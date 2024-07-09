If you've already binge-watched the latest season of The Chosen and want something else to watch, these movies will be a great fit to keep you entertained until the next installment drops. From lighthearted comedies to intense action, whatever you are in the mood for, these films have similar themes to the hit TV series about the life of Jesus.

Whether the cinema centers around historical reenactment or simply carrying a religious theme, there have been many great movies that took their inspiration from the Bible. These include direct dramatizations of Bliblical stories, and much more. From animation to live-action, and musicals to box-office hits, here are 10 movies to add to your watchlist if you enjoy The Chosen.

10 'Evan Almighty' (2007)

Directed by Tom Shadyac

Getting the family to work together on any task is a challenge. Now imagine that task is building a gigantic boat in the backyard and filling it with hundreds of animals. Such is the plight of Evan Baxter (Steve Carell) in Evan Almighty. A surprisingly insightful comedy, the film features other stars such as Lauren Graham, Wanda Sykes, John Goodman, and Morgan Freeman who plays the role of God.

Audience members will enjoy the family-friendly humor that is sprinkled throughout the film while appreciating the meta references and cues taken from the Biblical account of Noah and the ark. The movie features a spectacular performance by Morgan Freeman as God and his sweet and personal interactions with Evan are a joy to watch. The film also answers the question of whether or not it would be just as awkward to build an ark with all the neighbors watching in modern times as it was back in the days of Noah.

9 'The Resurrection of Gavin Stone'

Directed by Dallas Jenkins

A former child star whose life has begun to spiral in any direction but up, Gavin Stone (Brett Dalton) is forced to do community service at a local church after committing a misdemeanor. As Gavin spends time with people at the church and volunteers to help with their Passion play, he finds that the spotlight he needs to look at his own life isn't the one that comes from the cameras.

The Chosen's director, Dallas Jenkins, directs this modern comedy with his same flair for inside jokes and touching moments. Other stars featured in the film include Neil Flynn, Shawn Michaels, and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes. The PG rating makes it a film that the whole family can enjoy together, keeping in mind that in one scene Gavin appears bloody on a cross as he plays Jesus in the church's Passion play.

8 'The Ten Commandments' (1956)

Directed by Cecil B. DeMille

Renowned director Cecil B. DeMille gave Hollywood enduring gems such as Sunset Boulevard, The War of the Worlds, and Samson and Delilah. Although he directed several Biblically-based stories, none perhaps is as impressive and timeless as The Ten Commandments. Filmed on a massive scale, the movie featured 14,000 extras and 15,000 animals on set. It was nominated for 7 Oscars in 1957 and won for Best Effects, Best Special Effects.

The film follows Moses (Charlton Heston) as an adult who flees his life of luxury in Pharaoh's (Cedric Hardwicke) palace after an accident to find meaning among his biological kin. After living in the desert for several years, he is given a monumental task by God. Moses is sent back to Egypt to deliver the message to Pharaoh that God wants him to "let His people go." When Pharaoh refuses, God does miracles and wonders which eventually break Pharaoh's rebellious heart and bring freedom to His people who had been enslaved by the Egyptians.

7 'Fiddler on the Roof' (1971)

Directed by Norman Jewison

If fans of The Chosen enjoy learning about Jewish culture and "tradition", then Fiddler on the Roof is a great addition to a viewing collection. A critically acclaimed screen adaptation of the original stage musical, the film won three Oscars in 1972 including Best Sound, Best Cinematography, and Best Music, Scoring Adaptation and Original Song Score.

The story follows a Jewish peasant named Tevye (Topol) as he and his wife Golde (Norma Crane) raise three daughters in rural Russia. Tevye faces conflicts from without and from within in this classic musical which gave the theater and cinema communities some of their most memorable and meaningful songs. Tevye also has conversations with God and contemplates his faith throughout the film.

6 'The Book of Eli' (2010)

Directed by Albert and Allen Hughes

For those who like gripping action and high-stakes tension, The Book of Eli makes a great watch. The story is set in a post-apocalyptic world where Eli (Denzel Washington) is on an imperative quest to get a very important book safely to a sanctuary. Gary Oldman plays a brilliant and nuanced villain as Carnegie, whose corrupt motives would use the book for his own selfish purposes. The cast is rounded out with a fantastic performance by Mila Kunis as Eli's newly added traveling companion, Solara.

The violence in the movie may not be appropriate for younger viewers, but it does not go to the point of gore, making it a good watch for anyone who likes an inventive and refreshing storyline with a surprise twist. The movie explores the ideas of faith, virtue, power, and corruption exceedingly well. The visual templates and soundtrack are well done and add to this rich drama.

5 'The Prince of Egypt' (1998)

Directed by Brenda Chapman, Steve Hickner, and Simon Wells

Following the Biblical account of Moses, The Prince of Egypt is an animated movie that has become a beloved favorite of cinema fans. The visual imagery of the piece is spectacular, with fantastic animation and stunning graphics. An impressive cast of voice actors includes Hollywood veterans such as Val Kilmer, Ralph Fiennes, Michelle Pfeiffer, Patrick Stewart, Danny Glover, Sandra Bullock, Helen Mirren, and Jeff Goldblum. It also features the iconic comedy pairing of Steve Martin and Martin Short who play Rameses' (Ralph Fiennes) magicians.

The Prince of Egypt features fantastic screenwriting and a phenomenal musical score. It was nominated for 27 awards, including 2 Oscars. It won the Academy Award for Best Music, Original Song in 1999. It is the paramount example of an animated film that is meant for all ages and not just children.

4 'One Night With the King' (2006)

Directed by Michael O. Sajbel

They say you only get one chance to make a good first impression. How about only having one night to decide whether or not you will be queen? That is exactly the situation Hadassah (Tiffany Dupont) finds herself navigating her way through in One Night With the King. Focusing on the Biblical story of Queen Esther, the movie follows Hadassah as she hides her Jewish heritage when being wooed by the ruling Persian king (Luke Goss). Faced with a life-or-death ultimatum, she must ultimately find the courage to save not only her own life but those of the people she loves as well.

Fantastic performances are given by the superb cast, which includes John Noble, John Rhys-Davies, James Callis, Omar Sharif, and Peter O'Toole. Though some artistic license is taken where gaps in the Biblical account were present, the story stays loyal to the historical account and does a great job of adding culturally relevant touches when needed.

3 'The Nativity Story' (2006)

Directed by Catherine Hardwicke

From the studio that brought audiences the acclaimed The Lord of the Rings series, The Nativity Story is a Christmas classic that belongs among the ranks of It's a Wonderful Life or Miracle on 34th Street. Depicting events leading up to the birth of Jesus, the film features a talented cast, excellent screenwriting, and beautiful cinematography. Fans of The Chosen will appreciate the lengths storytellers have gone to ensure accurate cultural depictions are portrayed.

Moving and touchingly vulnerable performances are given by Oscar Isaac as Joseph and Keisha Castle-Hughes as Mary. Other stars featured in the film are Ciarán Hinds, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Eriq Ebouaney.