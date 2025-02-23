Despite being poorly received when it was first released, The Thing has come to be beloved as a horror classic, a story about isolation, distrust, and paranoia. Set in Antarctica, the film follows a group of researchers as they're hunted down by a shape-shifting alien that hunts down and kills people, then takes on their appearance. The movie was directed by John Carpenter, a horror icon himself, and was based on the novella Who Goes There? by John W. Campbell Jr.

Although The Thing is in a league of its own, some horror films have struck a similar tone. While horror movies often feature characters making less-than-intelligent decisions, The Thing and its contemporaries are an exception, with intelligent characters doing their best to survive in impossible situations.