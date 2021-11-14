Released in 2007, Greg Mottola's Superbad was a generation-defining, culture-calcifying comedy. It represents a certain height of the powers of Judd Apatow's film posse, and opened the door for a few other generations of comedy talent afterward, from writers Seth Rogen and Andrew Goldberg to stars Michael Cera and Jonah Hill. It introduced new iconography into the pop culture lexicon, especially Christopher Mintz-Plasse's work as the immortal "McLovin."

Most importantly, Superbad is just an unbelievably great film, one that blends unprecedented raunch with a welcome heart, emphasizing the powers of friendship, love, and constructive growth. For those who love Superbad and want more teen comedy standouts like it, we've got their back. Grab some popcorn and check out these ten movies to watch after Superbad​​​​​​.

Rent on Apple TV

10 'No Hard Feelings' (2023)

Directed by Gene Stupnitsky

Image via Sony/Columbia Pictures

In No Hard Feelings, cash-strapped Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) stumbles upon a bizarre Craigslist ad in which a wealthy couple seeks someone to "date" their socially awkward son. Maddie takes the job, launching her and the son into a hilarious journey filled with unexpected mishaps and surprising emotional connections. But what starts as a purely financial arrangement blossoms into something more, as both Maddie and Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) learn valuable life lessons along the way.

Fans of Superbad will enjoy No Hard Feelings as both movies celebrate the awkwardness of adolescence through outrageous scenarios and crude humor. But underneath the surface, both movies highlight the teenage desire for connection and coming-of-age experiences. No Hard Feelings also shines thanks to Lawrence’s outstanding acting performance, with many viewers agreeing that it’s about time she did a raunchy comedy film.

9 'Do Revenge' (2022)

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Image via Netflix

High school just got a whole lot more twisted in Netflix’s Do Revenge, which sees a former queen bee named Drea (Camila Mendes) and an ostracized student named Eleanor (Maya Hawke) form an unexpected alliance. Drea seeks payback on her ex-boyfriend for a leaked video, while Eleanor targets the girl who spread a vicious rumor. Their meticulously plotted schemes escalate into hilarious chaos, but plot twists reveal that Eleanor has been pulling the strings all along.

With its sharp writing and standout performances from Mendes and Hawke, Do Revenge deserves to be placed among the best teen movies of all time. It has plenty of clever plot twists that keep audiences guessing throughout the film. But beyond the entertainment value, Do Revenge has a satirical take on high school social dynamics and the complexities of teenage relationships that deserve to be seen. Fans of Superbad will enjoy Do Revenge as both films use humor to dive into the chaotic world of high school.

8 'Bottoms' (2023)

Directed by Emma Seligman

Image via MGM

Bottoms throws a punch in the face of the typical teen comedy with its wild plot. Directed by Emma Seligman, Bottoms follows lesbian best friends PJ (Rachel Sennott) and Josie (Ayo Edebiri), both of whom are yearning for more than just stereotypical high school experiences. Their solution: a fight club, which they initially started as a way to get closer to their female classmates. But as the club gains momentum, it becomes more than just a way to impress crushes — it becomes a symbol of female empowerment and a platform to confront insecurities.

Bottoms’ quirky and inventive story, as well as stupefying narrative, have captivated viewers. It’s also sharp and satirical as it takes aim at classic high school tropes with refreshing originality. From PJ and Josie's cringeworthy attempts at flirting to the cast’s poignant reflections on self-discovery and female empowerment, Bottoms is just as full of heart and laughs as Superbad.

Bottoms Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date August 25, 2023 Director Emma Seligman Cast Nicholas Galitzine , Ayo Edebiri , Dagmara Dominczyk , Rachel Sennott Runtime 92 minutes

7 'Adventureland' (2009)

Directed by Greg Mottola

Image via Miramax

While it comes from the same director as Superbad, Adventureland is a much quieter, and perhaps richer affair. Set in the '80s, Jesse Eisenberg is an aimless college grad who takes a summer job at a local fair, interacts with all kinds of colorful characters played by folks like Martin Starr, Kristen Wiig, and Bill Hader, and just maybe finds a life-affirming spark with fellow drifter Kristen Stewart.

The two unorthodox teen idols find engaging chemistry in this patiently, warmly rendered film, the kind of dramedy that expands viewers' hearts and makes them nostalgic for a time that never quite existed. Superbad and Adventureland may have different comedic styles, but they share a common core. Both films explore the trials and tribulations of young adulthood, with humor at the heart of it all.

6 'Booksmart' (2019)

Directed by Olivia Wilde

Image via United Artists

Sharing a similar "two best friends, one wild night" structure to Superbad, Booksmart nonetheless finds its own unique identity, one that feels lovingly in dialogue with high school movies of the past while expressing a welcome future to where the genre could go. Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever have phenomenal BFF chemistry together, cracking off iconic lines and engaging repartee with ease (and absolutely crushing their end-of-act-two-dark-night-of-the-soul argument, lensed beautifully by first-time director Olivia Wilde, to boot).

The central friendships in both movies are heartfelt and central to the plot. Amy and Molly's friendship in Booksmart is as pivotal as Evan and Seth's in Superbad, showcasing the highs and lows of teenage friendship. Booksmart is the kind of richly observed, fleetly rendered film that will make friendships across the world sparkle in recognition — a "that's us!" watershed.

5 'Dazed and Confused' (1993)

Directed by Richard Linklater

Image via Gramercy Pictures

An urtext of the hangout movie, high school movie, and "one wild night" movie, Dazed and Confused messily but richly flings viewers into the deep end of the dazing, confusing experience that is "being a high schooler about to graduate." Richard Linklater, one of our great communicators of the complex, compelling drama rife in "regular human communication," blends together this textured film with a cornucopia of developing talent including Ben Affleck, Milla Jovovich, and of course the iconic Matthew McConaughey.

While Superbad uses outrageous humor to depict teenage anxieties, Dazed and Confused employs a more raw and naturalistic approach. Think Dazed and Confused's depiction of unsupervised parties and aimless cruising versus Superbad's exaggerated quest for alcohol and a night with girls. Both showcase the essence of teenage life, but Dazed and Confused offers a more grounded and relatable experience.

Dazed and Confused Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date September 24, 1993 Director Richard Linklater Cast Jason London , Joey Lauren Adams , Milla Jovovich , Shawn Andrews , Rory Cochrane , adam goldberg Runtime 103 minutes

4 'Easy A' (2010)

Directed by Will Gluck

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Emma Stone easily, handily broke through the boys of Superbad. Three years later, she toplined her own teen sex comedy, Easy A, a rewatchable 2010s rom-com that plays like Superbad mixed with a little Mean Girls and some Heathers for good measure. It's a tart-tongued picture, one that's both frothy but acerbic, accessible but precocious. Its premise, borrowed from The Scarlet Letter, is sharpened into an irreverent statement about sex positivity.

Both films are comedy powerhouses set in high school, each with its own distinct flavor. One delivers razor-sharp wit with rapid-fire one-liners, while the other excels in crafting outlandish scenarios that leave viewers in stitches. But in Easy A, Stone, as viewers might imagine, owns her leading role. She's just a very dang good comedy actor, that Emma Stone!