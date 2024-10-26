Enigmatic, volatile, deranged, and dangerous, the Joker is a defining icon of comic book villainy, one whose transition to the silver screen has seen him become one of the most attention-grabbing and striking characters in entertainment history. With his presence in blockbuster films, television series, and video games, he transcends the role of the antagonist, evolving beyond merely being Batman's greatest adversary—and the greatest villain in superhero history—to the extent that the clown prince of crime has amassed a fan base of his own.

The annals of film history have pictures to cater to all the villain’s vivacious admirers, regardless of whether they are drawn to his psychotic disposition, his appetite for anarchy and chaos, his sinister slapstick sadism, or even all of the above in equal measure. Ranging from comedy classics released almost a century ago to modern-day icons of slasher cinema, and everything in between, each of these 10 pictures should appeal to those who love the best bad guy in comic book history.

10 'V for Vendetta' (2005)

Directed by James McTeigue

A pale white face with a creepy smile serving as a symbol to instigate chaos, disorder, and societal decay or change; well, that is very Joker. Remaining in the wheelhouse of comic book adaptations, V for Vendetta is the brilliant iteration of Alan Moore’s graphic novel that challenges notions of heroism, symbolism, and purpose. Whereas the Joker is an erratic terrorist jeopardizing the citizens of Gotham to spread havoc, V (Hugo Weaving) is depicted as a revolutionary standing against a tyrannical government in a dystopian future world.

It would be too simplistic to describe V for Vendetta as a story set in a world that would make the Joker a hero, but its post-apocalyptic, fascist setting does call for a protagonist with more, shall we say, rambunctious methods. Given its dashing style, entertaining vigor, thematic exploration, and its complex hero, V for Vendetta is the perfect superhero film for lovers of the Joker (other than superhero films actually featuring the Joker, of course).

9 'Terrifier 2' (2022)

Directed by Damien Leone

Terrifier 2 is the film for fans of the Joker who simply enjoy the idea of a chaotic clown on a killing spree. While 2016’s The Terrifier is an admirable example of this, the notorious sequel is the film that hacked its way towards mainstream attention, establishing the title as the spearhead of a new age of slasher horror cinema, and Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) as the genre’s latest icon.

It is plain to see why Art has elevated to such a standing. Not only is he the embodiment of bloodlust and murderous evil—one imbued with no small amount of creativity—but he also sports a slapstick savagery that has a knack for being wickedly hilarious. Intrigued DC Comics fans should be warned that the graphic gore of Terrifier 2 is not to be underestimated, but if the deranged dicing and slicing of a sadistic clown takes your fancy, then there are few films better suited to your wants.

8 'Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer' (1986)

Directed by John McNaughton

The Joker is ultimately a vessel of violence, a disturbing and erratic murderer with no real rhyme or reason. While it can be cynically fun to trivialize these elements at times, it is also important to acknowledge the nature and gravitas of what this means in the real world. In this regard, there are few films finer than the criminally underrated Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer.

Based on real serial killers Henry Lee Lucas and Ottis Toole, the horror-drama sees Michael Rooker make his sublime feature debut as Henry, a recently released ex-con who begins killing people indiscriminately and forms an unusual bond with his willing aide, Otis (Tom Towles). It has an enduring sense of frustrated urgency, one that wants to remind moviegoers of the horrors of what they’ve grown desensitized to. Even nearing the 40th anniversary of its release, Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer remains a harrowing and terrifying depiction of a brand of criminal many today seek to romanticize.

7 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest' (1975)

Directed by Milos Forman

Has there ever been a better movie about anarchy clashing with authority? Based on Ken Kesey’s novel of the same name, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest focuses on Randall Patrick McMurphy (Jack Nicholson), an ex-con who feigns mental illness when arrested for statutory rape in order to be sent to a mental institution instead of prison. When he arrives, he finds his freewheeling, reckless, and effervescent approach to life at odds with the strict dominion of the tyrannical Nurse Ratched (Louise Fletcher).

It is famously one of only three films to win the “Big Five” awards at the Oscars, which includes a win for Nicholson’s infectious lead performance that is rife with an energetic and rebellious spirit, yet also underlined by his character’s significant flaws. Nicholson, of course, would go on to play the Joker in 1989’s Batman, which remains one of the best live-action depictions of the character audiences have ever seen.

6 'Duck Soup' (1933)

Directed by Leo McCarey

There are many fans of the Joker out there who believe that the character is at his best when at his most jovial and juvenile, when he is a twisted trickster, more so than a troublesome terrorist. For these fans—or anyone who enjoys the Joker’s slapstick streaks—the Marx Brothers’ 1933 classic comedy Duck Soup is a perfect viewing recommendation, especially as it remains the gold standard of frenzied physical gags even over 90 years after its initial release.

It overloads its 68-minute runtime with a plethora of jokes that spew forth at breakneck speed. Everything from political satire to musical mayhem serves as a gag, though the film is most prolific in the wheelhouse of Groucho Marx’s slick and sinister wit and a slapstick absurdism that is so ridiculous it’s genius. It is a true timeless classic that presents the famed comedy troupe at their all-time best.

5 'Phantom of the Paradise' (1974)

Directed by Brian De Palma

The Joker is a character that thrives on his enigmatic backstory, his lack of any defining orientation to give his nefarious ways rhyme or reason. However, one of the more prevalent theories as to how he came to be what he is suggests he fell into a vat of chemical waste that bleached his skin and effectively drove him beyond the brink of sanity. Those who take an interest in this backstory would find an appeal in the criminally underrated 1974 rock opera Phantom of the Paradise.

Taking inspiration from Gaston Leroux's "The Phantom of the Opera"—and the early horror movies it inspired—Phantom of the Paradise follows a disfigured musician hellbent on taking revenge against the treacherous producer who stole his work. In an effort to exact his revenge, Winslow Leach (William Finley) takes to haunting his nemesis's luxurious new rock venue, The Paradise. A rousing story of revenge and heartache armed with an arresting visual flair and Paul Williams' spellbinding original songs, Phantom of the Paradise is a wickedly enchanting story of corruption, chaos, and rock ‘n’ roll.

4 'Taxi Driver' (1976)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Taxi Driver is a film that became intrinsically connected to the Joker following 2019’s Joker, but the Martin Scorsese masterpiece holds plenty of intrigue for fans regardless of their thoughts on the Todd Phillips picture. An ambling, anxiety-inducing examination of bitterness, violence, and social isolation, it follows Vietnam War vet and New York cab driver Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro) as his festering disgust with the world around him gradually manifests into a violent mission.

Like in Joker, the volatility of the protagonist is used to spotlight social sickness, a contagious and vitriolic ire of cultural decay that leads to the misguided idolization of violent acts. However, where Joker presents its violent display with a certain triumphant undertone, Taxi Driver is underscored with a more considered and poignant nuance that hits at the core of modern society’s infatuation with brutality. In this regard, it is a thought-provoking drama that is rich with many of the same ideas that make the Joker so compelling.

3 'The King of Comedy' (1982)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Another Martin Scorsese masterwork, another brilliant performance from Robert De Niro, and another film that has been tied to Joker; The Kind of Comedy is the ugliness of dreams of stardom laid bare. Robert Pupkin (De Niro) is an aspiring comedian who spends most of his time hoping for his big break while staging imaginary talk show interviews in his mother’s basement. When famed talk show host Jerry Langford (Jerry Lewis) turns him down, he sets out to kidnap the television personality and hold him to ransom for a guest spot on his program.

A box office flop that was largely misinterpreted upon release, The King of Comedy has come to be viewed as a black comedy satire that is as surgically precise as it is painfully uncomfortable. Its comparisons to Joker are plain to see, but it holds a relevance for many iterations of the character, with Pupkin’s disconcerting showmanship and his capacity for shocking, violent, and erratic behavior making him a compelling figure even if an unnerving one.

2 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Directed by Jonathan Demme

An icon of horror/thriller cinema that remains just as effective today as it was in 1991, The Silence of the Lambs is a pulsating masterpiece of suspense and dread. It follows FBI cadet Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) as she is assigned the task of interviewing detained serial killer and psychologist Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) to gain insights into an active case. She enters into a transactional arrangement with the inmate, revealing intimate details about her past with the hope that what she learns from Lecter will help her apprehend Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine) and save his latest victim.

Like the aforementioned One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, it is another of just three films to have ever won the illustrious “Big Five” at the Oscars. More to the point of relevance to the Joker though, it is one of the greatest examples of a criminal mastermind ever put to screen. Hopkins revels in every second of his limited screen time to present Lecter as a sophisticated yet terrifying psychopath who is always the smartest character in the film. Manipulative, calculating, and ruthless, he occupies a brand of villainy similar to that of the Joker.

1 'Airplane!' (1980)

Directed by Jim Abrahams, David Zucker & Jerry Zucker

Like the aforementioned Duck Soup, Airplane! is a defining masterpiece of cinematic slapstick comedy that operates at such breakneck ferocity that its story is diving into one gag before audiences have had the time to recover from the last one. Spoofing the disaster movies of the 1970s, it transpires as the crew and passengers of a commercial flight come down with food poisoning. A former fighter pilot must overcome his trauma to execute a safe landing while a doctor tends to the sick fliers.

It thrives on its juvenile silliness, presenting an uproarious cacophony of bone-dry humor and groan-worthy gags that can only be described as relentless. It doesn’t have the violent extravagance, the social insights, or the maniacal evil of some other films on this list, but as a pure slapstick spectacle for those who love everything that is fun about the Joker, there is not a movie that could be a better recommendation.

