Standing as one of the best horror movies of 2024, as well as one of the most gruesome, The Substance is undoubtedly worth checking out for those with strong stomachs. The premise is out there but works surprisingly well, following an aging actress who’s given the opportunity to effectively create a new, younger body… but both bodies have to share the same mind, only one can be awake at a time, and they have to alternate 50/50 between being awake and unconscious.

Anyone who’s seen Gremlins will know that in a movie like this, rules are established to be broken, and chaos erupts when things ultimately go awry. It’s not so much if things will get chaotic, but how chaotic they’ll get, and The Substance has numerous scenes that need to be seen to be believed. It’s also a movie that feels as though it borrows elements from other films, especially those in the horror genre, and blends all those things into its own gooey, messy, and fascinating experience. There are various influences from older movies at hand, and other films that scratch the same itch The Substance does because of their content and/or thematic material. Some of these are outlined below, all being worthwhile watches for anyone who liked The Substance.

10 'Re-Animator' (1985)

Director: Stuart Gordon

Image via Empire International Pictures

Put simply, Re-Animator is one of the more extreme body horror movies out there, at least so far as “mass-appeal” (massive quotation marks there) blood-soaked horror movies go. It’s got the capacity to appeal to everyone who likes a good B-movie that pulls very few – if any – punches, but at the same time, it’s probably too gross for various other potential viewers. Naturally, comparable things could be said about The Substance.

The two movies don’t really share plot similarities, but both have amazing practical effects, dark senses of humor, and various sequences that effectively emphasize body horror. Re-Animator is one of the best “scientist doing things they shouldn’t” horror movies of its era, updating elements of Frankenstein with an extra layer of sometimes funny gruesomeness and explicit content for good measure.

9 'Revenge' (2017)

Director: Coralie Fargeat

Given Coralie Fargeat directed both The Substance and Revenge, the latter is one of the easiest movies to recommend to people who appreciated the former. Essentially, this 2017 film is an action/thriller movie that’s as no-nonsense as it is brutal, following a woman who’s horrifically attacked and left for dead in the desert, but somehow survives and then turns into an unstoppable killing machine seeking vengeance.

Its plot is as straightforward as it gets, and there are only a handful of characters: one young woman, and three older men who need to pay for what they’ve done. Revenge is arguably less of a horror movie than The Substance, but it does prove just as gory and relentless. It’s less darkly comedic, too, but there’s definitely a feeling of things being heightened at times, and the action is tough and relentless in a way that genuinely feels rather fresh.

8 'X' (2022)

Director: Ti West

Image via A24

The title implies as much, but X is certainly extreme, and pushes boundaries that would’ve been considered debatably un-pushable some decades earlier. It’s a slasher movie that takes place largely on a farm, and involves a group of young people shooting an adult film, the news of which prompts the elderly couple who own the farm to react violently to the whole thing, given they consider it immoral, to say the least.

X and The Substance are both modern-day horror movies that have plenty of gruesome moments alongside unapologetic sex and/or nudity-filled scenes, and aging is a central theme to both. In both films, the exploration of growing old has a potentially more drastic impact than the more in-your-face scenes of violence. Also, X got a prequel with Pearl and a sequel with MaXXXine, the latter of which looks at showbiz and the drastic expectations within it for women, perhaps a little like The Substance.

7 'Tetsuo: The Iron Man' (1989)

Director: Shinya Tsukamoto

Image via Kaijyu Theatre

Scratching a similar itch to the aforementioned Re-Animator while having a completely different style, Tetsuo: The Iron Man is one of the most uniquely nightmarish sci-fi body horror films ever made. It’s thankfully short, given how full-on it is, but those 67 minutes really feel like an assault on the senses, with the story itself being relatively simple: there’s a man, and he’s slowly becoming less organic and more metallic.

The idea of someone turning into a non-superhero Iron Man might sound silly, but it’s genuinely pretty horrifying, thanks to the execution and commitment to sheer abrasiveness found in Tetsuo: The Iron Man. It’s one of the more visceral and relentlessly unpleasant body horror movies out there, and so for anyone who didn’t mind the extremity of The Substance and admired where it was willing to go, this 1989 Japanese movie might also be up your alley.

6 'Malignant' (2021)

Director: James Wan

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

To even suggest that Malignant might be about doubles in some way could be giving too much away, but the places it goes with the story it eventually tells prove near-impossible to spoil. It begins as a film about a young woman having horrible visions of various murders being committed, but then ends up being about the same woman having a parasitic twin who’s able to take control of the young woman’s body. That being is, in essence, a malignant presence.

Enter The Substance, which also sees one person becoming two, though in The Substance, the two versions of the main character have different bodies but need to share their overall consciousness. Malignant is more about two forces within the same body, both capable (or not capable) of very different things. Also, like The Substance, Malignant has an absolutely wild final act that the movie takes its time building to. The ride to that ending isn't as smooth or engaging as The Substance’s first two acts are, but you have to admire both films for really going for broke as they approach their respective endings.

5 'Face/Off' (1997)

Director: John Woo

Image via Paramount Pictures

Yes, Face/Off is in no way a horror movie like The Substance is, but both films deal with excess and there is a central conflict in both that kind of pits characters against themselves. In Face/Off, it’s all about John Travolta’s character going up against Nicolas Cage’s character, though both men swap faces and lives, effectively, with Cage’s villainous character stealing Travolta’s character’s identity and life, with Travolta's character forced to get those things back while wearing Cage’s character’s face.

Confusing and convoluted? Maybe. But Face/Off is also awesome, seeing John Woo at his heroic bloodshed-heavy best. The conflict between two beings who have similar appearances is done in a very different way in The Substance, but both movies provide an interesting look at conflict within oneself, or “between” oneself, as strange as that might sound. Both make it work, it’s just that one’s a great action movie and one’s a bold and impressively made horror film.