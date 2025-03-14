Survival horror is a genre of video game that differs from the traditional horror experience. While the two genres share a general atmosphere and many of the same themes, with the sole purpose being to scare the player, survival horror differs in that players are often given the ability to fight back. The catch is that resources, such as weapons, ammunition, first aid kits, and medications are generally scarce, making every small item valuable. As such, survival horror games must be approached like a huge puzzle, with players having to carefully consider each and every action.

It's a widely-popular genre of video game that has attracted a huge fanbase in the decades since the coin was termed. Any fans of this genre are in luck, because there also happen to be a ton of movies that utilize a lot of the same concepts, with the struggle for survival being the number one aspect. These are the best movies to watch if you love survival horror games, which carry a lot of the same themes and concepts over into a new medium.

1 'Resident Evil' (2002)

Directed by Paul W. S. Anderson

Image via Screen Gems

Resident Evil is a famous series of action-horror films that really doesn't need an introduction, especially amongst survival horror fans. After all, the Resident Evil games upon which the films were based are sort of the games that coined the term "survival horror" in the first place. So, it's really no surprise that this zombie flick has a lot of similar concepts, themes, and plotlines shared with its source material, though it of course takes a few artistic liberties.

The original series of movies was far from a critical success, but fans of the franchise found them to be decently entertaining, and that they captured the spirit of the games fairly well. As such, it is likely to be enjoyed by any fan of survival horror games, if only to witness the roots of the genre in a whole new medium. Most survival horror fans have likely played the Resident Evil games, but if they haven't watched the movies yet, this is their sign to do so.