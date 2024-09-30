The Wild Robot is among the most recent movies to capture the inner lives and workings of robots that are downright human. The main protagonist, Roz (Lupita Nyong'o), is a robot who finds herself in the wilderness and learns how to be a parent and how to relate to the natural world. At its core, The Wild Robot is a story of a lovable robot that reflects human emotions and characteristics. Many similar movies have used automatons to illustrate fundamental human concepts.

Some movies, like WALL-E, feature robots that are so human-like in mannerisms that it is difficult not to empathize with them immediately. Other movies, like The Incredibles, feature robots in a more antagonistic role that brings a family together. The best stories featuring robots ask deeply human questions and emphasize just how relatable robots can be. So many movies featuring robots demonstrate how robots perceive their respective universes and how they fit in with those around them.

10 'Robots' (2005)

Directed by Chris Wedge

Image via 20th Century Studios

Robots is set in a world of sentient robots who live human-like lives. The talented Ewan McGregor voices Rodney Copperbottom, a young robot who aspires to be an inventor. When one of Rodney's robotic inventions nearly destroys his father's kitchen, he goes to Robot City to try to work with Bigweld Industries. Along the way, Rodney meets other robots who guide and help him discover his purpose in this new city.

While the tone of Robots is more comedic than The Wild Robot, both movies have themes of friendship and identity that can appeal to viewers of all ages. While The Wild Robot features a robot adapting to and learning about the natural world, Robots offers a vision of an all-robot society that is self-governing. These movies pose interesting questions to consider when thinking about the possibilities robots offer on a practical level.

WATCH ON DISNEY+

9 'The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy' (2005)

Directed by Garth Jennings

Image via Touchstone Pictures

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy is based on the British science fiction novel series of the same name. The story follows Arthur Dent (Martin Freeman), a man who becomes a part of an alien quest led by Zaphod (Sam Rockwell). Along the way, Arthur meets a cast of characters, including Trillian (Zooey Deschanel), a woman from Earth, and Marvin, a robot with depression portrayed by Warwick Davis and voiced by the late Alan Rickman.

Both The Wild Robot and The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy feature robots with distinctly human characteristics. Roz and Marvin must navigate existential issues and carve out a place for themselves in their respective universes, interacting with and bonding with beings they are unfamiliar with. Thus, the robots in both The Wild Robot and The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy are given the chance to connect with their human emotions, which makes them more relatable.

8 'The Incredibles' (2004)

Directed by Brad Bird

Image via Pixar Animation Studios

One of the best Pixar movies of the 2000s, The Incredibles follows the Parr family, who all possess superpowers. Bob Parr, also known as Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson), becomes unhappy with his civilian life and looks for a way to recapture his superhero glory days. While doing so, he comes face-to-face with an "Omnidroid" robot created by Syndrome (Jason Lee), a man who looked up to Bob as a child but who spent his adulthood luring superheroes to their doom by having them fight his creations.

While The Incredibles offers a villainous vision of a robot interacting with humans, both the Omnidroid and Roz demonstrate their abilities to learn from the world around them. Moreover, both movies are fundamentally about family. The Wild Robot features a found family, and The Incredibles is about a nuclear one. Still, both emphasize the message that families are made up of those who may be wildly different but who ultimately love one another deeply.

7 'Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse' (2018)

Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse is an animated take on one of Marvel's most iconic superheroes. Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) discovers that he is one of many Spider-People across the multiverse. He meets other Peter Parkers but also meets counterparts like Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Ham (John Mulaney), Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage) and Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn). The latter has a connection with a radioactive spider with whom she copilots a biomechanical suit.

While Peni Parker isn't technically a robot herself, her biomechanical suit is distinctive and shows how Peni uses it to be a Spider-Person. Peni Parker's ability to harness futuristic technology to be a part of a team is similar to The Wild Robot. While Peni Parker's suit may not be fully sentient like Roz is, both Spider-Verse and The Wild Robot feature characters who harness robotic technology for good.

Watch on FuboTV

6 'Bumblebee' (2018)

Directed by Travis Knight

Image via Paramount Pictures

Bumblebee is the origin story of the character of the same name and the best live-action Transformers movie. Bumblebee is an Autobot who transforms into a yellow 1967 Volkswagen Beetle. When his voice box is destroyed, he must exist on Earth without a way to communicate until he meets Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), an eighteen-year-old who is unintentionally gifted Bumblebee as a birthday present.

What makes Bumblebee so endearing is the story about a robot pulled from his home and ending up in unfamiliar places. Both Bumblebee and The Wild Robot showcase robotic characters who adapt to their new environments and have a positive impact on those around them. These movies use robots to illustrate existential questions about existence and tell accessible stories with lovable characters.

5 'Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope' (1977)

Directed by George Lucas