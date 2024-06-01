For all those who found themselves chuckling at the antics of everyone’s favorite lasagna-loving cat in The Garfield Movie, several other movies would make perfect companions. The plot sees the famous feline reuniting with his long-lost father and going on a thrilling heist adventure that pits them against a scheming cat and her dimwitted henchmen.

While Garfield has made a mark on the world thanks to his iconic orange fur and penchant for laziness, he's not the only pet to star on the big screen. Whether they're die-hard fans of the tubby tabby furball or just in the mood for some good old-fashioned funny movies, these movies should satisfy audiences hungry for more cute animal entertainment. From side-splitting comedies to heartwarming animations, these movies are worth checking out for all those who liked The Garfield Movie.

10 ‘The Bad Guys’ (2022)

Directed by Pierre Perifel

Based on the beloved book series, The Bad Guys introduces audiences to a ragtag bunch of animal criminals-slash-misfits: Mr. Wolf (Michael Godere), Mr. Snake (Chris Diamantopoulos), Mr. Piranha (Raul Ceballos), Mr. Shark (Ezekiel Ajeigbe), and Ms. Tarantula (Mallory Low). Feeling the heat from their wild heists, the gang find themselves on the verge of imprisonment. To avoid a stint behind bars, they devise a daring plan to convince the world that they’ve turned over a new leaf and become upstanding citizens. But as they step into their “good guy” shoes, Mr. Wolf begins to ponder a life without crime and his hidden desire for acceptance.

With its star-studded cast of characters, The Bad Guys is reminiscent of Ocean’s 8 with a furry twist. From hacking computers to escapades on the kitchen trolley, the film follows every trope audiences can expect from a heist movie. While the plot seems easy to follow, the film is packed with plot twists on top of plot twists. The Bad Guys will return for a sequel in 2025, giving audiences a chance to root for these imperfectly perfect animals again.

9 ‘Zootopia’ (2016)

Directed by Byron Howard, Rich Moore

In the bustling world of Zootopia, animals, big and small, predator and prey, coexist in harmony. Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) is a female rabbit who’s moved from the country to the city to follow her dream: join the police force. The plucky, over-enthusiastic bunny eventually breaks barriers as the first of her kind to join the city’s police enforcement, only to be over-shunned by her more macho peers. Determined to prove herself, she volunteers to an uncrackable police case involving the kidnappings of civilian animals, pairing with the street-savvy conman Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman).

What sets Zootopia apart from most children’s movies is its willingness to tackle weight themes like tolerance and prejudice in society, as shown by the film’s conflict between predators and prey. With a lighthearted touch, this buddy cop flick packs a lot of heart and mystery to keep audiences invested. And just when audiences think the adventure is over, Disney announced that a sequel is on the horizon, slated for release in Fall 2025.

8 ‘The Secret Life of Pets’ (2016)

Directed by Chris Renaud

Peek behind the curtain and discover the hilarious world of The Secret Life of Pets, where furry companions aren't quite what they seem. In a bustling Manhattan apartment complex, a colorful cast of characters, from the lovable Jack Russell terrier Max (Louis C. K.) to the food-loving tabby cat Chloe (Lake Bell), share their lives with their doting owners. But when Max’s cozy existence is shaken up by the arrival of Duke (Eric Stonestreet), jealousy and chaos ensue.

The animated romp isn’t just cute and cuddly. The Secret Life of Pets is bursting with energy and humor that’ll have audiences laughing. The animation is top-notch, with every whisker and wag moving swiftly, and the voice cast is quite good in their roles. But beneath the playful antics lies a touching message about friendship and embracing life’s unexpected twists and turns.

7 ‘Ratatouille’ (2007)

Directed by Brad Bird

Ratatouille pulls audiences into the delightful world of Remy (Patton Oswalt), a rat with big dreams and an even bigger passion for cooking. Unlike his fellow rodents, Remy aspires to be a culinary maestro, idolizing the legendary chef Auguste Gusteau (Brad Garrett). A twist of fate lands Remy in Gusteau’s once-glorious Parisian restaurant, where he meets Linguini (Lou Romano), a bumbling yet endearing garbage boy. With Remy’s extraordinary cooking talents, the aspiring rat-chef helps Linguini whip up mouth-watering dishes that could revive the restaurant’s lost glory and impress the sharp critic Anton Ego (Peter O'Toole).

Serving up a feast for the eyes and soul, Ratatouille is nothing short of stunning. The film’s animation does justice to Paris’s breathtaking landscapes and spotlights the French culinary scene; not only does every dish look tantalizingly delicious, but viewers also feel as if they’re whisked into the fast-paced, cutthroat environment of restaurant kitchens. Filled with warmth and clever humor, Remy and Linguini are characters one can’t help but cheer for.

6 ‘Turning Red’ (2022)

Directed by Domee Shi

Set in Toronto in 2002, Turning Red catapults audiences into the life of 13-year-old Mei Lee (Rosalie Chiang). Caught between her mother’s towering expectations and the growing pains of young adolescence, Mei faces a challenge unlike any other: her body morphs into a giant red panda whenever her emotions run wild. Amidst the chaos of her physical changes, Mei grapples with the everyday trials of school, friendships, and family troubles.

Turning Red isn’t just about puberty and panda; it’s a vibrant celebration of East Asian culture and the complex dynamics of mother-daughter relationships. The film's emotional depth hits home, leaving audiences with a renewed appreciation for the journey of growing up. Top it all off with its infectious energy and offbeat humor, and Turning Red makes growing up look like a fun mess that audiences can’t help but feel nostalgic over.

5 ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ (2022)

Directed by Joel Crawford

Buckle up your swashbuckling boots, as Puss in Boots: The Last Wish sees the return of the adorable and feisty Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas). After losing eight of his nine lives, the beloved feline hero sets off on a daring quest into the mysteries of the Black Forest. Puss must swallow his pride and join forces with his former partner and occasional rival, Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek Pinault), and the ever-entertaining canine companion Perrito (Harvey Guillén) to claim the last wish of the wishing star.

Beyond the film’s thrilling action and hijinks is a heartfelt storyline that explores the meaning of life and what it means to live in the present. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is just as deep as it is funny, further elevated by Puss’s iconic action scenes and unbeatable charisma. While humans may not have nine lives like their feline friends, they do have the opportunity to make the most of the one life they’ve been given.

4 ‘Madagascar’ (2005)

Directed by Eric Darnell

Go on a wild adventure with a quirky bunch of zoo animals in Madagascar. Four animals from New York City’s Central Park Zoo get the biggest shock of their lives when they’re suddenly thrust into the untamed jungles of Madagascar. Feeling the itch for freedom on his tenth birthday, Marty the zebra leads the charge, prompting his friends — Alex the lion, Melman the giraffe, and Gloria the hippo — to reluctantly join the escapade.

With a story easy enough for kids to follow, Madagascar is packed with humor and charm that adults appreciate, too. Despite its somewhat weak script, the colorful characters and their striking personalities make up for it, amping up the fish-out-of-water mayhem. Funny and beautifully animated, Madagascar is a jungle joint audiences won’t forget.

3 ‘Open Season’ (2006)

Directed by Jill Culton and Roger Allers

Open Season follows Boog (Martin Lawrence), a cuddly grizzly bear who has spent his life as a pet in Park Ranger Beth’s garage. But when the warden insists on his return to the wild, things take a crazy turn as the domesticated mammal must survive on his own. Fortunately, Elliot (Ashton Kutcher), a fast-talking mule deer, comes to the rescue, much to Boog’s dislike. As the two become budding partners-in-crime, Boog and Elliot will have to seek shelter as hunting season slowly creeps in.

With humor that appeals to both kids and adults alike, Open Season delivers a rollicking adventure as they get into physical brawls with menacing hunters. In a heartwarming tale of camaraderie and courage, the unlikely pair realize that they have a lot more in common than they thought. Lively and sweet, Open Season is an underappreciated gem from the 3D animation boom of the mid-2000s.

2 ‘Over the Hedge’ (2006)

Directed by Tim Johnson and Karey Kirkpatrick

Laugh your tail off with Over the Hedge. A cocky raccoon named RJ (Bruce Willis) finds himself in a sticky situation after accidentally swiping food from the menacing bear Vincent (Nick Nolte). But instead of chomping on the raccoon, Vincent has much better plans — return his food within a week or be prepared to become bear food. Fortunately, RJ encounters an ally in the offbeat tortoise named Verne (Garry Shandling) and his ragtag gang of critters.

Adapted from a beloved comic strip, Over the Hedge is a riotous romp packed with heart and humor. This is not a run-of-the-mill “misfit finds a family” story; it’s chock-full of clever satire, witty banter, and slapstick comedy that delivers both big laughs and light chuckles. The highlight of Over the Hedge is none other than the clash between wild woodland critters and perfect, white picket fence suburban life. Watching these clueless animals navigate the human world for the first time is a riot viewers won’t want to miss.

1 ‘Bee Movie’ (2007)

Directed by Smith and Steve Hickner

A bee-utiful journey filled with laughter and honey-coated wisdom, Bee Movie follows Barry B. Benson (Jerry Seinfeld) as he breaks out of his hive. Barry is more than just a buzzing bee — he’s a graduate bee disillusioned by the hive’s “one job for life” policy. Going beyond the confines of his colony, Barry crosses paths with Vanessa Bloome (Renée Zellweger), a spunky florist from the Big Apple. Together, they uncover the dark truth behind human honey-harvesting schemes, sparking Barry’s fiery determination to fight for bee-kind.

Barry’s crusade against human exploitation sounds like something straight out of a cartoon. However, Bee Movie surprisingly touches on themes of environmental struggles and social justice, all while keeping audiences entertained with its witty one-liners. With the leading duo’s chemistry sweet like honey, Bee Movie is a meme treasure trove, delivering comedic chaos that is both hilarious and slightly creepy.

