It’s no secret that 2024 has been a rough year for film fans. Due to the delays in theatrical productions as a result of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the first half of the year was left with a relatively empty slate of new releases. The theatrical underperformance of highly anticipated titles like Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Fall Guy may be disappointing, but the new period drama The Bikeriders is certainly one of 2024’s best films. Loosely based on a real period in American history, The Bikeriders explores the rise of a motorcycle riding club that became involved in a crime ring during the 1960s.

The Bikeriders hails from director Jeff Nichols, a talented independent filmmaker behind such modern classics as the disaster drama Take Shelter and the underrated superhero film Midnight Special. Strong performances across the board from Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy, Michael Shanon, and Mike Faist may be brought up again when the year’s film awards start being given out. Because of its familiar approach within the crime genre, many classic and modern films touch on similar themes as The Bikeriders, making them perfect companions for fans of Nichols' latest effort.

10 ‘Easy Rider’ (1969)

Directed by Dennis Hopper

Easy Rider gets a shoutout in The Bikeriders, as it mentions how Dennis Hopper’s cult movie classic came to influence the public perception of motorcycle clubs in the 1960s. The historical importance of Easy Rider cannot be overstated; as an independent film produced outside of the Hollywood studio system, Easy Rider expanded the public consciousness as to what film could be capable of. The precedent that Hopper set with Easy Rider led to the development of many independent filmmakers, including Nichols.

The Bikeriders and Easy Rider both address how motorcycle clubs helped kickstart the countercultural movement in the United States in the aftermath of the Vietnam War and how the anti-authoritarian sentiments expanded. The Bikeriders contained some terrific performances from Butler and Comer; similarly, Easy Rider features brilliant turns from Hopper, Peter Fonda, and an Oscar-nominated Jack Nicholson, who received his first nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

9 ‘On the Waterfront’ (1954)

Directed by Elia Kazan

One of the key themes of The Bikeriders is loyalty; after being faced with potentially leaving the biker club, Butler’s character is forced to choose between dropping out of the criminal life forever or protecting his friends, who he grew to view as a family. The Elia Kazan classic drama On the Waterfront addresses similar themes about moral obligation and consequences.

Marlon Brando won his first Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance as a former prize fighter who regrets becoming an informant on the mob. The Bikeriders is certainly a gritty film; however, On the Waterfront was groundbreaking because of the emotional authenticity that Kazan and Brando brought to the screen, which was relatively unseen outside of the theater. It was a film that many young film fans grew obsessed with learning more about, including the rock star Elvis Presley.

8 ‘Rebel Without A Cause’ (1955)

Directed by Nicholas Ray

The Bikeriders is a film that examines the anti-authoritarian sentiments that began brewing in the American Midwest in the aftermath of the invasion of Vietnam. Due to political instability, many young men felt that their government and community no longer had their best interests in mind. Rebel Without a Cause was a quintessential film within the anti-authoritarian wave and certainly ranks as one of the darkest coming-of-age films ever made.

Butler’s performance in The Bikeriders indicates that he is an actor poised to dominate the film industry in the next few years. Similarly, Rebel Without A Cause features a breakthrough performance from the late James Dean, who would become one of the most beloved movie stars of all time. Dean sadly only ever starred in three films, but Rebel Without A Cause served as the personification of cool that many young actors would model themselves after in the subsequent decades.

7 ‘Mean Streets’ (1973)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

The Bikeriders is a crowd-pleaser, but it’s also a film that is unafraid to look at the gritty side of the Chicago underworld, as Nichols wasn’t interested in sensationalizing the effects that violence has on a closely-knit community. Martin Scorsese has now directed a number of great crime films, but Mean Streets launched the modern gangster genre on a high note.

Mean Streets remains one of the strongest films of Scorsese’s career and granted breakout roles to a young Harvey Keitel and Robert De Niro. One of the most fun aspects of The Bikeriders is its soundtrack, as the film includes many hit singles from the era that it takes place in. Mean Streets’ use of music was unprecedented, as Scorsese chose to use several hit singles by The Rolling Stones to make the film feel more timely and exciting.

6 ‘The Lords of Flatbush’ (1974)

Directed by Martin Davidson and Stephen F. Verona

The Bikeriders is deeply nostalgic for the 1960s. In addition to capturing the era with great production design and performative choices, it is told in a more classical manner that evokes comparisons to the films of that era. Similarly, The Lords of Flatbush is a powerful examination of teen anxiety and sensitive masculinity in the 1950s. The coming-of-age film examined the lives of several high school seniors as they prepared to make the transition into adulthood.

The Bikeriders is likely to receive significant attention due to its strong performances, and The Lords of Flatbush also featured many future stars in their breakout roles. The film featured a young Henry Winkler right before he would become an icon on Happy Days as “The Fonz.” It also included a sensitive, even charismatic performance from Sylvester Stallone right before the Rocky franchise would change his career forever.

5 ‘The Outsiders’ (1983)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

The Bikeriders isn’t just an emotionally satisfying character drama but a brilliant work of adaptation; Nichols drew inspiration from an anthology book of the same name that detailed the exploits of real cycling gangs in the 1960s. Similarly, The Outsiders is a brilliant work that drew inspiration from the acclaimed novel of the same name by author S.E. Hinton.

Francis Ford Coppola chose to make the film after receiving a letter from a group of high school students who loved the book when they were reading it in class. The Bikeriders is certainly not lacking in talented performances, but The Outsiders has one of the most impressive young acting ensembles of all-time. The film featured breakout roles from stars such as Tom Cruise, C. Thomas Howell, Ralph Macchio, Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe, Diane Lane, Matt Dillon, and Emilio Estevez.

4 ‘Buffalo ‘66’ (1998)

Directed by Vincent Gallo

The Bikeriders does not shy away from the inherent darkness of the story that it is telling, but Nichols also leaves some room for humor, particularly within the banter between Hardy and Butler. Vincent Gallo’s highly unusual independent drama Buffalo ‘66 is one of the darkest comedies ever made. Gallo took on a leading role as Billy, an obsessive man recently released from prison, who kidnaps a young girl (Christina Ricci) to pass off as his girlfriend to impress his parents.

Nichols proves that the limited production of an independent film can often lead to more creativity and the same could certainly be said of Gallo’s work. Buffalo ‘66 captures a gritty slice of Americana that is rarely seen on screen. While not a film for the faint of heart, Buffalo '66 addresses similar themes of isolationism that fans of The Bikeriders might appreciate.

3 ‘Public Enemies’ (2009)

Directed by Michael Mann

The Bikeriders is a great work of historical fiction because it captures the unique social, economic, and political movements of the 1960s that made it the “decade of change.” Director Michael Mann has always had a contemplative perspective on the past, but Public Enemies stood out because of its immersive approach to one of the most infamous crime stories of all time. The film tackles the cat-and-mouse game between the powerful bank robber John Dillinger (Johnny Depp) and the strong-willed FBI agent (Christian Bale) who attempted to bring him to justice.

While Nichols shot The Bikeriders in a very nostalgic way that evokes comparisons to classic cinema, Mann used breakthrough digital filmmaking techniques to make Public Enemies a more realistic gangster film. Although it's a subject that many films have touched upon, the gangster genre is completely deconstructed by what Mann does in Public Enemies.

2 ‘Mud’ (2012)

Directed by Jeff Nichols

There’s certainly a strong argument to be made that The Bikeriders is one of his finest films to date, but Nichols broke through as a filmmaker with his intimate coming-of-age film Mud. Matthew McConaughey earned a comeback role as the titular character, a lonely drifter who becomes a mentor to a young boy (Tye Sheridan) while pursuing his former girlfriend (Reese Witherspoon). What starts as a fairly straightforward relationship drama becomes a profound story about growing up, accepting the past, and moving forward.

There’s a sense of mythology in the way that Nichols explores cycling culture in The Bikriders. On the other hand, Mud succeeds by deconstructing the appeal of American fables. Both films feature scene-stealing performances from Michael Shannon, a frequent collaborator of Nichols, who once again proves why he is one of the greatest and most versatile actors of his generation.

1 ‘The Drop’ (2014)

Directed by Michaël R. Roskam

The Bikeriders may catch some audiences off guard; while it may be expected to be a more rip-roaring fight movie, the film actually has a tender and intimate romantic core. Similarly, the 2014 crime film The Drop offers a more sensitive look at gangsters who reflect on the entity of their lives in the late stage of their careers. The Sopranos icon James Gandolfini shows a more vulnerable side in The Drop.

Both The Drop and The Bikeriders feature standout performances from Hardy, who once again proves just how magnetic of an actor he is. The films require Hardy to play morally dubious yet effortlessly charismatic characters that the audience is unexpectedly forced to root for. It’s unlikely that either film would have been as emotionally satisfying if it wasn’t for the slightly off-kilter vibe that Hardy brought to the screen.

