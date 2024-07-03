2024 has been a year that thus far has been dominated by sequels, including Dune: Part Two, Inside Out 2, Bad Boys: Ride of Die, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine from Marvel Studios. However, The Beekeeper proved to be one of the most pleasant surprises of the year, solidifying Jason Statham’s position as one of the greatest living action stars. While director David Ayer may have struck out with his work on Bright and Suicide Squad, The Beekeeper proved he was capable of making an exciting action thriller.

Based on the film’s impressive box office performance, The Beekeeper clearly connected with viewers who were in search of an old-fashioned revenge film. Despite the shocking amount of brutality that Ayer managed to get away with, there’s also a strong component of satire and dark comedy within The Beekeeper that makes it much more interesting than an average action film. Here are ten great movies to watch if you loved The Beekeeper.

10 ‘Point Blank’ (1967)

Directed by John Boorman

Perhaps the most groundbreaking action film of the 1960s, Point Blank added an element of existentialism and conspiracy thriller narrative into a brutal revenge drama. The film centers on an assassin (Lee Marvin) who is betrayed by his former allies, only to seek them out in order to attain vengeance. While the narrative may seem fairly straightforward, the stylistic impulses of director John Boorman suggest that the character may be in an extended dream state.

Like The Beekeeper, Point Blank succeeds in being so relentless in its pacing that the audience is barely given the opportunity to look at the situation from an objective perspective, which would reveal how silly the whole thing is. Given some of the odd narrative choices that Ayer made in The Beekeeper, it's entirely possible that it will be remembered as a cult classic in the same way that Point Blank is now.

9 ‘Get Carter’ (1971)

Directed by Mike Hodges

A brilliant modern neo-noir that changed the British gangster genre as we know it, Get Carter perfected the revenge thriller genre that would eventually inspire The Beekeeper. The great Michael Caine sheds his typically charismatic persona in order to play a ruthless gangster that strikes out on a mission of revenge after his brother is killed. Similar to Statham in The Beekeeper, he’s a character who wants to seek his own form of justice because the authorities don’t.

Neither Get Carter or The Beekeeper seemed afraid of pushing the audience’s boundaries, as both film contain some truly shocking moments of violence and torture. Nonetheless, having a heroic performance like the ones from either Statham or Caine certainly makes the action feel like it is necessary in order to bring the real culprits to justice. It’s an essential component of any good revenge film.

8 ‘Rolling Thunder’ (1977)

Directed by John Flynn

One of the most compelling aspects of The Beekeeper is that it sheds a spotlight on a former special ops agent who was not given the appropriate resources by the system that he helped protect. Similarly, Rolling Thunder explores the mistreatment of American military veterans in the aftermath of the Vietnam War. The film explores the former serviceman Charles Rane (William DeVane), who teams up with a fellow veteran (Tommy Lee Jones) to take down the criminals that murdered his family. As with The Beekeeper, it’s exciting to see trained professionals use the plethora of skills that they’ve built through their experience in order to take down some truly dastardly villains.

Both The Beekeeper and Rolling Thunder succeed by turning their protagonists into underdogs that are fighting against a corrupt system, allowing each film to insert an element of social satire.

7 ‘Hardcore’ (1979)

Directed by Paul Schrader

Screenwriter Paul Schrader has written many classics like Raging Bull and Taxi Driver for Martin Scorsese, but he proved himself as an accomplished filmmaker in his own right with the haunting neo-noir action thriller Hardcore. The film stars George C. Scott as a quiet family man who is forced to take the law into his own hands after he discovers that his daughter has been caught up in the adult entertainment world. Like The Beekeeper, Hardcore focuses on a flawed protagonist who lashes out at a corrupt system that takes advantage of the most vulnerable members of society.

Both Hardcore and The Beekeeper focus on untraditional protagonists that are called out of their presumed retirement in order to take on a mission that involves someone that they care about. This adds a level of sincerity that succeeds in getting the audience invested in the action sequences.

6 ‘Revenge’ (1990)

Directed by Tony Scott

An aptly titled underrated gem from director Tony Scott, Revenge is a brutal action thriller that features Kevin Costner in the darkest role of his entire career. Costner stars as a former Air Force pilot who strikes out on a mission of vengeance after the woman he fell in love with is brutally murdered in Mexico. While Costner made a career out of playing charming heroes in films like Field of Dreams and Bull Durham, Revenge gave him the opportunity to show his dark side and play a relentless killing machine.

Both The Beekeeper and Revenge succeed as works of action spectacle because of the vulnerability of their characters. Costner and Statham are both playing “lone wolves” who are not supported by anyone else, which puts even more pressure on them to unravel the truth of the situation.

5 ‘Blown Away’ (1994)

Directed by Stephen Hopkins