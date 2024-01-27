When observing the array of films being nominated and winning major awards, Alexander Payne's 2023 release The Holdovers is a standout and not for being over-the-top, packed with action and special effects. It finds company with the likes of Poor Things and Oppenheimer, but it couldn't be more different. This Christmas comedy-drama is set in a New England boarding school in 1970. Bored with life, Classics professor Paul Hunham (Paul Giamatti) gets stuck looking after the kids who can't go home for the break. Mary Lamb (Da'Vine Joy Rudolph), the cafeteria manager, joins him, along with troubled teenager Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa), whose mother cancels on him, forcing him to stay at school.

This nostalgic film is a beautiful and subtle exploration of loss, looking for meaning and finding it in the unlikeliest places. Its use of the found family theme is done expertly, aided by the performances of the three main characters who are each on their own journey, helping each other out along the way. The Holdovers has gotten its deserved award buzz, including Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Actor for Giamatti and Best Supporting Actress for Rudolph. The movie delves into coming-of-age, friendships, family and searching for a purpose. If that's your thing, here are more great movies to try out.

10 'Dazed and Confused' (1993)

Directed by Richard Linklater

Image via Gramercy Pictures

Richard Linklater's 1993 coming-of-age comedy follows a class of teenagers on their last day at school in 1976. It features an ensemble cast including Matthew McConaughey and Ben Affleck. Rather than focusing on one person's story, Dazed and Confused explores multiple different interconnected perspectives. From hazing the incoming freshmen to everyone smoking, drinking and partying, the last day of high school is always packed full of drama. It is a brilliant character-driven story, and while it did not gain much traction at the time of its release, Dazed and Confused has since gained a cult following.

This nostalgic exploration of teenage-hood is also beautifully captured in The Holdovers. The warmth and subtle aesthetics of the 1970s give both movies their retro charm, each skillfully encapsulating the spirit of America at that time. The kinship between the characters in Dazed and Confused is reminiscent of the relationships in The Holdovers, with unlikely bonds forming. Both movies have a knack for creating unforgettable characters. If you specifically loved Angus' role in The Holdovers, Dazed and Confused might be one for you.

Dazed and Confused Release Date September 24, 1993 Director Richard Linklater Cast Jason London , Joey Lauren Adams , Milla Jovovich , Shawn Andrews , Rory Cochrane , adam goldberg Runtime 103 minutes

Rent on Amazon

9 'The Perks of Being a Wallflower' (2012)

Directed by Stephen Chbosky

Based on a book of the same name by Stephen Chbosky, the author brought this adaptation to life also in the director's seat. The Perks of Being a Wallflower follows the main character Charlie (Logan Lerman) as he starts school following a loss and a background of mental health issues. He struggles to find his place, until meeting Patrick (Ezra Miller) and Sam (Emma Watson), who introduce him to a whole new world of music, love and friendship. It delves into grief, trauma, coming-of-age and first loves in a beautifully poignant way.

This movie dives into some similar themes, including the long-lasting effects of mental health. Angus and Paul both suffer from depression, and Angus deals with the realities of having an unwell father. Mary faces the loss of her son in the Vietnam War, coming to terms with life after him. In Perks, Charlie has lost his best friend to suicide and tries to find meaning beyond grief. Alongside similarities between the characters, both films capture a nostalgic charm and have many memorable moments of laughter and closeness. The Holdovers manages to be overwhelmingly authentic in its portrayal of the human experience, and Perks meets that criteria to a T.

Rent on Amazon

8 'Harold and Maude' (1971)

Directed by Hal Ashby

In what is now one of Hal Ashby's most well-known movies, Harold and Maude stars Bud Cort and Ruth Gardin as the titular characters. Harold is a friendless, morbid and rebellious young man who goes through life with little sense of purpose except perturbing his rich mother and engaging with anything to do with death. His life takes a turn when he meets Maude, an almost 80-year-old who is obsessed with life and wants to soak up all the experiences that she can before she passes away. They spend ages trying to prove to the other that they're correct, but as Maude shows Harold how to live, he slowly becomes enamored with her despite their limited time together.

This classic tale of an unlikely bond was actually a direct inspiration for The Holdovers, as discussed by Alexander Payne. Many similarities can be spotted between Harold and Angus, as dark-haired brooding young men who use sarcasm as a weapon and struggle with complex relationships with their mothers. Payne also used Harold and Maude to help emulate the period and capture the charm of 1970s cinema. Both movies explore how human connection is the most important aspect of life, and that closeness and loyalty are what makes us who we are.

Harold and Maude Release Date December 20, 1971 Director Hal Ashby Cast Ruth Gordon , Bud Cort , Vivian Pickles , Cyril Cusack , Charles Tyner , Ellen Geer Runtime 91 minutes

Rent on Amazon

7 'Almost Famous' (2000)

Directed by Cameron Crowe

Image via Columbia Pictures

In another coming-of-age tale set in the 1970s, Almost Famous follows 15-year-old William (Patrick Fugit) as an aspiring rock journalist. Posing as older than 15, he gets a job writing for Rolling Stone Magazine. His first big project is following rock band Stillwater on their tour, documenting the experience. William goes on a journey of self-discovery as the drama unfolds with the band, and he falls in love with the charming Penny Lane (Kate Hudson), who is wrapped up with the lead singer. This now classic movie explores falling in love, growing up and the culture of the 1970s, with an emphasis on drugs, sex and rock and roll.

Once again, we have similar vibes in terms of aesthetic, and the use of the era as a medium for coming-of-age and personal exploration storytelling. William and Angus aren't as comparable, but both learn how to navigate the world as the young men are becoming. Almost Famous got lots of attention for its writing and humor, grabbing an Oscar win for Best Original Screenplay. The Holdovers also scored a nomination for that category and several others.

Rent on Amazon

6 'Francis Ha' (2012)

Directed by Noah Baumbach

Shot in the style of a French New Wave film, Frances Ha stars Greta Gerwig years off of her directorial debut Lady Bird. She portrays the titular character, a 27-year-old dancer living in New York City, facing financial struggles and the rapid changes that occur in early adulthood. Her best friend is further ahead in life than her, and they drift apart as she moves to a wealthier neighborhood and gets into a relationship. Frances goes through the motions trying to find security. She eventually rekindles her friendship, takes on a new job and moves into an apartment of her own.

This comedy-drama has a lot of heart and is a great slice of life of a 20-something woman figuring out life and which direction she wants to move in. Both Frances Ha and The Holdovers capture realistic friendships. Frances drifts from her best friend, but they find their way back to each other. Angus, Paul and Mary all find friendship and family within each other when they need it the most. Perhaps its most comparable factor is Frances and Paul as two characters dealing with feelings of hopelessness until they find meaning. Frances Ha is another subtly done exploration of living and understanding yourself.

frances ha Release Date May 17, 2013 Director Noah Baumbach Cast Greta Gerwig , Mickey Sumner , Michael Esper , Adam Driver , Michael Zegen , Charlotte d'Amboise Runtime 86

Stream on Amazon Prime

5 'The Edge of Seventeen' (2016)

Directed by Kelly Fremon Craig

Image via STX Entertainment

The Edge of Seventeen is a brilliant coming-of-age story starring Hailee Steinfield as Nadine, a sardonic teenage girl who takes on the world with her best friend. She was close with her father, whom she lost to a heart attack. Nadine is left with her mother, who doesn't understand her and favors her older brother. When her best friend starts dating her brother and drifting away, she melts down, finding an unlikely solace in a grumpy and disinterested teacher, Max Bruner (Woody Harrelson).

If you enjoyed and related to the themes of The Holdovers, The Edge of Seventeen hits the same marks. Like Mary Lamb, Nadine deals with the effects of grief after losing a close family member. It follows the characters around daily, punctuating everyday life. Nadine is also a difficult and languishing teenager at odds with her mom, like Angus, although she highlights the experience of a young woman instead. She does so with amazing skill and accuracy. The biggest similarity is Nadine's bond with Max. He appears disconnected and deeply cynical, like Paul, but has a heart of gold underneath the surface. This beautiful story will hit you just as hard as The Holdovers.

The Edge of Seventeen Release Date September 16, 2016 Director Kelly Fremon Craig Cast Hailee Steinfeld , Woody Harrelson , Kyra Sedgwick , Haley Lu Richardson Runtime 104

Rent on Amazon

4 'The Breakfast Club' (1985)

Directed by John Hughes

Image via Universal Pictures

This classic John Hughes flick is one of his most successful and still has a massive cult following almost 40 years later. It follows a group of teenagers forced into a Saturday detention, and worlds collide. Each teenager embodies a different teenage archetype, such as jock, princess, nerd etc. At first, they hate each other, but as they get talking, they realize that they have more in common than they first thought. Dynamics change completely, if only for that one day, as they bond and put themselves into each other's shoes.

While being an 80s movie, The Breakfast Club still manages to embody the retro charm of The Holdovers. But more so, the themes overlap, with The Breakfast Club delving even more into life as a teenager at school and the inner workings of social groups and cliques. You can see a little bit of Angus Tully in John Bender (Judd Nelson) and Allison Reynolds (Ally Sheedy) as two troubled kids trying to find their way in the world. The unlikely family in The Holdovers came together by chance, as does the group in The Breakfast Club. Both movies will have you laughing and crying.

Rent on Amazon

3 'Billy Elliot' (2000)

Directed by Stephen Daldry

Image via Universal/BBC

In Stephen Daldry's 2000 film, we follow 11-year-old Billy (Jamie Bell) as he discovers a hidden passion for ballet dancing. Set in Northern England during the miner's strike, Billy takes secret ballet lessons with teacher Mrs Wilkinson (Julie Walters). When his father and brother find out, a fight ensues, with his father having a prejudiced view of men doing ballet. But they soon came around, wanting to give Billy a chance, and not to follow in their footsteps into the mines. After working through some financial problems, Billy is accepted into the Royal Ballet School and moves to London.

Billy Elliot is a breathtaking exploration of childhood passions, with the barriers of class and society's judgments. It delves into traditional ideas of masculinity, with the backdrop of a major point in British history. Alongside the coming-of-age themes, this one will remind you of The Holdovers with Billy's relationship with Mrs Wilkinson, which has as much heart as Angus' bond with Paul. Despite both pairs having contrasting personalities that clash, they find hope in each other. Mrs Wilkinson finds a new purpose as a teacher, as does Paul when he sacrifices his job for Angus. This one is not to be missed.

Rent on Amazon

2 'Good Will Hunting' (1997)

Directed by Gus Van Sant

Image via Miramax

This well-renowned movie by Gus Van Sant is essential to watch for any coming-of-age/drama film fan. Starring Matt Damon and Robin Williams, it follows Will Hunting, a young troubled man who happens to be a genius who can solve any problem. When he keeps getting into bother, he starts seeing psychiatrist Sean (Williams), who forces him to look deep into himself and find meaning. Will works on himself, even falling in love, but can't make it work due to his issues. His time with Sean helps him change and grow, and he moves on, leaving Sean a letter to thank him.

This inspiring and introspective story is a stunning exploration of unfulfilled potential, and how hard it can be to use your talents and passions when you're dealing with the effects of a rocky childhood. Like Billy Elliot, Good Will Hunting has the same heart as The Holdovers with the central relationship between Will and Sean. Like Angus and Paul, they challenge each other, argue, disagree and ultimately find love and respect for one another. That, along with the old-fashioned aesthetic, places these films in similar veins. Both are expertly done drama movies with humorous moments and a whole lot of passion.

Watch on Netflix

1 'Dead Poets Society' (1989)

Directed by Peter Weir

The last one for lovers of The Holdovers is another Robin Williams film, this time Dead Poets Society, directed by Peter Weir. Set in an upper-class boys' boarding school, Professor John Keating (Williams) joins the faculty and ruffles some feathers, inspiring an otherwise bored class of teenagers with literature and poetry. With an ensemble cast of boys including Ethan Hawke as Todd and Robert Leonard as Neil, the group restart an old secret society where they hide out in a cave and read poetry. The inspiration gets to Neil the most, and he tries to follow his heart in acting, leading to grave consequences for him, the boys and Mr Keating.

Dead Poet's Society is arguably the most similar to The Holdovers, from the boarding school setting to the calm and beautiful cinematography. It features an inspiring teacher that changes the boys' perspective forever, perhaps what Paul could have been had he not been a strict cynic. While Keating encourages his students to 'seize the day', Paul tends to take a tough-love approach, but both end up having a long-lasting effect on their students. Dead Poets Society is heartbreaking and inspiring at the same time, ending with a tragedy that propels the characters into grief, like Mary. These movies undoubtedly belong side by side.

Dead Poets Society Release Date June 2, 1989 Director Peter Weir Cast Robin Williams , Robert Sean Leonard , Ethan Hawke , Josh Charles , Gale Hansen , Dylan Kussman Runtime 128

Watch on Disney+

NEXT: The 30 Best Performances of 2023