who are ready to embark on their first tour. In need of a van, the band meets the friendly yet mysterious Uncle Peckerhead, who volunteers to be their driver and roadie. Soon, the Duh find out that when good old “Peck” hits the stroke of midnight, he turns into a man-eating monster.

Gloriously gory with a healthy dose of laughs and pounding punk rock soundtrack, Uncle Peckerhead surprisingly contains a good-natured spirit throughout its grizzly, bloody road trip comedy shenanigans, with David Littleton especially good as the title character, a man with a heart of gold and a monstrous appetite to match.

Trick or Treat

The highlight of the 1980s heavy metal horror sub-genre, Trick or Treat stars Marc Price as Eddie, a bullied teen who is devastated when his heavy metal hero, Sammi Curr (Tony Fields) dies. When Sami arises from the grave with evil intentions, it is up to Eddie and his misfit friends to stop Sami and his plans for destruction.

Taking inspiration from the “satanic panic” hysteria that plagued the 1980s, the Charles Martin Smith directed Trick or Treat takes the teen slasher formula and blends it with a heavy metal supernatural tale that is never dull, with Field’s performance as satanic metal god Sami Curr, and hard rock soundtrack by Fastway, keeping things lively. Cameos from metal gods Gene Simmons of Kiss, and the “Prince of Darkness” himself Ozzy Osbourne further establish the film's metal credibility.

Bubba Ho-Tep

Directed by horror legend Don Coscarelli, Bubba Ho-Tep tells the story of a very much alive, elderly, and incapacitated Elvis Presley (Bruce Campbell) who is living his twilight years in an East Texas retirement home. When an ancient Egyptian mummy begins feeding on the souls of the unsuspecting elderly residents, it is up to Elvis and his friend Jack (Ossie Davis) – who claims to be John F. Kennedy – to destroy the mummy and release the trapped souls of their friends.

A horror comedy that is as wacky as it is entertaining, Bubba Ho-Tep especially works thanks to the spirited performance by Bruce Campbell, who gives his Elvis a contemplative depth without sacrificing the snarling badass edge that made Presley “the King”. Creepy horror filmmaking blends with loony comedy to make for a cult classic unlike anything else.

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

A potent parody of music-biopics such as Ray and Walk the Line, the Jake Kasdan directed Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story stars John C. Reilly as Dewey Cox, a rock and roll superstar who creates every rock genre and overcomes every obstacle to become a music legend.

Featuring a soundtrack of comical yet catchy songs that are of surprisingly high quality, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story also features a smattering of well-known actors and musicians who cameo as music legends, with Jack White as Elvis Presley, and Jack Black and Paul Rudd as Paul McCarney and John Lennon (respectively) being the highlights. It is Reilly though who steals the show as the talented yet dim-witted Cox, changing the world with his country-tinged rock songs while battling his demons one hard step at a time.

Help!

Following on from the critically acclaimed A Hard Day’s Night, this second film to star legendary English rock group The Beatles is a madcap musical adventure in which drummer Ringo Starr becomes the target of a sinister cult. It is up to the other members of the Beatles – John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison – to save Ringo.

A much more fantastical and comedic film compared to A Hard Day’s Night, the Richard Lester-directed Help! saw the Fab Four flexing their comedic muscles with Marx Bros style slapstick scenarios played out across swinging 1960s London. The naturally charming acting performances from the band are buoyed by their music, which includes classic hits “Ticket to Ride” and, of course, “Help!”

