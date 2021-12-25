From dark and gritty plots to light-hearted comedy, here's the best of the spy genre for you to choose from.

It's been a long time coming but The King's Man is finally set to arrive in theaters. The prequel to the Kingsman film series, The King's Man has been directed by Matthew Vaughn from a screenplay by Vaughn and Karl Gajdusek and a story by Vaughn. The much-awaited film narrates the origins of the independent intelligence organization at the heart of the action-comedy franchise.

The movie boasts a star-studded cast including Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance. Set in the time of World War I, the prequel film promises to be an epic action spy film that's going to be a joy to watch.

But The King's Man isn't the only espionage movie out there that's worth watching (or rewatching). And whether before or after watching the film, if you'd like to see more great movies in the genre, we've got you covered.

Here's a list of similar movies that you can check out for more high-energy spy fun. So slip on those Oxfords and button up your suits. This is going to be a fun ride.

Related:Seven More ‘Kingsman’ Movies Are Being Planned in Addition to a TV Series

The Man From U.N.C.L.E

Image via Warner Bros.

Based on the 1964 MGM television series of the same name created by Norman Felton and Sam Rolfe, 2015's The Man From U.N.C.L.E. was directed by Guy Ritchie. The film stars an ensemble cast including Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer, Alicia Vikander, Elizabeth Debicki, and Hugh Grant.

Cavill plays Napoleon Solo, a CIA agent who is forced to team up with KGB operative Illya Kuryakin (Armie Hammer) in order to stop a criminal organization from using nuclear weapons to further their nefarious plans. It's a spirited ride full of the best of the spy genre. If you loved the humor and action of the Kingsman movies, The Man From U.N.C.L.E. should definitely be on your watchlist.

Johnny English

Image via Focus Feature

An even more comedic spy movie, Johnny English stars the iconic Rowan Atkinson as the eponymous British spy. A goofy caricature of James Bond, Johnny English is literally the last person you want working on a sensitive case. But when all other MI7 agents are killed in a fell swoop, this dimwitted and utterly self-important spy is brought in to uncover a plot on the Crown.

There's just about enough espionage stuff in Johnny English to qualify it as part of the genre but it's primarily a comedy movie. And Rowan Atkinson's performance as the bumbling spy is deliciously hilarious.

The Ipcress File

Image via Rank Films

Starring Michael Caine as British spy Harry Palmer, 1965's The Ipcress File was the first movie in the Harry Palmer film series. Conceived as a more understated alternative to the James Bond movies, The Ipcress File was directed by Sidney J. Furie and went on to earn awards and acclaim.

In the movie, Palmer is brought in to investigate the kidnapping of a scientist. As he follows a series of leads in search of his target, Palmer uncovers a deadly plot involving a dangerous new method of psychological warfare. Caine went on to star in four more Harry Palmer movies and The Ipcress File is considered one of the best espionage movies of all time.

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Image via 20th Century Fox

This one is... complicated to say the least. The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen is a somewhat loose adaptation of Alan Moore and Kevin O'Neill's comic book series of the same name. It's also a generally hated movie, despised by the comic book creators for straying too far from the source material. In fact, the movie was so poorly received that the director, Stephen Norrington, has not made a film since its release in 2003. Most people will tell you to avoid it like the plague. I am not most people.

In my opinion, there are three reasons why The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen is worth watching. A) It has a lovely gothic feel to it, B) it brings together some great characters from famous literary works, and C) it stars the late Sean Connery.

No, it isn't exactly a great movie but if you keep your reservations aside for an hour and fifty minutes, it's a totally fun watch. Besides featuring Connery as English adventurer Allan Quatermain, the film stars Naseeruddin Shah as Captain Nemo, Peta Wilson as Dr. Mina Harker, Tony Curran as an Invisible Man called Rodney Skinner, Stuart Townsend as Dorian Gray, Shane West as Tom Sawyer, Jason Flemyng as Dr. Henry Jekyll / Mr. Edward Hyde, and Richard Roxburgh as "M", among others. When a terrible new villain threatens to ignite a world war, these diverse characters are brought together to unravel the plot and save the world. Lower your expectations, grab some popcorn, and just enjoy the ride.

Related:New 'The King's Man' Footage and Images Tease Evil Villains and a Return to the Kingsman Legacy

Red

Inspired by the Homage Comics limited series of the same name, Red is a 2010 action-comedy directed by Robert Schwentke. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman, John Malkovich, Helen Mirren, Karl Urban, and Mary-Louise Parker.

Bruce Willis plays a former black-ops agent named Frank Moses. When Frank finds out that an assassin has vowed to kill him, he reunites with his old team to neutralize the threat. It's a funny, light-hearted movie that's perfect for fans of Willis and lovers of the action genre. Red also spawned a sequel titled Red 2, which was released on July 19, 2013.

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

Image via StudioCanal

One of the greatest spy movies of all time, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is based on the 1974 novel of the same name by John le Carré. Directed by Tomas Alfredson, the 2011 movie stars Gary Oldman, Kathy Burke, Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth, Stephen Graham, Tom Hardy, Ciarán Hinds, John Hurt, Toby Jones, Simon McBurney, and Mark Strong.

George Smiley (Gary Oldman), a retired spy, is tasked by his former boss to find a mole at the head of the British Intelligence service. His investigation is complicated by animosity from the current heads of the service and the existence of a secret Soviet spy who has been supplying secrets to the British. What follows is a dark and gritty tale of betrayal and intrigue, bringing out all the ugliness of true espionage.

The Man Who Never Was

Image via 20th Century Fox

This 1956 movie is an adaptation of Lt. Cmdr. Ewen Montagu's book of the same name and narrates the story of Operation Mincemeat, one of the single most important real-life acts of misdirection employed by the Allied forces during World War II. The Man Who Never Was, while including some dramatizations, is a more-or-less accurate account of the operation, by which the British made the Germans believe that the Allied invasion of Sicily was actually happening elsewhere.

Starring Stephen Boyd, Clifton Webb, and Gloria Grahame, The Man Who Never Was is a brilliant wartime story. The fact that it's based on true events just makes the movie even more enjoyable and in many ways, it's a cultural landmark. As espionage stories go, this is one of the most exciting ones out there and it's a film that every fan of the genre should certainly check out. The historical events that inspired the movie are also set to be recounted in a new 2022 film titled Operation Mincemeat. The upcoming movie stars Colin Firth, Kelly Macdonald, Matthew Macfadyen, Penelope Wilton, Johnny Flynn, and Jason Isaacs, among others.

Keep Reading:First ‘The King’s Man’ Social Reactions Say It's Tonally All Over the Place, But With a Wild Rhys Ifans Performance

How to Watch ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth': Is Joel Coen's Shakespearean Drama Streaming or in Theaters? Something brilliant this way comes...

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email