The Chronicles of Narnia are among the most popular fantasy adventure stories of all-time, and managed to inspire a fairly interesting film series of the same name. While The Chronicles of Narnia films didn’t necessarily have the same seismic popular culture influence as the Harry Potter adaptations of the immense critical acclaim of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy, each installment in the trilogy featured far more thought and care than a majority of the blockbusters that Hollywood releases every year.

It may be awhile before the next installment in The Chronicles of Narnia franchise is released, as Greta Gerwig has just begun developing what is expected to be a major franchise for Netflix. However, there are plenty of other fantasy and adventure films that fans of The Chronicles of Narnia might appreciate. Here are the ten best movies to watch if you love The Chronicles of Narnia.

10 ‘Willow’ (1988)

Directed by Ron Howard

Willow was a fantasy adventure film that was ahead of its time; George Lucas tried to reinvent the genre in the same way he had restored interest in science fiction with Star Wars, and later revitalized classic adventure cinema with Raiders of the Lost Ark and the Indiana Jones franchise. While it was hailed as a disappointment at the time of its initial release, Willow steadily grew a very passionate cult following, and even inspired an underrated Disney+ series that sadly only lasted a single season.

The Chronicles of Narnia fans may appreciate the spiritual and progressive themes of Willow, which also draws from classical mythology to tell a coming-of-age story. Although Warwick Davis has had significant roles in many iconic film franchises, Willow allowed him to finally play the title character, and certainly give the single most memorable performance of his entire career.

9 ‘Rise of the Guardians’ (2012)

Directed by Peter Ramsey

Rise of the Guardians is a very unique holiday film that draws from various belief systems to develop a very unconventional adventure story. The Chronicles of Narnia is well-known to have drawn heavily from Christianity in the depiction of its fantasy world, and Rise of the Guardians features memorable holiday icons such as Jack Frost (Chris Pine), Santa Claus (Alec Baldwin), the Easter Bunny (Hugh Jackman), Tinker Bell (Isla Fisher) and the Sandman teaming up to take down a literal nightmare (Jude Law).

Rise of the Guardians is certainly geared towards a younger audience, but similar to The Chronicles of Narnia, addresses serious themes about spirituality and community that may resonate with an older set of viewers. It’s frankly a shame that Rise of the Guardians did not perform well enough at the box office to justify investment in what could have been a very interesting animated franchise.

8 ‘Inkheart’ (2008)

Directed by Ian Softley

Inkheart is another underrated fantasy adventure novel series that was nearly turned into a major franchise; unfortunately, the film never caught on in the same way that The Chronicles of Narnia did, and failed to generate any additional sequels.

Inkheart is a great fantasy adventure for audiences of all ages, as it shows that even an average family can find their true sense of heroism. Brendan Fraser has always been a multi-talented actor capable of action, drama, and comedy, and Inkheart allows him to do all three with one of his most emotional performances to date. Similar to The Chronicles of Narnia, Inkheart is able to tell a positive story to younger audiences that has a good message, but never feels as if it is talking down to the viewers or presenting the story as less complex than it actually is.

7 ‘Stardust’ (2007)

Directed by Matthew Vaughn

Stardust is based on one of the most popular fantasy adventure films by Neil Gaiman, and served as a breakout film for director Matthew Vaughn before he would go on to work on the Kick-Ass, X-Men, and Kingsman franchises. Similar to The Chronicles of Narnia, Stardust offers a subversive take on many aspects common within fantasy stories, and is told with a somewhat cheeky sense of humor that may be familiar to fans of Vaughn’s other work.

Stardust features a truly amazing cast, as Charlie Cox earned his breakout role as the film’s young hero long before he would become widely recognized as Matt Murdock in the Netflix series Daredevil and subsequent appearances in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. Robert De Niro is also wonderful as an eccentric pirate, in what is easily one of the funniest performances that he has ever given.

6 ‘The Princess Bride’ (1987)

Directed by Rob Reiner

The Princess Bride is one of the most perfect fantasy films ever made, as Rob Reiner proved that telling a sincere, albeit somewhat sardonic, interpretation of a love story would win over audiences far more than artifice. One of the greatest hallmarks of The Chronicles of Narnia is the theme of family, and The Princess Bride reflects upon how one may be able to choose their own “found family” that they bond with over the course of an adventure.

The Princess Bride is unmatched when it comes to action, as a critical sword fight between Mandy Patinkin and Cary Elwes easily ranks among the greatest in history. However, comedic side performances from legends like Billy Crystal, Andre the Giant, and Wallace Shawn help balance out the tone of the story by reminding the viewer to not take anything too seriously.

5 ‘Labyrinth’ (1986)

Directed by Jim Henson

Labyrinth was an ambitious project ahead of its time, as The Muppet Show creator Jim Henson attempted to tell a mature story about a young girl (Jennifer Connelly) coming-of-age in a fantasy world. Although the film could have been much darker if some deleted concepts had been inserted, Labyrinth is the rare film that can genuinely hold just as much resonance for adults as it does for children, which is something that The Chronicles of Narnia franchise also does.

Labyrinth is highly praised for its incredible use of practical effects and puppetry, but it was the brilliant performance by David Bowie as the evil Goblin King that helped ensure the film as an essential part of 1980s genre culture, even if it slightly underperformed at the box office when faced with extreme expectations for what a collaboration between Henson and executive producer George Lucas would look like.

4 ‘Jojo Rabbit’ (2019)

Directed by Taika Waititi

Jojo Rabbit is a very charming coming-of-age film that takes on the unique challenge of exploring World War II through the eyes of a child. It may be easy to forget that the original The Chronicles of Narnia are set within the backdrop of World War II, as the children retreat to Narnia in order to escape the bombing of London by the Nazi party.

Jojo Rabbit takes place in the middle of Germany during the rise of the Nazi party, and shows how children can turn away from hatred by accepting love and compassion. Although the film contains much of the quirky humor that one would come to expect from a Taika Waititi project, it does not shy away from the very serious subject material that it is dealing with, particularly when it comes to dealing with the loss of a parent.

3 ‘Spirited Away’ (2002)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

Spirited Away is heralded as one of the greatest animated films ever made, and perhaps the single most definitive work of Hayao Miyazaki’s career; considering that he is also responsible for masterpieces like My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, The Wind Rises, Howl’s Moving Castle, and The Boy and the Heron, this is most certainly no small statement.

Both Spirited Away and The Chronicles of Narnia explore the impotence of maturation, as they center on youthful protagonists who venture into a magical realm without the knowledge of their parents. While The Chronicles of Narnia earned immense acclaim (and even a Best Visual Effects nomination at the Academy Awards for its first film) for its computer generated imagery, Spirited Away is one of the most gorgeous hand drawn animated films ever made, as no among of 3D animation can ever top its immense attention-to-detail.

2 ‘The Adventures of TinTin’ (2011)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

The Adventures of TinTin is a highly underrated adaptation of a popular series of children’s books, but sadly did not end up spawning a franchise in the same way that The Chronicles of Narnia did. Although Steven Spielberg has made some of the greatest adventure films of all-time (such as Jaws, Jurassic Park, and the Indiana Jones franchise), seeing him apply his skills to the first animated film of his career was undeniably an interesting proposal.

The Adventures of TinTin was groundbreaking in its use of motion capture, as Spielberg was able to get great performances out of Jamie Bell as the titular young hero, Andy Serkis as his bumbling sidekick, and Daniel Craig as the sinister villain. Much of this technology had its origins in The Chronicles of Narnia franchise, which broke boundaries in the visual effects community with its realistic depiction of the Lion Aslan.

1 ‘Hook’ (1991)

Directed by Steven Spileberg

Hook is a remarkable reinvention of a classic fairy tale story that, like The Chronicles of Narnia, was not afraid to take on slightly more serious themes. Although there have been countless interpretations of the Peter Pan story, with the most notable being the classic Disney animated film, Hook introduced an older, jaded version of Peter played by Robin Williams, who is weighed down by the pressures of his job and the dysfunctional family that he is the head of.

Hook is just as wondrous as one of the classics within Spielberg’s resume, and truly succeeds when it gets to showcase Dustin Hoffman’s deliriously entertaining performance as Captain Hook, the ruthless pirate determined to take down Peter and assume control of Neverland for himself. Julia Roberts was also quite strong with her hilarious role as Tinker Bell.

