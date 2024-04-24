In a dramatized retelling of the events of Operation Postmaster, Guy Ritchie locks audiences in for a World War II piece that crosses the boundaries between the drama, action, heist, and spy genres. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare stars Henry Cavill, Alan Richson, Alex Pettyfer, Eiza González, Babs Olusanmokun, Henry Golding, and Hero Fiennes Tiffin as the special forces unit privately sanctioned by Prime Minister Winston Churchill (Rory Kinnear) to destroy the depot ships supplying the deadly German U-Boats off the coast of Africa. Their mission was completely secret except to Churchill and military officials Ian Fleming (Freddie Fox) and Brigadier Gubbins (Cary Elwes).

Like most other historical movies, Ministry takes obvious fictional liberties with the true story and characters that would go on to inspire the inception of James Bond. However, audiences who appreciate either Ritchie's style, Cavill's leading essence, or just a downright satisfying war film that lightens the genre's cinematic tone will find enjoyable experiences streaming these similar titles. These movies hit the same notes as Ministry, making them ideal for fans of Ritchie's latest effort.

10 'The Guns of Navarone' (1961)

Directed by J. Lee Thompson

One of Hollywood's greatest espionage tales of World War II, The Guns of Navarone has its roots in historical context. Gregory Peck stars as American Captain Keith Mallory as he joins a team of Allied fighters, ultimately leading them to destroy German guns on the Greek Island of Navarone and free some 2,000 trapped British soldiers.

Like the crew in Ungentlemanly Warfare, Mallory's squad is tasked with doing the impossible to turn the tides of the war by infiltrating a Nazi-occupied island with weapons capable of terrible destruction. The Guns of Navarone was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture. For fans of Ritchie's latest movie, this Gregory Peck-led film is a foundational watch for the World War II espionage genre.

9 'The King's Man' (2021)

Directed by Matthew Vaughn

A divisive pick among critics and audiences, The King's Man serves up action, espionage, and war on a 131-minute platter. This prequel set in Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman universe takes audiences to the beginning of the Kingsman agency when Orlando Oxford (Ralph Fiennes) trains the first round of agents to take down some of history's most notorious tyrants and criminals before they launch a war on millions.

The King's Man fits in with the Ungentlemanly Warfare viewer not only for its linguistic title play but also for its warfare action that differs from the standards of the drama category of the genre. Vaughn and Ritchie's filmmaking styles are different, but they cater to the same set of viewers with their musical timing and flair for dramatics. Both movies are irreverent, stylized, and explosive, offering a new take on the usually by-the-numbers war genre.

8 'Jojo Rabbit' (2019)

Directed by Taika Waititi

The six-time Oscar-nominated film Jojo Rabbit is a masterful installation in the World War II genre by director Taika Waititi. Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) is a 10-year-old boy swept up in the propaganda of the Hitler Youth, so much so that his imaginary friend is Hitler (Waititi) himself. It isn't until he discovers his mother has hidden a Jewish girl in their home that he begins to question everything he believes in.

A hands-on approach to this film, not only did Waititi direct and star in it, but he also wrote the screenplay about the atrocities of World War II as told through the eyes of a child. While playful, Jojo Rabbit and Ungentlemanly Warfare never let the audiences forget the severity of the situation these characters find themselves in. Waititi's filmmaking style will certainly appeal to audiences who appreciate Ritchie's approach.

7 'The Italian Job' (2003)

Directed by F. Gary Gray

For more team-up/getting-the-band-back-together action, The Italian Job matches Ungentlemanly Warfare in its utilization of a cast of characters cohesively working as one unit. A remake of the 1969 Michael Caine-led feature, the 2000s film stars Mark Wahlberg as Charlie Croker as he leads his disbanded group of thieves on one last heist to rob the man who betrayed them. The action-packed remake includes Charlize Theron, Donald Sutherland, Edward Norton, and Jason Statham.

While it's not a war movie, The Italian Job parallels Ungentlemanly Warfare as each character has a specialty role conducive to the operation, each working in sync with the other, ebbing and flowing as the plan evolves. By the end of the historical action feature, Ungentlemanly Warfare is, in fact, a comedic heist story, making The Italian Job a worthy watch for the same audience.

6 'The Hunt for Red October' (1990)

Directed by John McTiernan

A dark Cold War submarine tale, The Hunt for Red October is a page-to-screen adaptation that will surely thrill Ungentlemanly Warfare audiences. The film stars the iconic Sean Connery as Soviet submarine Captain Marko Ramius and follows the CIA and American military race to determine if Ramius's sudden move to head to the United States in an undetectable sub is an act of war or a sign of defection.

This Oscar-winning feature is certainly a top contender when it comes to the best Cold War movies of all time. The Hunt for Red October is the procedural side of the warfare genre, where audiences spend time inside the intelligence rooms and the character psyche instead of on the battlefield. This feature will lure Ungentlemanly Warfare's audience with the evolution of submarine warfare that plagued the Allies during World War II. It might be light on humor, but it more than makes up for it with tension.

5 'The Great Escape' (1963)

Directed by John Sturges

Instead of sneaking into Nazi-occupied territory, The Great Escape is all about breaking out of prison. Steven McQueen stars as Captain Virgil Hilts, an American soldier imprisoned in a German POW camp during World War II. Determined to free himself and his newfound friend, British Squadron Leader Roger Bartlett (Richard Attenborough), Hilts hatches a plan to outsmart their captors and escape.

Much like Ungentlemanly Warfare, The Great Escape is a slow build inspired by the true events of March 1944, when 76 prisoners tunneled out of the German camp Stalag Luft III. This timeless Hollywood classic contains elements of grandeur and cinematic liberty in its retelling–like Ungentlemanly Warfare—of some of World War II's most harrowing efforts of survival.