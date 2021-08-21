I know this is sad for fans of the film series to hear, but Netflix’s teen romcom trilogy The Kissing Booth came to an end on August 11, 2021 with the release of the third and final film, The Kissing Booth 3. The new movie continues the love story of Elle (Joey King) and Noah (Jacob Elordi), finally answering the question posed by the second film of whether Elle is going to go to Harvard with Noah or Berkeley with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney), who also happens to be Noah’s little brother. So what will Elle decide? And will she and Noah be able to stay together?

But what’s there to do once you finish The Kissing Booth 3? Start the whole trilogy over? Sure, you could do that, or you could check out some other great movies that might just end up being your next obsession. While comedies have always been successful and abundant, the romantic comedy genre has seen a big revival in the past few years, leading to quite a few fantastic films to put on your to-watch list. Check out seven great movie recommendations for your next watch that fans of Elle, Noah, and Lee’s story are sure to love.

Love, Rosie

Starring Lily Collins as the title character and Sam Claflin as her best friend Alex, 2014’s Love, Rosie follows the neverending story of Rosie and Alex’s love for one another. After growing up as best friends, Alex kisses Rosie on her 18th birthday and realizes that he has feelings for her. Unfortunately, Rosie has too much to drink and the next day she doesn’t remember what happened, leaving Alex unsure of Rosie’s real feelings for him and without the courage to ask her. Not wanting to ruin their special friendship, Alex doesn’t push it. As the two grow older, they face further obstacles in their romance, like going away to university, involvement in other relationships, and even children, but somehow they are always drawn back together in the end. Love, Rosie is a cute, fun film with a fantastic British cast, also featuring Christian Cooke, Suki Waterhouse, and Jaime Winston. It’s a classic friends-to-lovers story, and Rosie and Alex get into some crazy mischief that would definitely earn best friends Elle and Lee’s approval.

The Edge of Seventeen

The Edge of Seventeen is more of a teen drama than others on this list, focusing on the troubles of a teenage girl named Nadine, played by Hailee Steinfeld, as she deals with personal difficulties coming to terms with her best friend Krista (Haley Lu Richardson) dating her brother. The film also stars Woody Harrelson as Nadine’s teacher Mr. Bruner, who gives her a healthy dose of reality and good advice when she needs it. But don’t worry, The Edge of Seventeen also has a lot of awkward comedy scenarios like those in The Kissing Booth, as well as a subtle yet sweet romance with Nadine and Hayden Szeto as Erwin.

While Steinfeld was already at the top of her game when this movie was released in 2016 — though she’s still going up, so check her out in Marvel’s Hawkeye series soon — The Edge of Seventeen was an early role for Richardson, which was shortly followed by standout performances in Split and Columbus. The coming-of-age movie was praised by critics and audiences alike upon release, and it has only become more loved over the years. Who knows, it might become a new favorite for you.

Crazy Rich Asians

Netflix’s The Kissing Booth and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before are both a big part of the recent revival of romcoms, along with 2018’s Crazy Rich Asians. Directed by Jon M. Chu and based on the 2013 book of the same name by Kevin Kwan, Crazy Rich Asians stars Constance Wu as Rachel, a college professor raised by a single mother who is thrust into the world of the rich elite of Singapore when she travels there with her boyfriend Nick, played by Henry Golding. What follows is a bit like The Princess Diaries meets Cinderella, as Rachel tries to fit into this strange new world while also battling for acceptance from Nick’s mother Eleanor, played by the wonderful Michelle Yeoh. Crazy Rich Asians is romantic and hilarious, and the movie brings unique diversity to a genre that was getting a little stale. The story feels new and innovative, yet it still follows the classic romcom storyline to great success, with elaborate production design and amazing styling. Along with Wu, Golding, and Yeoh, the standout ensemble cast in the film also includes Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Ken Jeong, Sonoya Mizuno, and more.

The DUFF

Okay, the first time looking at the premise for The DUFF, the movie might seem like a silly, superficial film, but let me tell you, this romcom is definitely worth a second look. Based on the young adult novel by Kody Keplinger, The DUFF is about a teenage girl who learns that she has been labeled the “DUFF” of her friend group, a term that stands for Designated Ugly Fat Friend but really means the least popular friend in the group, or the one others use to get to her cooler friends. Yes, it sounds bad, and I thought the same thing before I watched the movie. But instead of a vapid, boring story, The DUFF turns out to be very witty and enjoyable, with a well-written script and a fantastic cast. Mae Whitman plays the lead, Bianca, while Robbie Amell stars opposite her as Wesley, Bianca’s next door neighbor and former best friend who now hangs out with the popular and athletic kids. The rest of the cast also includes Bella Thorne, Romany Malco, Ken Jeong, and Alison Janney. The DUFF’s great acting adds to the central emotional journey, which focuses on Bianca learning to accept and celebrate who she is, flaws included, while also not judging those around her based on how they look. Overall, it’s a thoroughly entertaining watch, and Bianca and Wesley are one of the cutest romcom couples I’ve seen in a while.

The Half of It

The first fellow Netflix Original on this list, you don’t even have to leave the streaming platform to find a fantastic teen romantic comedy to watch next. The Half of It, which came out in 2020, features plenty of scheming and secret feelings, perfect for a The Kissing Booth fan, along with an extremely relatable protagonist in Leah Lewis’s Ellie Chu. The movie focuses on Ellie, an awkward teenage girl who spends most of her time focusing on school, as she helps a popular kid named Paul (Daniel Diemer) get the girl of his dreams to fall in love with him by writing love letters for some much-needed extra cash. The only problem? Ellie is also in love with the same girl, a pretty, intelligent fellow student named Aster (Alexxis Lemire). As Ellie’s words lead Aster to start falling in love with Paul, Aster’s responses only makes Ellie more infatuated as well, forcing her to decide between telling Aster and Paul the truth about her feelings or holding the secret forever. The Half of It is sweet and endearing, and if you haven’t checked this film out yet, you’re truly missing out on an underappreciated gem.

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging

Co-written and directed by Gurinder Chadha, who is also the woman behind Bend It Like Beckham, the movie Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging is a popular British teen comedy that’s honestly the perfect pick for The Kissing Booth fans. The 2008 film stars Georgia Groome as Georgia Nicholson, a teenage girl who spends most of her time worrying about being embarrassed by her parents, not developing boobs yet, and whether or not she’ll ever get a boyfriend. Hint — she does. Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Georgia’s love interest Robbie, a boy who moves to the area with his brother and instantly becomes the talk of the town, as well as Georgia’s target boyfriend. Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging is a uniquely charming story that embraces and celebrates everything awkward about being a teenager through outspoken Georgia’s journey to self-acceptance. The film is full of hilarious, distinctly British humor, with a cast that also stars comedians Alan Davies and Karen Taylor as Georgia’s parents, along with Eleanor Tomlinson and Georgia Henshaw as Georgia’s best friend and school bully, respectively. Over a decade after Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging first came out, the movie is still very popular and loved by fans.

Let It Snow

Another Netflix film here, proving that the streamer has become quite good at producing entertaining romcom films, Let It Snow is based on the novel of the same name by authors Maureen Johnson, John Green, and Lauren Myracle, featuring a series of interconnected stories of romance set during the holiday season. The film has a big cast of characters, with the plot winding through a few different love stories that all come together in the end. There’s Isabela Merced as Julia Reyes, a girl who is considering rejecting her acceptance into Columbia University to care for her sick mother when she runs into singer Stuart Bale (Shameik Moore), who is just passing through town and needs some help feeling the holiday spirit. Kiernan Shipka plays Duke, a popular girl who doesn’t realize that her best friend Tobin (Mitchell Hope) is in love with her, while waitress Dorrie (Liv Hewson) is dealing with an almost-girlfriend named Kerry (Anna Akana) who isn’t out to her friends yet. There are even more great actors and interesting stories in the movie, and Let It Snow definitely has no shortage of funny and adorable moments. With so many romances going on at once, you’re bound to find one you really like.

