The Flash has thus far proven a fitting end for the DC Extended Universe. While underperforming at the box office, the film has drawn strong praise from its fans; Ezra Miller's performance as Barry Allen has been particularly noted, with them imbuing the role with an emotional depth that nobody expected. In addition, the return of Michael Keaton as Batman (reprising the role from the 1989 Batman film) has earned significant praise.

Audiences will inevitably find themselves wanting more once they leave the theater. However, unfortunately, James Gunn's reboot of the DC Universe remains a ways off. For cinema fans hungering for more after they've witnessed the latest in DC's slate, though, there is a whole multiverse of similar films available to watch.

10 'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl' (2003)

In this swashbuckling adventure, Johnny Depp plays Captain Jack Sparrow, a notorious pirate tasked with rescuing Elizabeth Swann, daughter of the governor of Port Royale.

While a pirate film may seem like an odd choice to pair with a DC superhero flick, and its source material is stranger still, Pirates of the Caribbean, in many ways, serves as the template for the modern action-comedy blockbuster (and, thus, for many superhero movies including The Flash). Depp's performance as Jack Sparrow is that of a perfect unfettered comedic figure dropped into an action film, clearly influencing the lighter aspects of Miller's performance, and the film's slow build toward a serious climax from a comedic starting point will feel immediately familiar.

9 'Suicide Squad' (2016)

In this entry in the DC Extended Universe, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) assembles a team of misfits, criminals, and supervillains to fight the supervillain Enchantress under the threat of having their bomb collars activated otherwise. Meanwhile, the Joker (Jared Leto) pursues them, attempting to rescue his partner, Harley Quinn.

Suicide Squadis one of the more maligned entries of the DCEU, and not entirely without reason. The film went through severe edits in post-production, changing it from a dark action film to an anarchic, over-the-top action-comedy, and it's relatively easy to see that the movie on screen is not the one David Ayer meant to make. However, the finished product is, in many ways, the primordial soup from which The Flash emerged; that very anarchic, over-the-top tone is something that The Flash would later execute much better, and fans will appreciate the additional context offered by this film.

8 'Hot Shots! Part Deux' (1993)

In this action parody, Topper Harley (Charlie Sheen) must lead a rescue team into Iraq to rescue prisoners of war after being press-ganged out of his Buddhist monastery.

While Hot Shots! Part Deux doesn't resemble the entire movie (audiences aren't going to find the same heartfelt moments here, to be sure), but it's immediately easy to see how an action film written by Jim Abrahams (of Zucker, Abrahams, and Zucker) is a stylistic predecessor to The Flash. The ZAZ style is heavily driven by absurd sight gags that the infamous microwave scene in The Flash would fit alongside perfectly. Attempting to fit that style into an action movie, and playing the action itself surprisingly straight, leads to an oddly similar overall tone and feel.

7 'The Expendables 3' (2014)

In this third installment in the action franchise, the assorted action heroes of old must fight their original founder, an arms dealer named Conrad Stonebanks (Mel Gibson).

The Expendables 3 received some heat from franchise fans for lowering the rating to PG-13 and adopting a more overtly comedic tone, but it is these exact facts that make it oddly stylistically similar to The Flash. It's a notably less serious and more quippy film than the ones that preceded it, with occasional moments of serious drama, in a manner that will feel immediately familiar and comfortable to any fan of the DC film. In addition, the performances are surprisingly good for a film like this.

6 'The Man From U.N.C.L.E.' (2015)

In this spy action comedy, CIA operative Napoleon Solo (Henry Cavill) must team up with KGB agent Illya Kuryakin (Armie Hammer) to stop Nazi sympathizers from building a nuclear weapon.

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.is a movie dripping with style. While its plot is relatively thin on the ground, it's virtually a cavalcade of impressive action set pieces, with a light, comedic tone emphasized by Cavill and Hammer's chemistry. DCEU fans will also appreciate seeing Cavill in a role where he can stretch his legs outside the Superman box.

5 'Superman Returns' (2006)

In this belated sequel to the Christopher Reeve Superman films, Superman (Brandon Routh) returns from a long hiatus from Earth, only to find that Lex Luthor (Kevin Spacey) has been released from prison and Lois Lane has moved on.

Superman Returns, much like The Flash, is a nostalgia-heavy odd duck of a film. While it failed to make too much of a splash, being very quickly rebooted all over again for the DCEU itself, it's very easy to draw a line from Returns leaning as hard as it does on the Reeve films to The Flash's affection for Keaton's Batman. It helps that nearly every aspect of the film is a perfect throwback to the first two of Reeve's, selling the nostalgia harder than possible.

4 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' (2014)

In this fourth film in the franchise, Optimus Prime, heavily damaged, hides out in Texas and is discovered by inventor and single father Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg). Once repaired, he must attempt to stop Megatron (revived as Galvatron) from world domination and fight a Cybertronian bounty hunter named Lockdown, who is interested in him.

While it's by no means a fan-favorite movie, Transformers: Age of Extinction is a fun action romp with plenty of the trademark "Bayhem" of the Michael Bay series. Its balance between over-the-top action set pieces and attempts at heartfelt dad-comedy will have fans of The Flash feeling right at home. Additionally, its deluge of references and cameos (the Dinobots return!) will give anyone with strong feelings for Transformers the same warm, fuzzy feelings Keaton in The Flash did.

3 'Thor' (2011)

In this Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) finds himself contending with Loki (Tom Hiddleston) after being exiled to Earth. Memorably, Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) makes his first small appearance as a SHIELD agent tracking the former.

It may be heresy to recommend a film from the other side, but Thoroffers more similarities than expected. While obviously not as nostalgia-heavy, being one of the first times Marvel's Thor was ever adapted (though certainly not his first appearance on-screen either), the overall tone of Thor is oddly similar to that of The Flash, blending fish-out-of-water comedy with superhero action. DCEU fans willing to hold their nose and accept a film from the rival studio will find a lot to love here.

2 'The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!' (1988)

In this Zucker/Abrahams/Zucker comedy, Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielsen) must attempt to clear his partner's name, Officer Nordberg (OJ Simpson), after a heroin bust went horribly wrong.

The Naked Gun is almost the definitive blend of action and comedy. While it doesn't play the action as straight as its ZAZ stablemate, Hot Shots, or that film's sequel, it arrives at the same general tone by having Nielsen seemingly not know what movie he's in. His performance, played almost entirely straight, clashes deliberately with the otherwise anarchic and silly film in a way that creates a similar tone to The Flash.

1 'Speed Racer' (2008)

In this Wachowskis-directed adaptation of the classic anime, Emile Hirsch stars as Speed Racer, who must attempt to seek out his seemingly-deceased brother and contend with the Royalton Industries race team, wealthy rivals to his family.

Speed Racer is, like The Flash, an almost singular film. The stylistic similarities should be reasonably obvious with one look at the film — it's a fast-paced, light-hearted action film emphasizing speed and motion. On top of this, the Wachowskis' sense of humor pervades the film from frame one, rendering it a perfect next watch for anyone who liked The Flash.

