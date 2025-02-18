In 1984, James Cameron unleashed a cybernetic assassin into theaters and spawned an iconic multimedia sci-fi franchise. The Terminator is a classic that hasn't lost any of its edge over the last 40 years, and the sequel is an essential sci-fi movie. Even the lackluster follow-ups have singular elements for fans to enjoy, but outside the confines of the franchise there are plenty of other movies that would make for fine substitutions.

From Cameron-directed classics to Arnold Schwarzenegger vehicles and everything else in between, there is no shortage of genre picks to satisfy fans of the T-101's sleek murderous design. These are ten movies for anyone who loves the Terminator.

'Mad Max' (1979)

Directed by George Miller

Image via Warner Bros.

While George Miller's original dystopic road thriller Mad Max may have been outpaced by its followups, The Road Warrior and Fury Road, the original still has a lot of grungy thrills to it and was directly homaged by James Cameron in a shot from the original Terminator.

Both original films of these franchises feel similar in the distinctly smaller-scale action they offer in comparison to their massive sequels. Miller's vision of a world on the edge of collapse in Mad Max combines vehicular mayhem with a revenge plotline that is filled with harrowing stunt work. It's easy to imagine both films occupying the same fictional space, with Aussies battling over limited resources while Skynet was busy carpet bombing the States.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Mad Max Release Date March 21, 1980 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming

'The Hitcher' (1986)

Directed by Robert Harmon