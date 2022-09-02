The Big Lebowski is one of the Coen brothers' most unique films. Jeff Bridges plays something other than a grizzled action hero, the soundtrack is phenomenal as a standalone mixtape, and the meandering dreamy plot puts this in a category above stoner comedy, though it does frame itself as such. The film also pulls out all the stops with casting, featuring stars like John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Julianne Moore, John Turturro, and Phillip Seymour Hoffman. If you already know you like The Big Lebowski, then you are sure to like some of these other irreverent action comedies:

Cheech and Chong's Up In Smoke (1978)

This film feels like the original cult stoner-comedy classic. Cheech Marin as Pedro de Pacas and Tommy Chong as Man Stoner unknowingly get involved in a criminal scheme in this comedy of errors that seems to provide heavy inspiration for The Big Lebowski. Like The Dude, Pedro and Man find themselves out of their element, and their inability to recognize the scope of their adventure creates some heightened tension. It also ends with a hilarious Battle of the Bands, making it feel like a major inspiration for The Blues Brothers as well. Up In Smoke also comprises a largely original soundtrack by the comedy duo, and serves as a great introduction to the two.

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction is reminiscent of The Big Lebowski in its detail-oriented, action-driven direction. Jules (Samuel L. Jackson) and Vincent (John Travolta), are notably more street smart than The Dude, but they still find themselves in situations that contrast extreme organized violence with comedic camaraderie. One part that seems a lot like The Big Lebowski is when Vincent accidentally shoots someone, covering him and Jules in blood, leading them to seek help from a criminal colleague (Tarantino) that consists of changing them out of their suits into oversized t-shirts, reminiscent of dress code violation punishments in middle school. The two films also have Steve Buscemi, if only for a moment in Pulp Fiction's case, and awesome soundtracks in common.

Clerks (1994)

Clerks is another classic film about some regular, somewhat lazy guys getting in over their heads. While it might not be as violent as The Big Lebowski, Dante (Brian O'Halloran) and The Dude share a lot of similarities. Both strike out as independent, though both are irresponsible enough to leave you wondering how they care for themselves. We know that Dante and The Dude both have strong friendships, even if their friends get on their nerves. The first of Kevin Smith's soon-to-be trilogy, Clerks largely comprises banter that plays similar to Walter's philosophizing with The Dude at the bowling alley. Highly stylized shots, absurd errors, and dark moments contribute to an overall similar feeling between the two.

Bottle Rocket (1998)

Bottle Rocket is the debut of Wes Anderson as director and the first acting roles for Owen and Luke Wilson. This film is another that paints a dreamy feeling by contrasting the protagonists' bohemian lives with those of the ultra-rich. There is also some criminal intrigue to Bottlerocket that leads the protagonists' stories like in The Big Lebowski. In Bottlerocket, the main characters want to strike out on a robbing spree, while The Dude gets caught up with the wrong people due to a case of mistaken identity. Still, both show a strange side of modern life in which, through boredom, people seem to get caught up in misadventures that involve crime and violence.

Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas (1998)

This psychedelic comedy stars Johnny Depp as writer Hunter S. Thompson, and it evokes The Big Lebowski with its larger-than-life protagonist adventuring through a desert landscape. Thompson and The Dude share a love for drugs, although The Dude's might be slightly less intense. He also has a much more hot-headed companion in Dr. Gonzo, played by Benicio del Toro, who feels like an unhinged version of Walter, an already seriously unhinged character. The unreliable narrative presented by Thompson on his psychedelic-drug-fueled adventure is also accompanied by classic psychedelic rock, and both films were released in roughly the same period.

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Another great Coen brothers film starring George Clooney that, like The Big Lebowski, features John Turturro and John Goodman. This film is explicitly a musical take on the Odyssey. It is entertaining, absurd, and highly memorable. Like The Dude on his misadventure through Los Angeles' high society and seedy underbelly, Ulysses (Clooney) takes us on a somewhat dreamy trip through the Mississippi delta. With a similar direction and a heavy emphasis on music, it is no surprise that fans of The Big Lebowski tend to like O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Inherent Vice (2014)

Paul Thomas Anderson's Inherent Vice stars Joaquim Phoenix as Doc, a hippie with a penchant for figuring out whodunnit. He is also a private investigator, so he seemingly has his life in order a bit more than The Dude. Rather than feeling in over his head, Doc seems perfectly aware that he is seeking out trouble: he also gets knocked out and arrested. We also have more woozy camerawork and spacy music to contribute to an overall feeling of drug use, and the film features an all-star cast, including Josh Brolin, Reese Witherspoon, Benicio del Toro, and Owen Wilson. Of all the films on this list, this one feels the most like The Big Lebowski.

The Nice Guys (2016)

The Nice Guys is another LA-based crime comedy, though it focuses on two private detectives Holland March (Ryan Gosling), and Jackson Healy (Russel Crowe). While the characters are a bit more on the up and up than those in The Big Lebowski, the way they get dragged and thrown into different, seemingly insurmountable settings, despite being somewhat average workers just looking for work, is reminiscent of The Dude and co's story. Both are action comedies, but they also have roots in the neo-noir genre.

Under the Silver Lake (2018)

Under the Silver Lake is director David Robert Mitchell's follow-up to It Follows. In it, Andrew Garfield plays Sam, an LA-based stoner who tries to follow up on the mysterious disappearance of his neighbor, Sarah (Riley Keough). Like The Dude, Sam is a slow talker who wears sunglasses as much as possible. He also has a penchant for marijuana and warm beer. Also, like The Dude, Sam takes command of hairy situations but can realize when he is way over his head and it is time to dip. This film feels like a spiritual successor to The Big Lebowski.