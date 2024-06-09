The Acolyte recently premiered with two episodes and has already proven to be a worthy addition to the Star Wars library. The show dares to try something new, focusing on the mystery of multiple Jedi getting murdered and the potential return of the Sith. The show combines this compelling mystery with action and fights, which has left many fans hungry for more.

While fans will receive weekly episodes every Tuesday, that isn't enough for some. Whether fans got hooked on the thrilling mystery, the fascinating time period, the timeless sci-fi aesthetic of Star Wars, or the impressive fights, these recommendations are sure to keep fans happy until the next episode of The Acolyte.

10 'Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings' (2021)

Directed by: Destin Daniel Cretton

Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings became a major movie for Marvel because of its stunning visuals, exhilarating fight scenes, and refreshing departure from the regular Marvel movies fans have grown tired of. In this action-packed delight, Shang-Chi must confront his father after being pulled into his affairs in the underworld and stop him from taking control of the ten rings to set an ancient beast free. Simu Liu ensures Shang-Chi 2 is still happening, and fans couldn't be more excited at the prospect of seeing the return of one of the newest heroes in the Marvel franchise.

Shang-Chi and Star Wars may not have a lot of similarities, but one thing this movie shares with The Acolyte is its stunt coordinator, Christopher Clark Cowan. Specifically, Cowan is listed as the second unit director and action designer for The Acolyte, while in Shang-Chi, he worked as a stunt coordinator and action designer. Other projects Cowan worked on include Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Solo: A Star Wars Story. He has proven to enhance the action and fights of whatever project he works on, with Shang-Chi highlighting his expertise.

9 'Se7en' (1995)

Directed by: David Fincher

Se7en is considered one of the greatest mystery movies of all time because of its ingenious plot, chilling atmosphere, and jaw-dropping plot twist to conclude the movie. It follows newly transferred detective David Mills, portrayed by Brad Pitt, as he and his partner investigate a string of gruesome murders, all connected to the seven deadly sins.

The Acolyte and Se7en have very different atmospheres, settings, and tones, but they share the main plot of being a murder mystery. If fans enjoyed the mystery part of The Acolyte, then Se7en is a must-watch. The string of interconnected murders is similar to The Acolyte but provides a much darker tone and is a gripping tale from start to finish. Se7en is hailed as one of the greatest physiological thrillers of all time, and it shows. Fans will need a new list of recommendations after watching Se7en if they are hooked on mystery and psychological thrillers.

8 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' (2011)

Directed by: David Fincher

When a disgraced journalist gets a second chance to turn his career around, he requests the help of Lisbeth Salander, an expert hacker who will help him track down a wealthy man's missing daughter. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is based on the book of the same name and is part of the Millennium novel series. A new TV show for Girl with the Dragon Tattoo found its showrunner recently and is sure to live up to the original.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is another one of David Fincher's works, meaning it delivers intense scenes and a thrilling mystery for those who need something to think about between The Acolyte episodes. Like The Acolyte, the movie also has phenomenal action, with badass characters and an ever-growing mystery for fans to rack their brains over. Despite being a bit darker, grittier, and grounded, the movie has a similar feeling to The Acolyte, mainly because of the action and mystery.

7 '12 Monkeys' (1995)

Directed by: Terry Gilliam

Inspired by the 1962 short film La Jetée, 12 Monkeys is about a man sent back in time to research the origins of a disease that will wipe out most of humanity in the future. The movie handles themes like time travel, identity, reality, and sanity exceptionally well and is enhanced by the brilliant performances of Bruce Willis and Brad Pitt.

While not a murder mystery, fans of The Acolyte will definitely want to check out 12 Monkeys because of its sci-fi theme and gripping mystery to search for the identity of the person who released the virus. Like The Acolyte, one of the central mysteries of 12 Monkeys is the identity of the main antagonist. This plot device can easily grip viewers, as many fans enjoy this mystery. Even after one watch, fans won't want to stop, as 12 Monkeys is such a rewatchable sci-fi movie.

6 'The Matrix' (1999)

Directed by: Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski

The Matrix is among the best and most influential sci-fi movies ever because of its unique world, plot, and ahead-of-its-time messages and themes. Thomas Anderson, a computer programmer and hacker known as Neo, is brought into a war against reality as a machine called the Matrix manipulates free will. He must stop this and choose between the hard reality and a comfy fictitious life to end humanity's enslavement.

Being one of the most popular sci-fi recommendations of all time, The Matrix is a safe bet for any list. However, the movie also holds many similarities to The Acolyte, such as its abundance of great fight scenes. Both are set in unique sci-fi worlds that fans can quickly get engrossed in, but they are both mystery thrillers to get fans on the edge of their seats, wondering what will happen next. The Matrix also served as inspiration for The Acolyte, as directly stated by star Carrie-Anne Moss. Moss states that her character, Indara, was inspired by Trinity from The Matrix, so if fans want more of Indara, they can look no further than The Matrix.

5 'Frozen' (2013)

Directed by: Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee

As one of the most popular animated movies, many have watched Frozen because of its family-friendly nature, excellent songs, great animation, and relatable and well-written plot. As one of the highest-grossing animated franchises, Frozen appeals to a wide variety of people, specifically targeting kids. After Elsa's powers go out of control, creating an eternal winter, her sister must go on a journey to help stop her.

While many people have already watched Frozen, due to its rewatchability, the movie should still be watched after The Acolyte because it inspired the series. Series creator Leslye Headland didn't elaborate too much on what this meant, but after watching the first couple of episodes, fans put together the relationship between Elsa and Anna and Mae and Osha. If fans enjoyed the sister dynamic of The Acolyte and haven't seen Frozen yet, now is the time.

4 'Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace'(1999)

Directed by: George Lucas

Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace kicks off the franchise by introducing many important Star Wars characters, including Anakin Skywalker and his journey to become the chosen one and one of the greatest villains in cinema, Darth Vader. The Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn are sent to peacefully resolve a trade blockade, which results in political conflict and the return of the Sith.

Before The Acolyte was released, The Phantom Menace was the earliest part of Star Wars chronologically. This is why fans who enjoyed The Acolyte should check out The Phantom Menace again or for the first time. The Acolyte is sure to hold so many answers and Easter eggs about The Phantom Menace. It will also give fans a better understanding of the events that led to the movie and act as a new starting point for the franchise.

3 'Blade Runner 2049' (2017)

Directed by: Denis Villeneuve

Blade Runner 2049, starring Ryan Gosling as Officer K, is a story about human nature, technological advancement, and life itself. Officer K is tasked with killing rogue replicants, which leads him to a box of female remains, proving replicants can reproduce. His superiors fear this could cause a war, but K continues his investigation, leading him to the star of the original Blade Runner, Rick Decard, portrayed by Harrison Ford.

If fans enjoyed The Acolyte's sci-fi and mystery aspects, then this movie should be next on the watchlist. Blade Runner 2049 is a great sci-fi mystery movie, even considered one of the best. The film boasts an incredible story and visuals, making it one of Denis Vileneuve's best movies. While very different from Star Wars, the world of Blade Runner is unique and jam-packed with futuristic wonders. The mystery is also gripping, making it very unpredictable in a good way, which will leave fans satisfied.

2 'Kill Bill Vol. 1' (2003)

Directed by: Quentin Tarantino

Kill Bill Vol. 1 is an iconic film created by the legendary Quentin Tarantino, who recently scrapped his tenth movie, for which fans are waiting for what his final film will be. In this film, Uma Thurman's The Bride creates a list of every person who contributed to the loss of her unborn baby and put her in a coma because of her jealous ex-lover, Bill. The movie takes fans on a bloody and crazy ride of revenge as she slowly makes her way to Bill, one kill at a time.

While both The Acolyte and Kill Bill feature fantastic action and fight scenes, fans should check out Kill Bill primarily because it inspired The Acolyte. Like Frozen, mentioned earlier in this list, Headland also mentioned Kill Bill as a significant inspiration. This inspiration from the movie is entirely the action; while it may be over the top, it boasts impressive choreography and kung-fu, as seen in The Acolyte. If fans want more action from The Acolyte, then they should make Kill Bill their next priority.

1 'Rashomon' (1950)

Directed by: Akira Kurosawa

Prominently known for its plot device, Rashomon shows different perspectives with circumstantial evidence that paints unique pictures of the same incident. After the murder of a samurai and the assault of his wife, the film tells the stories of a bandit, a woodcutter, the samurai ghost, and the bride. Each story is shown in the movie, where every person lies to tell the story, which paints them in the best light, leading to misinformation and distrust. The influential film about justice and human nature was the first Japanese film to receive international acclaim and was used to name the Rashomon Effect.

Similar to Frozen and Kill Bill, Rashomon was also stated as an inspiration for The Acolyte. The Acolyte is said to include the same plot device where fans can assume the Jedi, the main character, and the Sith will all have different takes on the show's events, painting a very different picture based on who is telling the story. This will only deepen the mystery and merge the lines of light and dark as Jedi lie and Sith potentially tell the truth. Fans of The Acolyte shouldn't just watch the movie because of the plot device and wonderfully crafted mystery of Rashomon, but also because Akira Kurosawa inspired the original Star Wars. Kurosawa's films have served as inspiration for Star Wars on multiple occasions, with movies such as The Hidden Fortress and Seven Samurai making these movies essential for Star Wars fans.