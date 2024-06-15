Calling The Sopranos one of the best TV shows of all time is easy, similar to proclaiming John Williams an all-time great film composer. Running for six seasons between 1999 and 2007, The Sopranos was a crime show, sure, but it was also much more, functioning as a family drama, a dark comedy, a satire of American life in the early 21st century, and sometimes even something approaching a work of psychological drama/horror.

It took various crime/gangster movie tropes and themes and merged them into something distinctive and wholly original, but that doesn’t mean it’s difficult to identify both the works that influenced The Sopranos and later pieces of media The Sopranos might well have influenced. The following crime movies all share similarities to The Sopranos, and will likely satisfy fans of the groundbreaking HBO series. Also, The Many Saints of Newark won’t be counted here, as given it’s a prequel film, it’s much too obvious a pick… these following films are all just moderately obvious.

10 'A Bronx Tale' (1993)

Director: Robert De Niro

A Bronx Tale is a movie that features a cast member from season 2 of The Sopranos, Lillo Brancato, in the lead role, with the rest of the cast including iconic gangster movie actors like Robert De Niro and (briefly) Joe Pesci. De Niro also directed the film, his first of two directorial efforts, and seemed to take some inspiration from frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese, a filmmaker The Sopranos also isn’t afraid to reference/borrow from.

A coming-of-age film with a little by way of crime elements for some extra spice, A Bronx Tale centers on a young man growing up in the Bronx during the 1960s, and finding himself torn between his father and a charismatic well-known gangster. It’s a film that feels authentic and benefits from strong performances; additionally, it overall has a similar flavor to certain flashbacks from The Sopranos that revolve around Tony’s relationship with his father, and during a similar point in history, too.

9 'Mean Streets' (1973)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Speaking of Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro, Mean Streets marked the first time the pair worked together, and it proved to be a monumentally important film in both of their respective filmographies. It’s a loosely plotted crime/drama movie about some small-time criminals with aspirations to become something bigger, though all inevitably find it difficult to climb the ranks when it comes to the mobsters they associate with.

Like Mean Streets, The Sopranos is notable for humanizing mobsters and shedding light on the more mundane aspects of life within the mob. Of course, Mean Streets does it with primarily young characters who seem to be in their 20s or maybe early 30s, while many of the main characters in The Sopranos are middle-aged or older. Still, the youthful perspective works for Mean Streets, given both Scorsese and De Niro (as well as other people involved in the movie’s creation) were in their early 30s at the time.

8 'The Godfather' (1972)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Just about every gangster movie or TV show made after 1972 owes something to The Godfather, and there have even been plenty of works not crime-related that have referenced or parodied the film. The Godfather is all about family and crime, and draws parallels between being the head of a family and the head of a crime family. It does this premise for the 20th century with Vito (and later Michael) Corleone much in the same way The Sopranos does such a premise for the 21st century with Tony Soprano.

Also, to get a little meta (and potentially confusing), there are various people who appeared in both The Godfather series and The Sopranos, all the while there are also countless references to The Godfather in The Sopranos. One could well be the gold standard when it comes to gangster movies, and the other might similarly be the gold standard when it comes to gangster-related TV shows.

7 'Once Upon a Time in America' (1984)

Director: Sergio Leone

For as good as the aforementioned The Godfather – as well as its first sequel – are, there’s an argument to be made that the best gangster epic is Once Upon a Time in America. After all, this is a film that feels bigger than any individual movie in the Godfather series, covering decades and showing how young hoodlums grow into vicious young gangsters who then grow into regretful old men.

Once Upon a Time in America doesn’t shy away from the ugly side of a criminal lifestyle at all, and it’s that sense of being uncompromising that links it to The Sopranos, which is similarly gritty, dirty, downbeat, and even anticlimactic at times, favoring realism over being cinematic every now and then. Once Upon a Time in America also looks at the impact of crime on people at various stages in life, and the cast of The Sopranos are comparably wide-ranging in age (from younger characters like Meadow and A.J. to elderly characters like Livia and Uncle Junior).

6 'The Public Enemy' (1931)

Director: William A. Wellman

It’s hard to resist bringing up The Public Enemy when talking about The Sopranos, because this is one iconic Golden Age of Hollywood gangster movie that’s explicitly referenced in the HBO show. Tony watches the film after the loss of a family member, and finds that certain scenes in the film take on a new meaning as a result, which leads to the James Cagney film making him surprisingly sad.

It’s a classic film that does offer an interesting look at gangster life, but there are, admittedly, differences. The Sopranos was never interested in telling a morally straightforward story, focusing on characters refusing to change, while The Public Enemy very much has a classic rise-and-fall narrative. Still, out of all the gangster movies that are nearing a century old, The Public Enemy still feels like it has the closest tie to The Sopranos.

5 'The Irishman' (2019)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Like Once Upon a Time in America, The Irishman is a gangster movie that deals with regret and growing old, all the while also spanning decades. Another more obvious similarity to Once Upon a Time in America is the fact that Robert De Niro also stars in The Irishman in the leading role. In the former, he was a younger actor who wore old-age makeup for some scenes, while in the latter, he was an older actor de-aged through groundbreaking (but not quite perfect) special effects in some scenes.

As such, both are quite depressing and brutally honest looks at the effects of living one’s life as a gangster, and that’s something that The Sopranos does touch upon and capture, especially in its darker later seasons. The Irishman might be long and challenging, but it’s also remarkable, and might well come to be recognized as one of the greatest gangster films of its decade, if not the greatest.

4 'Miller's Crossing' (1990)

Directors: The Coen Brothers

Miller’s Crossing doesn’t get quite as much love as some other films directed by the Coen Brothers, so it’s possible to call it a little underrated, all things considered. It takes place in the late 1920s, and much of its conflict revolves around two men with ties to organized crime both falling for the same woman, all the while there's a vicious gang war being fought, with naturally disastrous results for pretty much every character in one way or another.

It’s not an all-out comedy, but Miller’s Crossing does have a typically Coen-ey dark sense of humor at times, and it’s worth highlighting that The Sopranos – while technically a drama – can also be hilarious at times. That might be a somewhat tenuous connection, but there are gangsters and uneasy laughs to be found in both works… that’s better than nothing!

3 'Analyze This' (1999)

Director: Harold Ramis

Though the show became more complicated as it went along, the basic hook of The Sopranos early on was that it was a show about a mob boss going to therapy to deal with the various stresses in his professional and family life. Sometimes, these problems were played for comedy, and sometimes, they were played for drama. Analyze This takes the same broad premise and plays it pretty much just for comedy throughout.

Funnily enough, it came out the same year the first season of The Sopranos aired, making it fun to go back and watch something with a similar basic story but tackled in quite a different way. Analyze This isn’t a flawless comedy, but both Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal give strong performances, and it’s a good bit of fun, particularly for anyone who might be feeling worn out by the heavier elements of The Sopranos.

2 'Goodfellas' (1990)

Director: Martin Scorsese

First thing’s first: similar to the situation with The Godfather, there are a surprising number of Goodfellas cast members who were also cast in The Sopranos. Also, the legendary Scorsese gangster film came out at the start of the 1990s, while The Sopranos started at the very end, both book-ending the decade in question as definitive pieces of crime-related media.

Goodfellas aimed to deromanticize the gangster lifestyle to some extent, the same one arguably popularized by The Godfather (but to that series’ credit, The Godfather: Part II already did some deromanticizing of its own). It’s brutally honest about life in the mafia, all told from the perspective of the relatively low-ranking Henry Hill, and is a film bursting with energy and style, not to mention some all-time great performances and movie characters.

1 'Summer of Sam' (1999)

Director: Spike Lee

Spike Lee has set a good many films of his in New York City, and has also collaborated with Sopranos stars before, including the likes of Frank Vincent, Annabella Sciorra, and Michael Imperioli. The last of those both co-wrote and appeared in Summer of Sam, which Spike Lee directed, and Imperioli is also, of course, best known for playing one of the main characters in The Sopranos, Christopher Moltisanti.

Like The Sopranos, Summer of Sam deals with crime in and around New York City and has a great deal of profanity, too. It’s understandable, though, because the main characters are all under an immense amount of pressure, trying to live their lives while a string of murders (based on the real-life Son of Sam killings) plague the area. It’s a well-made crime film overall, and one of Spike Lee’s more underrated/overlooked efforts.

