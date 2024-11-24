When it comes to the best Disney movies, The Little Mermaid remains a fan favorite to this day. Kicking off Disney’s unofficial ‘Renaissance’ era in 1989, the release of the classic marked a new age for the studio of critically and commercially successful animated films. Very loosely inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s original fairytale, the story follows Ariel (Jodi Benson), a mermaid who is in love with Prince Eric (Christopher Daniel Barnes) and longs to experience life on land.

She strikes a deal with sea witch Ursula (Pat Carroll), who allows her to become human for three days but also takes away her voice. Thanks to its magical aquatic setting, lovable characters, and brilliant music (which it won two Oscars for), The Little Mermaid is often regarded as one of the best animated movies of its time and is still loved and re-watched by audiences around the world. Lucky for fans of all things mermaids, there are plenty of other movies like The Little Mermaid worth checking out that deliver the same kind of adventure, humor, and heart while under the sea.

10 'The Little Mermaid' (2023)

Directed by Rob Marshall

Over the past ten years or so, Disney has released several live-action remakes of some of their most classic animated films, such as Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin. In 2023, The Little Mermaid was the latest to join this group with a dazzling re-imagining. Halle Bailey plays Ariel, while the film also stars Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Daveed Digs as Sebastian and Jacob Tremblay as Flounder. For audiences who are fans of the original, checking out this one is a must.

While some of the studio’s live-action remakes have been poorly received, such as The Lion King, The Little Mermaid is a far better example. The plot is essentially the same as the 1983 film, but there are some nice story and character alterations that make it feel fresh. Ariel and Eric’s connection has far more depth, while Ariel, as a character, has goals that extend beyond being with a prince. Bailey is perfectly cast, with a voice to match Benson’s animated Ariel.

9 'The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea' (2000)

Directed by Jim Kammerud and Brian Smith

Ariel’s story continues in The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea, a straight-to-video sequel that provides more mermaid enchantment and underwater adventure. Ariel and Eric (Rob Paulsen) now have a daughter named Melody (Tara Strong). They live on land and Melody is not allowed in the ocean until she finds a mysterious locket that pulls her to the sea as she seeks answers. Ariel must turn back into a mermaid to save her daughter, and face Ursula’s equally diabolical sister Morgana (Pat Carroll), who plans to take control over the entire ocean.

While this sequel is undoubtedly inferior to the original movie, it still makes for a magical ride, and it is a treat to see so many beloved characters return again. Morgana makes for a fantastically evil sea witch, like her sister Ursula (both are voiced by Pat Carroll), and there are a bunch of catchy new songs. Don’t go in expecting a masterpiece, but those who love the first movie are sure to find something to enjoy.

8 'The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Beginning' (2008)

Directed by Peggy Holmes

Fans were treated to more adventures with Ariel in the 2008 straight-to-video prequel The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning. Ariel’s mother, Queen Athena (Lorelei Hill Butters), is introduced when Ariel and her sisters are children. After she tragically dies after trying to retrieve a music box, King Triton (Jim Cummings) outlaws music across the kingdom of Atlantica. When Ariel discovers an underground music club, she also discovers her love for music and sets out on a quest to restore it and change her father’s mind.

Again, this prequel fails to meet the high standard of the original film, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a whole lot of fun. With its slightly outlandish plot, the film embraces its comedic side more and pushes the humor to a new level. Sally Field as Marina Del Ray makes for a different kind of villain to Ursula or Morgana but is just as conniving. The story is emotionally compelling thanks to the inclusion of Ariel’s late mother, and how that shapes her.

7 'Aquamarine' (2006)

Directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum

Many young girls have either dreamed of being or meeting a mermaid, and this fantasy is realized in the fantasy teen rom-com Aquamarine. In the film, best friends Claire (Emma Roberts) and Hailey (JoJo) befriend a mermaid named Aquamarine (Sara Paxton) who they find in their beach club’s swimming pool. Aquamarine falls in love with handsome lifeguard Raymond (Jake McDorman), and promises Claire and Hailey a wish if they can help her win his heart and prove to Neptune that love exists.

Aquamarine features all the perfect summer 2000s vibes in terms of style and aesthetic. From her blue-streaked hair and starfish earrings to her ability to turn a t-shirt into a dress? Aquamarine is a fashion icon. You’ll admire her shiny and sparkly tail, which appears when she touches water and at sunset. After the movie, viewers will wish they had a fishy friend who they could talk to about crushes, clothes, and confidence. It’s undeniably cheesy, but in the best way possible.

6 'Splash' (1984)

Directed by Ron Howard

Ron Howard has had an extensive career directing some of Hollywood’s biggest movies, but one of his best and most rewatchable is the ‘80s comedy Splash. As a young boy, Allen (Tom Hanks) is rescued by a mermaid while drowning. Years later as an adult, he is rescued once again by the mermaid, who decides to search for him afterward in New York City. Her name is Madison (Daryl Hannah), and the two fall in love, but Allen doesn’t know that she is a mermaid. She must avoid getting her legs wet in order to keep her secret.

Madison humorously tries to adapt to human life and customs, which is where much of the film’s comedy comes from. A young Hanks is wonderfully charismatic alongside Hannah, who brings the perfect mermaid vibes with her long flowing hair. The film also features comedy legends Eugene Levy and John Candy, making for a top-notch ensemble. Splash is a whimsical fish-out-of-water story (quite literally) and is told with wit that is hard to resist.

5 'Aquaman' (2018)

Directed by James Wan

DC took a splash under the sea with 2018’s Aquaman, the first solo movie for the Justice League member. Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), the son of Atlanna (Nicole Kidman) and the half-human heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis must take his rightful place on the throne in order to prevent a war between the underwater and surface worlds. With his tyrannical half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) currently ruling, Arthur must team up with his mentor Vulko (Willem Dafoe) and Princess Mera (Amber Heard) to bring him down.

Aquaman is a visual feast, with meticulously detailed underwater VFX, creating a vast and mystical aquatic environment. Atlantis is full of different creatures that are creatively designed and presented. Momoa is perfectly cast, bringing his signature charisma and gruffness to the role. Plus, like in The Little Mermaid, Mera is another underwater princess with bright red hair—though she is a lot more mature than Ariel.

4 'Ponyo' (2008)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

Studio Ghibli is responsible for some of the best animated films of all time, such as Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle. Visionary director Hayao Miyazaki, who also founded the studio, delivered another hit with the fantasy adventure Ponyo. In the film, a young boy named Sosuke (Hiroki Doi) rescues a goldfish princess named Ponyo (Yuria Nara). She is the daughter of wizard Fujimoto (George Tokoro), and transforms into a human girl with her father’s powers. After falling in love with Sosuke, Ponyo wishes to permanently be human.

Ponyo and The Little Mermaid clearly share many narrative similarities. Both feature a sea princess who falls in love with a human and wants to live on the land. However, Ponyo is uniquely touching and gorgeous thanks to its adorable animation, balance of the real and fantastical, and the bright brightly colored world it presents. While it didn’t win any Oscars like Spirited Away did, and is sometimes overlooked in the renowned Ghibli catalog, it is equally worth checking out.

3 'Peter Pan' (1953)

Directed by Wilfred Jackson, Hamilton Luske, and Clyde Geronimi

One of Disney’s earliest animated classics is Peter Pan, which has been adapted for the screen several times, but the original remains the most iconic. In the film, siblings Wendy (Kathryn Beaumont), John (Paul Collins), and Michael (Tommy Luske) Darling are whisked away to Neverland—a magical island where children never grow up—by Peter Pan (Bobby Driscoll) and Tinker Bell. There, Captain Hook (Hans Conried) is out for vengeance against Peter for cutting off his hand, making it difficult for the Darlings to get home.

Neverland is full of exciting and thrilling surprises, like the Lost Boys and the Tick-Tocking Crocodile. It is also home to Disney’s very first mermaids, who Peter takes Wendy to meet. When they become suspicious of Wendy, they try to drown her, even though Peter says they’re just having fun. It is definitely not the most positive representation of mermaids, but luckily Ariel came along years later to fix their image.