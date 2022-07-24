The Last of the Mohicans is a unique film within Michael Mann’s filmography. The director is best known for his cool, atmospheric neo-noir films, such as Thief, Heat, Collateral, and Miami Vice. The Last of the Mohicans certainly doesn’t skimp on the action, but it's a historically based epic, and the film’s success just shows the range within Mann’s work. Although the depiction of indigenous culture has been hotly debated, The Last of the Mohicans is earnest in its attempt to be understanding.

If you thought that Daniel Day-Lewis was only in more straightforward dramas, then you might be surprised to see him in The Last of the Mohicans as a convincing action star. Day-Lewis plays Nathaniel "Hawkeye" Poe, a white man who was adopted and raised by the Mohicans. Hawkeye and his companions agree to help transport a group of women to safety. Although there have been many adaptations of James Fenimore Cooper’s original novel, Mann’s film became the definitive version. If you love The Last of the Mohicans, then you should definitely check out these 12 historically epic films as well.

Barry Lyndon (1975)

Barry Lyndon isn’t exactly what you’d expect when you think of the phrase “three-hour period romantic drama.” Stanley Kubrick’s 1975 masterpiece deconstructs the nature of epic storytelling with one of the most unlikeable main characters in film history. The Irish rogue Barry (Ryan O’Neal) flees his homeland after being accused of murder and proceeds to switch sides several times throughout England during the 18th century. If you love Mann’s craftsmanship in The Last of the Mohicans, you may enjoy Kubrick’s natural lighting and elaborate set architecture.

Glory (1989)

Image via TriStar

Like The Last of the Mohicans, Glory is a film that is mostly successful in its attempt to tackle discrimination. Although it is filtered through the perspective of the white character Colonel Robert Gould Shaw (Matthew Broderick), the film shows the bravery of the Union Army's first African-American regiment during the Civil War. It takes true bravery to fight for a country that does not fully support you in return. The film features standout performances from an incredible ensemble of black actors, including Denzel Washington, who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his powerful performance as Private Silas Trip.

Dances With Wolves (1990)

Image via Orion Pictures

Dances With Wolves will forever be known as the film that won Best Picture over Goodfellas. That’s certainly not the best way to judge the film; Kevin Costner’s gorgeous Western epic is one of the rare films that justifies its three-hour runtime. Similar to The Last of the Mohicans, Dances With Wolves explores the mistreatment of the indigenous people. Costner stars as Lieutenant John J. Dunbar, a former Union officer who is protected and later accepted by the Lakota tribe. John Barry’s beautiful score rivals Trevor Jones and Randy Edelmans’ iconic work on The Last of the Mohicans.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Image via The Guardian

After winning the Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director for Dances With Wolves, Costner returned to the period epic genre with his titular role in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. Like The Last of the Mohicans, Costner’s take on the iconic outlaw hero is much more romantic, action-packed, and gorgeously produced than previous versions of the story. Costner’s shaky accent can be criticized, but it's impossible to say a negative word about Alan Rickman’s eccentric role as the villainous Sheriff of Nottingham.

Legends of the Fall (1994)

Image via TriStar Pictures

If you look at the great run of period Western epics in the 1990s, it’s easy to reminisce about how they “simply don’t make them like they used to.” A year after The Last of the Mohicans hit theaters, Edward Zwick’s gorgeous epic Legends of the Fall showed the trials and tribulations of one family as they survive the Prohibition era, World War I, and all the dangers of the frontier. Anthony Hopkins’ moving portrayal of the family’s patriarch, Colonel William Ludlow, may have earned him acclaim, but it was Brad Pitt’s groundbreaking performance as Tristan Ludlow that made him into the star that he is today.

Gladiator (2000)

Image via Universal Pictures

Gladiator was a true sensation, and became one of the few summer blockbuster epics to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. If you’re talking about filmmakers that know how to capture an incredible scope, then Mann and Ridley Scott are in a class of their own. Gladiator is iconic because of its combat sequences, but the film is much more emotionally resonant than it is often given credit for. Russell Crowe’s Oscar winning performance as the Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius shows all the anguish of a man who's been betrayed and imprisoned.

Cold Mountain (2003)

Image via Miramax

One of the most beautiful things about The Last of the Mohicans is its patience. The slower scenes between Hawkeye and Cora Munro (Madeleine Stowe) make the film’s climactic action sequences even more effective. Cold Mountain also shows the importance of this dichotomy. The Civil War epic begins by showing the romantic yearnings of William Inman (Jude Law) and Ada Monroe (Nicole Kidman) during the dawn of the Confederacy. When Inman is enlisted, he eventually deserts the Confederate Army, and begins the slow trek home to his one true love.

Troy (2004)

The Last of the Mohicans was impressive in how it improved upon previous adaptations of the story. There aren’t a lot of stories that are as beloved as Iliad, but Troy is definitely one of the best adaptations to ever grace the silver screen. Troy loosely tells Homer’s original story by focusing on the conflict between the Greek hero Achilles (Brad Pitt) and the wicked Crown Prince of Troy, Hector (Eric Bana). At 163 minutes, it's rarely dull.

Master and Commander: Far Side of the World (2003)

Image via 20th Century Fox

The Last of the Mohicans is an unglamorous look at combat; instead of making the period setting more sensational than it actually was, Mann looked at the diligent work that the heroes did in order to survive. Peter Weir’s criminally underrated 2003 film Master and Commander: Far Side of the World did the same thing for naval combat. Based on the first three novels from Patrick O'Brian’s series, the film follows the adventures of Captain Jack Aubrey (Russell Crowe) and his crew during the Napoleonic War. The film’s reputation has only increased in the years that passed, and it was finally announced that a subsequent project was in the works in 2021.

Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

If you saw Kingdom of Heaven during its initial theatrical release in 2005, you may have left the theater confused, disoriented, and bored. Thankfully, Ridley Scott’s director’s cut of the Crusade epic does a much better job at fleshing out the characters and explaining the motivation for their quest. Similar to Hawkeye in The Last of the Mohicans, Orlando Bloom’s Balian is a man reeling from the loss of his family. After his father (Liam Neeson) is killed, Balian decides to fulfill his family’s heritage and defend the Kingdom of Jerusalem.

Outlaw King (2018)

Image via Netflix

If you think that they “just don’t make them like The Last of the Mohicans anymore,” you may be surprised to find this hidden gem on Netflix. Outlaw King works as a semi-sequel to Braveheart; following the death of William Wallace, the Scottish King Robert the Bruce (Chris Pine) leads a rebel army against the English crown. Outlaw King and The Last of the Mohicans both work because the characters show the intelligence required of a good leader; Bruce knows that an open war will result in a massacre, so he decides to lead a guerrilla army to win back his homeland castle-by-castle.

The Last Duel (2021)

Image via 20th Century Studios

The box office failure of The Last Duel is truly disheartening. The medieval epic is one of the best films that Ridley Scott has made in years, and uses an interesting storytelling device to explore the nature of justice. The film tells the story of the last trial by combat in France from three different characters’ points of view. Marguerite (Jodie Comer) is raped by Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), prompting her husband, Sir Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon), to challenge his former best friend to a duel. Although there are subtle differences between Damon and Driver’s sections, Comer’s chapter is properly titled “the truth.”