With the rise of A.I being the hot topic of the moment, the release of sci-fi epic The Creator couldn’t have come at a better time. As the war between humans and A.I. rages on, a former soldier (John David Washington) discovers that the weapon that could end mankind is a robot in the form of a child (Madeline Yuna Voyles).

Directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One, Godzilla) and with a modest budget of $80 million, the film is drawing in critical acclaim and impressive numbers at the box office. Thanks to its thematic depth and unique world building, The Creator is one to add to the list of ambitious and original sci-fi movies.

9 'Ex Machina' (2014)

Image via A24

Like The Creator, Alex Garland’s Ex Machina is another intelligent and thought-provoking exploration into the capabilities of artificial intelligence. A young programmer (Domhnall Gleeson) participates in an experiment where he must interact with a female humanoid robot (Alicia Vikander).

RELATED:From 'The Matrix' to 'Ex Machina': Best Sci-Fi Movies About AI

Through this unconventional relationship, the film offers a fascinating deep-dive into what it means to be human, with surprising feminist undertones. Heavy on ideas rather than spectacle, it dissects the chaos that ensues when the line between man and machine is erased. Ex Machina is chillingly atmospheric and remains entirely unpredictable.

8 'Moon' (2009)

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Starring Sam Rockwell, Moon is a subdued and suspenseful sci-fi that like The Creator, does a lot with a little. Directed by Duncan Jones (son of the Starman himself, David Bowie), Rockwell plays an astronaut whose three-year-stint on the moon is nearly complete, only to be met with a personal crisis.

Moon makes effective use of its limited locations and VFX, creating a feel of claustrophobia and an unnerving atmosphere throughout. Rockwell does a superb job of essentially acting alongside only himself, excluding computer GERTY (Kevin Spacey), in a film that strays far from your typical space flick.

7 'Interstellar' (2014)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Only Christopher Nolan could bring such a grand and philosophical perspective to the sci-fi genre. Set in a future where Earth is uninhabitable, a crew led by farmer and ex-NASA pilot Joseph (Matthew McConaughey) search space to find a new planet for humans to call home.

Interstellar is both a dazzling technical achievement and thought-provoking psychological ride. Alongside the phenomenal cinematography and epic score by Hans Zimmer, the film journeys into the depths of time and space in such a complex and profound way, while also leaving room for a very emotional and human story.

6 'District 9' (2009)

Image via Sony

At its time of release, Neill Blomkamp’s District 9 was unlike anything the sci-fi genre had ever seen. Utilizing the mockumentary format, the film is set in a concentration-like camp adjacent to Johannesburg, South Africa, where aliens are forced to live in inhumane conditions.

RELATED:Non-Horror Found Footage Movies You Can Watch Without Covering Your Eyes

Blomkamp uses his sci-fi setting to tell a story representative of the common refugee experience, and even builds social commentary around racism through the alien creatures called ‘Prawns’. The documentary style filmmaking on display also gives the movie an authentic and gritty feel entirely different from other sci-fis.

5 'Children of Men' (2006)

From acclaimed director Alfonso Cuarón, Children of Men is based on the novel by P. D. James and is as emotionally compelling as it is visually impressive. The film is set in 2027, where humanity is on the verge of extinction as women are now infertile.

When a woman (Clare-Hope Ashitey) miraculously becomes pregnant, she must be transported to safety. The tone of the film is incredibly bleak, thanks to the violence and collapse of society, yet is full of hope and optimism at the same time. With a sense of urgency and a riveting story, the dystopian manages to feel realistic.

4 'The Terminator' (1984)

Image via Orion Pictures

The Terminator is one of the most influential sci-fi movies of all time, launching a franchise that has lasted almost forty years and becoming a staple in pop culture. When it was first released, however, James Cameron presented something completely groundbreaking and original.

The first film sees the cyborg Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) sent back in time to kill Sarah Conner (Linda Hamilton), whose son will win the war against the machines. It is known for its thrilling action and fast pace, but feels timely and relevant again due to its themes surrounding the danger and rise of A.I.

'Arrival' (2016)

Image via Paramount

Denis Villeneueve is known for directing sci-fi blockbusters like Blade Runner 2049 and Dune, but his first foray into the genre, Arrival, is both his most stripped-back and conceptually rich outing. Amy Adams plays a linguist expert who must communicate with extraterrestrial creatures when they arrive on Earth.

RELATEDCerebral Sci-Fi Movies to Make You Think

As the film progresses, it becomes evident that Arrival is not your typical alien movie. With its non-linear narrative and emotionally driven story, it expands upon the ideas of what makes us human and how we communicate. There are no big explosions or battles here, but you’ll still be entranced.

3 'Avatar' (2009)

Image via 20th Century Studios

As the highest grossing movie of all time, the cultural impact of Avatar on cinema and movie-going cannot be understated. James Cameron’s blockbuster epic follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who enters the world of the Na’vi through avatar form and finds himself torn between loyalties.

While one could argue that Avatar is very straightforward in terms of narrative, the world building of Pandora, elevated by revolutionary visual effects and technology, make for a truly immersive and magical viewing experience. There is a reason it is the most successful film ever, and why its sequel is just as groundbreaking.

2 'WALL-E' (2008)

Image via Pixar

Pixar has delivered many incredible movies over the years for both children and adults, and one of their best is undoubtedly WALL-E. The film follows Wall-E (Ben Burtt), a waste-collecting robot on an inhabitable Earth, who falls in love with robot Eve (Elissa Knight) and embarks on a journey with her that could save mankind.

WALL-E is memorable for its stunning animation and adorable love story, but is also an unabashedly pro-environmental film with timely messages around sustainability and consumption. It also cleverly highlights the dangers of humanity relying on technology so much.

1 'The Matrix' (1999)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The influence of Lana and Lilly Wachowski’s The Matrix on the science-fiction landscape becomes evident if you watch any film in the genre that has followed. The movie changed the game upon its release, and introduced audiences to a world that makes you question your reality.

Computer hacker Neo (Keanu Reeves) discovers that he lives in a simulation created by machines who have enslaved the human race. Thanks to its slick and visually inventive action pieces, as well as its mind-bending premise, it remains one of the greatest sci-fi action films of all time.

NEXT:Science-Fiction Movies That Should've Won Oscars