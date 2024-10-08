When first rumblings were heard connected to a potential spinoff of Matt Reeves' The Batman, it felt almost certain it had to be centered on Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb. With the Irish actor's performance in the movie threatening to steal every scene he's in, it felt natural to give the Academy Award-nominated actor a chance to shine in the Penguin bodysuit.

Now, several episodes in, it's clear that the decision is already paying off, with HBO's most talked about new series blending dark crime with a supervillain edge. It's also clear that plenty of cinematic inspiration has been taken by the show's creator, Lauren LeFranc, with many an iconic title glistening within The Penguin's sadistic darkness. Indeed, those who love the show would be wise to check out these movies that share thematic and visual similarities to Oz Cobb's tale of power and crime.

10 'The Banshees of Inisherin' (2022)

Directed by Martin McDonagh

Image via Searchlight Pictures

As of today, The Banshees of Inisherin stands as Farrell's one and only Academy Award nomination to date. A fascinating tale set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, the film follows the sudden end to the lifelong friendship of Farrell's Pádraic and Colm (Brendan Gleeson). With Pádraic insistent on rekindling their relationship, he stops at nothing to work his way back into Colm's heart, which doesn't always work out as planned.

Martin McDonagh's mind-bending ability to turn the most ordinary of conversations into deep, ensnaring moments of cinema will help his work transcend time. The Banshees of Inisherin is packed full of these moments, with Gleeson and Farrell perfectly understanding the nuance needed to bring this strange relationship to life. In total, the poetic dark comedy earned a whopping nine Academy Awards nominations, including, as mentioned previously, for Farrell in the lead actor category.

9 'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Penguin is rightfully celebrated not just for Farrell's exceptional lead performance but because of the immersive, spontaneous performance of Cristin Milioti, who also delights in this Martin Scorsese classic. The Wolf of Wall Street is inspired by the true story of Jordan Belfort, with Leonardo DiCaprio taking on the titular role. The film follows Belfort from his penniless days as an unemployed 22-year-old to becoming a high-flying, drug-fueled stockbroker with everything to lose.

Funny, fast-paced, and regularly unbelievable, The Wolf of Wall Street is Scorsese's most unapologetic film. Packed full of memorable moments and one-liners, the three-hour runtime flies by at an incredible pace, as Belfort's mesmerizing journey from zero to hero and back down to zero captures audiences' hearts and minds. Nominated for five Academy Awards, many in the movie's cast received consistently high praise, with others, like Milioti, deserving greater mention.

8 'The Gentlemen' (2019)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

Image via STX Entertainment

For those experienced with The Gentlemen, watching Farrell entertain through violence is certainly nothing new. This British gangster flick follows Michael "Mickey" Pearson (Matthew McConaughey), an Oxford graduate who turned his poor upbringing in the US into a marijuana empire in the UK. However, the course of crime never did run smoothly, with his attempt to sell his empire quickly spinning into murderous mayhem.

Featuring an iconic, star-studded ensemble, The Gentlemen was so popular that it was followed by a Netflix series spinoff that became one of the streamer's biggest hits of 2024. From McConaughey to Charlie Hunnam, the movie is famed for its use of star names in an almost anthology-style narrative that flies between different parties that will eventually become intertwined with the central plot. One of these narrative threads follows Farrell's Coach as he dons a Burberry tracksuit and weaves between biting humor and striking fear, stealing every scene he's in.

7 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Directed by Jonathan Demme

Image via Orion Pictures

One of the most widely appreciated aspects of The Penguin is the gorgeous production design. Production designer on the series, Kalina Ivanov, has many hugely successful titles to her name, perhaps none more so than The Silence of the Lambs. This heart-stopping horror follows Jodie Foster's young FBI Agent Clarice, who is tasked with stopping the murderous rampage of Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine). To do so, she must work with the evil Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) along the way.

The Silence of the Lambs isn't just lauded for its enormous success at the Academy Awards; it's also celebrated for doing so despite being a horror, a genre so often overlooked at the movie calendar's most prestigious night. From its iconic, award-winning performances to a haunting score, The Silence of the Lambs perfects almost every aspect of its production, certainly including the immersive production design. From 1991 to 2024, Ivanov is still a true genius in her craft.

6 'The Godfather' (1972)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Image via Paramount Pictures

When it comes to the gangster genre, the crème de la crème — or rather the crime de la crime — is The Godfather. Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, The Godfather follows the Corleone mafia family of New York, headed by the wise patriarch "Don" Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando). As his age creeps up on him, Vito is keen to pass on his empire to his son, Michael (Al Pacino), but with time ticking away, his son is frustratingly reluctant.

The Godfather's legacy is by no means exaggerated. Every aspect of this film, from story to screen, is sculpted with poise to make a final product that will forever be considered one of the very best. The Penguin is not on the level of The Godfather — not much is — but stylistic and narrative comparisons can definitely be made. For example, The Penguin uses the Corleones to directly inspire the Falcones.

The Godfather Release Date March 14, 1972 Cast Marlon Brando , Al Pacino , James Caan , Richard S. Castellano , Robert Duvall , Sterling Hayden Runtime 175 minutes Writers Mario Puzo , Francis Ford Coppola

Watch on Paramount+

5 'The Tender Bar' (2021)

Directed by George Clooney

Image via Amazon Studios

One of the earliest unsung heroes to come out of The Penguin is Rhenzy Feliz's Victor Aguilar. However, the young actor had already proven himself with a brilliant performance in this George Clooney-directed biopic. When Tye Sheridan's JR seeks to fill the void left in his life after his father disappeared, he finds solace in a Long Island bar alongside his Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck). Feliz plays Wesley, one of JR's friends from college.

Feliz's ability to stand out among a stellar cast in The Penguin will come as no surprise to those familiar with The Tender Bar, with the actor keeping pace with the likes of Affleck, Sheridan, and Christopher Lloyd. An underrated gem of an emotionally mature drama, The Tender Bar blends humanity with humor to craft a viewing experience that almost anyone will relate to.

4 'Black Mass' (2015)

Directed by Scott Cooper

Image via Warner Bros

Similar to The Penguin, Black Mass tells the tale of a desperate hunt for criminal supremacy, no matter the cost. The film follows Johnny Depp's James "Whitey" Bulger as he becomes the unlikely teammate of FBI agent John Connolly (Joel Edgerton). The two look to change the state of play in the criminal underworld of 1970s Boston, with their unstable alliance soon spiraling out of control.

There are some clear similarities between Depp's Bulger and Farrell's Oz Cobb, not least the pair's motives, ruthlessness, and willingness to team with their supposed rivals to achieve their goals. Scott Cooper's artful direction and a real sense of grit add to the fact that Black Mass is based on a terrifying true story, making for a viewing experience that feels both visceral and shocking.

3 'Goodfellas' (1990)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Farrell's Oz Cobb would fit right in with the Goodfellas; in fact, he and Joe Pesci's Tommy DeVito feeling cut from the same cloth. The movie itself follows Ray Liotta's Henry Hill and follows his life from a young boy dreaming of becoming a gangster to his days as the suave and successful real deal, right the way through to the inevitable collapse of his criminal legacy.

Considered one of the best gangster movies of all time, and perhaps director Scorsese's magnum opus, Goodfellas pulls no punches in its delivery of the very best and very worst of organized crime. From a one-shot tour of the exciting Copacabana to the brutal deaths of cherished characters, there's not a stone unturned in the masterful crafting of this tantalizing yet horrifying world, something that can certainly also be attributed to the sculpting of Gotham in The Penguin.