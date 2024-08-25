The Social Network is, by all parameters, a perfect movie. Written by Aaron Sorkin, directed by David Fincher, and scored by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, it's the perfect encapsulation of great movies from the 2010s. This combination of talent and effort means The Social Network is unique, both cinematically and in terms of storytelling. Fincher's visually stunning symmetrical frames and emotionally charged close-ups are in perfect harmony with Sorkin's snappy and clever dialogue. They had made movies in their distinctive styles separately but never together, proving they're an exceptional writer/director combo.

Acclaimed by critics and audiences alike, The Social Network leaves a unique feeling in viewers as soon as the end credits roll, and it's why it's often considered Fincher's best movie. While none may be like it, several other movies can be as good, depending on what the viewers are craving. From biopics of similarly influential yet divisive figures to character-driven thrillers, these movies are perfect companions for The Social Network.

10 'The Insider' (1999)

Russell Crowe delivers one of the best performances in a Michael Mann movie in 1999's The Insider as research chemist Jeffrey Wigand, a whistleblower who spoke about the inner workings of Big Tobacco on CBS's 60 Minutes. Marie Brenner of Vanity Fair first reported this in 1996, and Lowell Bergman, an executive producer at CBS, later looked into it more by chatting with Wigand.

The Insider is a thrilling and exciting movie that became appreciated much later in life and, today, is considered among the best movies of the '90s. The thrill of many of Michael Mann's best movies lies in his immersive directing, which dives deep into the core of the matter. Its similarities with The Social Network lie in the fact that it's a true story about people who changed the course of history in one way or another. That, and exceptional dialogue courtesy of Mann and Eric Roth.

9 'A Few Good Men' (1992)

A Few Good Men, one of Aaron Sorkin's plays, was made into a riveting feature film by Rob Reiner in 1992. The pairing, combined with powerhouse performances from the cast like Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson, made A Few Good Men into a multiple Oscar nominee and a cult classic. The story was inspired by a true event in which ten Marines heavily beat up and nearly killed one of their own after he reached out to numerous congresspeople about various issues at the base.

In the movie, two Marines are charged with the murder of a fellow Marine, and their defense lawyer is an inexperienced Navy SEAL attorney, Daniel Kaffee (Cruise). A Few Good Men is one of the best courtroom dramas of all time, a captivating story that shows just how dialogue and nuanced acting can be as exciting as an action movie full of thrills. Rob Reiner's approach was meant to intensify the story, which he achieved with tight closeups and cuts that demonstrated the power dynamics in the courtroom.

8 'The Rainmaker' (1997)

Francis Ford Coppola wrote and directed The Rainmaker, based on John Grisham's novel of the same name. This is another judicial drama revolving around inexperienced lawyers Rudy Baylor and Deck Shifflet (Matt Damon and Danny DeVito) taking on a big insurance company in a legal case. Though Baylor and Shifflet have only just started their practice, they decide to take on this massive case as one of their first, seeking justice at all costs.

Matt Damon and Danny DeVito make a great pair in this drama intertwined with humor. Interestingly, Coppola decided to use humor to cope with some greater storytelling, and adding DeVito to his main cast was the perfect choice for this combination. Coppola's storytelling mainly allows viewers to sympathize with the victims at the center of the case. In his review, Roger Ebert said: "By keeping all of the little people in focus, Coppola shows the variety of a young lawyer's life, where every client is necessary, and most of them need a lot more than a lawyer."

7 'Tetris' (2023)

Tetris is a simple game where you stack blocks on top of each other, but the movie about it is anything but simple. Tetris follows Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton) on his quest to acquire a distribution license for the game. However, the game was created in 1984 in the USSR; getting into Moscow to get the Tetris license was no small feat. Rogers battles the Russian bureaucracy while having KGB agents watch every move he makes. However, his perseverance and bravery get him into ELORG, the company where Tetris creator Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov) works.

Similarly to The Social Network, Tetris focuses on unlikely real events and people who made history with their ideas. A potentially unlikely political twist in the story helps it describe the human experience, centering around creative freedom, unlikely friendships, greed, and deception. The original score is great, Egerton is charismatic and lovable, and the occasional dive into pixelated frames makes for an interesting story overall.

6 'The Founder' (2016)

McDonald's is the largest and most valuable restaurant franchise in the world, but few know of its humble beginnings. Dick and Mac McDonald opened their fast food restaurant, McDonald's, in 1940 in San Bernardino, CA. In 1948, they invented a system that would speed up the burger-making process and the lines in front of their window. The Founder follows events around 1954, when Roy Kroc (Michael Keaton) approaches the McDonald brothers (Nick Offerman and John Carroll Lynch) about expanding and franchising their restaurant. The story continues with Roy Kroc's immense success in making McDonald's the big name it is today.

Though Kroc saw potential in California's best local burger shop at the time, he was also incredibly persistent about claiming the brand and making it his own. This exceptional true story is amplified by Michael Keaton's stellar performance as the ambitious and ruthless Kroc, whose goals can be summarized in one sentence from the movie: "That glorious name, McDonald's. It could be anything you want it to be; it's limitless; it's wide open; it sounds like America."

5 'Network' (1976)

Sidney Lumet's Network deals with the exploitation of individuals and the pernicious, unchecked influence of the media. After being fired, Howard Beale (Peter Finch) goes off-script, essentially ranting about life and its troubles. His candid, furious speech inspires his producer, Diana Christensen (Faye Dunaway), to give him a time slot for such content. Beale agrees, simultaneously selling out for views and continuously ranting about everything bothering him. The anchor's downward spiral is further documented for entertainment, and while the network begins to see higher ratings, Beale's decline becomes concerning.

The legendary Sidney Lumet made numerous movies that focused on dialogue and storytelling, and Network is as elaborate in dialogue and discussion as any other film. In an interview for The American Cinematographer, the director of photography, Owen Roizman, described Lumet's directing as going from frantic camera movements to stillness. Peter Finch and Faye Dunaway received Oscars for Best Leading Actor and Actress that year, although Finch was awarded posthumously since this was his final movie.