With a new The White Lotus Thailand-set season set to release this upcoming February on Max, fans are eagerly awaiting another intoxicating dose of the show's dark humor and captivating, adrenaline-inducing social commentary. Naturally, as the anticipation builds, those who can't get enough of the anthology series' razor-sharp "eat-the-rich" satire that explores wealth and power dynamics may be wondering how to fill the hole in their hearts.

Luckily, plenty of thematically similar movies are available for streaming while the wait isn't over. If you're looking to keep boredom at bay and enjoy the morally ambiguous characters and powerful critique in Mike White's show, these movies may be the right pick, as they offer beautiful settings and intense thought-provoking narratives. From Saltburn to Triangle of Sadness, these are some of the best movies like The White Lotus.

10 'Saltburn' (2023)

Directed by Emerald Fennell

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Received with mixed reactions, Emerald Fennell's Saltburn sparked a lot of conversation. The dark comedy psychological drama starring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi focuses on a student at Oxford who becomes fixated with a popular, aristocratic fellow student who later invites him to spend the summer at his eccentric family's estate.

Featuring themes of wealth and privilege — with the decadence and dysfunction of rich families — at its center, both projects delve into the complexities of class, power, and human demeanor. Like The White Lotus, Saltburn explores how wealth can corrupt. Although it is arguably not as great as the series, Saltburn balances satire and nuance, offering a stylized approach and stunning cinematography that keeps audiences invested throughout.

9 'A Bigger Splash' (2015)

Directed by Luca Guadagnino

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Directed by Queer and Call Me By Your Name filmmaker Luca Gadagnino, A Bigger Splash is a drama following a famous rock star's (Tilda Swinton) vacation in Italy with her boyfriend (Matthias Schoenaerts), disrupted by the unexpected visit of an old friend (Ralph Fiennes) and his daughter (Dakota Johnson). Sharing several tonal similarities with The White Lotus, it invites audiences to a world of opulence set in a luxurious villa in Italy.

Like The White Lotus, A Bigger Splash delves into themes of privilege, desire, and human connection. A sensual and atmospheric watch, the seductive and unsettling Guadagnino picture is worth checking out — even if it's hardly the filmmaker's best. Those who enjoy beautiful landscapes, much like the ones the show has to offer, are guaranteed to be captivated by A Bigger Splash's sun-soaked Italian island setting.

Cast Tilda Swinton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Ralph Fiennes, Dakota Johnson , Aurore Clément, Corrado Guzzanti, Lily McMenamy, Elena Bucci Runtime 124 minutes

8 'Ingrid Goes West' (2017)

Directed by Matt Spicer

Image via NEON

Starring Elizabeth Olsen and The White Lotus' season two's star Aubrey Plaza, Matt Spicer's Ingrid Goes West sees a woman obsessed with social media moving to LA to stalk an Instagram star. However, her plan takes a wild turn soon enough, which ultimately delivers audiences a thoughtful satire of privilege and modern society.

Much like The White Lotus' characters, Ingrid Goes West counts on plenty of flawed, selfish, and even occasionally unlikable personalities. The dark comedy film delivers a thoughtful satire on the performative nature of social media culture and the obsession with curated personas. As such, those who enjoy the series' sharp and satirical edge will probably like to sit through Ingrid Goes West, especially considering its similar mix of humor and discomfort in its critique.